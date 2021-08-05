Seems to be two sets of laws here
Dear Editor:
I read the news Wednesday of the robbery of Ogo’s Ice Cream and the assault on the owner. This was done in the heart of Penticton and in broad daylight.
The perpetrators were clearly not “second story men,” but more likely desperate and high locals looking for some quick money. The fact that they confronted the owner and attacked her leads one to believe that they didn’t consider the consequences of their actions. Or more likely, they didn’t care.
There are many good people in our community who will defend the rights of the vulnerable, regardless of their behaviour. They seem to be empowering and emboldening some of these people. If this continues and the courts continue to dispense free passes rather than justice, we will end up in a very dangerous place.
If our society is progressing towards two sets of laws — one for the vulnerable and one for everyone else — the majority of
people have less and less to lose by taking matters into their own hands.
Judges, politicians and advocates for the vulnerable should take note.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
--
Follow Vancouver, decriminalize drugs
Dear Editor:
Re: Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki’s revelation that he doesn’t think people should use drugs (Herald, July 23).
Well, most of us feel the same way, but would like less thinking and more action, such as that proposed by the Vancouver model of decriminalization of simple drug possession.
Police, community groups, health professionals, Indigenous groups, and drug users, including 65% of Vancouver citizens are for this, as well as Dr. Bonnie Henry and international research.
How can what you think matter more than what professionals know?
So, John, take off your little blinkies; just because you think addicts shouldn’t “do” drugs, doesn’t mean they won’t (after all, even a mayor has only so much power).
Joy Lang
Penticton
--
Is the sky falling yet, Chicken Little?
Dear Editor:
In a small town, there once was a chicken named Chicken Little.
On a darkish, grey day, Chicken Little saw a grey piece float down from the sky.
Off through the town it ran, shouting “The sky is falling. The sky is falling.”
Folks gathered around in shock and cried.
“Chicken Little, what can we do to keep the sky from falling?”
Chicken Little jumped on a platform and mused for a moment, then said, “We can all buy expensive electric cars and install solar panels and reduce the carbon emissions that are making the sky fall.”
Some in the crowd ran off to empty their bank accounts to save the sky.
Others lingered on and one exclaimed, “But, how can I afford to buy those things?”
Chicken Little replied, “The government will help you by using your tax dollars to give you rebates.”
Another spoke up.
“But then I will have to pay more taxes which I can’t afford.”
“Yes but the sky won’t fall,” replied Chicken Little.
Another person in the crowd spoke up.
“But aren’t solar panels made in China using electricity from polluting, coal-fired power plants and aren’t electric cars only good for 10 years after which they needs to be replaced and the toxic material in the batteries carefully recycled?”
“Sure, but that’s someone else’s problem,” said Chicken Little.
Another voice from the crowd said, “But Chicken Little, our country only accounts for 1.6 percent of emissions, whereas China accounts for 40 percent.Aren’t we just switching our emissions to somewhere else? Aren’t there more common sense and effective ways to keep the sky from falling like planting millions of trees and switching coal to clean burning natural gas or small scale nuclear?”
Chicken Little threw up his wings in exasperation and said, “How am I supposed to know? I’m just a chicken!”
“Pawwwwwk!”
Andy Richards
Summerland
--
Bicyclists don’t have the right to just take
Dear Editor:
Re: “Cycling suggestions see too unrealistic,” (Herald letters, Aug. 3).
My credentials for speaking on the issue of bicycling and driving have been questioned by Patrick Longworth.
I bicycled and even motorcycled at times on Vancouver streets for between 15 and 20 years. I was an avid cyclist and bicycled daily; Vancouver weather permitting. I have had a driver’s license for 62 years; driving cars and trucks necessary to conduct business in all kinds of weather on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland as far as Chilliwack.
So, I think I am qualified to speak on this issue. If the taxpayers are expected to spend up to $32 million to provide roadways for bicycles then they are entitled to expect rules and regulations that protect pedestrians intersecting with all roadway traffic; that includes bicyclists.
The Human Rights Tribunal agreed when they brought down a ruling forcing the installation of audible traffic signals at all floating bus stops.
Protecting pedestrians at these floating bus stops promises to be an enormous cost to the taxpayers as more bicycle roadways are completed as need arises.
Taxpayers should not be expected to spend millions providing audible stop signals at floating bus stops because blissful bicyclists endangering pedestrians do not understand the simple elements of courtesy to others.
Whether you personally are courteous or not is immaterial. The rule breakers are not.
Of course, as you say there are rule breakers in vehicle drivers as well as bicyclists and errors in judgment. That only increases the need for licensing and insurance to protect the injured party. A license plate is an easy way to identify bicyclists; motorists do it: So do motorcyclists,
We need city licensing for all bikes on an annual basis at a minimum of $100 a bike; partially to allay taxpayer costs for these newly-constructed roadways.
Insurance costs would only be a fraction of the costs of a motorist. Proof of insurance should be required before issuing a City license plate.
If bicyclists want roadways specifically built for them, then taxpayers have a right to expect regulations regarding road use and transportation the same as vehicle drivers.
Bicyclists do not have the right to just take; they need to be subject to the same rules as are other roadway users.
We need regulations to protect pedestrians and a means of identifying errant bicyclists who harm others with irresponsible actions: Whether its lack of common sense or arrogant abuse of the rights of others.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
--
Why no mention of animals dying in fire?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Fire seasons like this will become normal if we don’t take action now,” (Herald, Page 1, July 31).
I ask what action would that be, perhaps controlling nature so no more lightning strikes, wacko human arsonists, the heating up of Planet Earth and all the other unsolved reasons for disaster.
I noticed no mention of saving the lives of domestic and wild animals in this fire- smoked land.
The article goes on to say: “Beyond the threat to homes and people, what is the bigger issue that needs to be addressed when it comes to wildfires?”
All the educated people should consider the answer of this, three-diploma layman!
There has never been, and likely never will be, a bigger force or threat than nature than man.
Man should understand that no amount of dollars are the fix-all when Mother Nature gets pissed off at mankind.
My answer is simple — pray a lot, as hope runs eternal. Or something like that.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
--
Glad to see Pen-Hi award still exists
Dear Editor:
Re: “Robert Gordon Halcrow, 1950-1973),” (Scouting column by Gerry Lamb).
I am the sister of Robert G. Halcrow.
I simply would like to thank Gerry Lamb, the writer of the wonderful article, dated June 1, 2020 concerning my brother, Robert (Rob), his death, parts of his life and the honour that is bestowed upon a student at Pen-Hi.
The article was sensitively written and I appreciate it very much. I had thought this award was terminated, but glad to see it is not.
Thank you once again.
Barbara Halcrow
Vancouver
--
Trickle-up economy gives Canada chance
Dear Editor:
It is reported that the COVID deficit has fallen steeply over the first two months of the fiscal year. Spending has dropped and government revenues increased by 86% from the previous year.
The Liberal government will continue CERB until October, while Conservatives preach the perils of high interest rates, the need to tighten our belt and balance the budget.
During the 2008 financial collapse, it was conservative corporatist thinking that saw salvation in bailing out the banks, while homeowners victimized by the bank’s predatory lending practices, got bupkis.
Erin O’Toole’s COVID relief plan was to bail out corporate and business owners — implying help would trickle down to the man on the street. But we already know from the Ronald Reagan days, trickle-down-economics is a myth.
A big part of the strong post-pandemic economic bounce already recorded by the Bank of Canada is because the Liberal government chose direct investment in Canada’s human capital, keeping ordinary Canadians financially whole demonstrates that trickle-up economics does work.
But, I fear, debt and balanced budgets will take a backseat to the real existential threat posed by climate change to our everyday life.
As I write this, Greenland is melting, while wild fires rage in Turkey and floods wash over parts of Germany and the U.K.
Brazil experienced its first snowfall in 63 years, and India has flooding in 10 coastal districts. Droughts threaten Africa’s water and food security, British Columbia is burning, while the Pacific Northwest is under a heat-dome.
With little rain for weeks, prairie farmers are forced to reduce production.
On the other side of the world, high temperatures and freak floods submerge subway tunnels in Zhengzhou, China, and flood surrounding communities.
There are no safe places left. Climate change demands collective action now.
Over 40% of the world’s population live within 100 kilometres of a coastline. Greenhouse-gas emissions have already warmed the planet by more than 1 C since pre-industrial days.
If the temperatures rise another two degrees, icecaps will melt even further creating hundreds of millions of environmental refugees fleeing coastal cities around the world flooded by rising seawater, not by millimetres, but by metres.
Canadians can see O’Toole’s corporatist agenda no longer provide the answers Canada’s future needs.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
--
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Write: Penticton Herald, 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C. V2A 1N4
Letters may not exceed 400 words and must be accompanied with a first and last name as well as your phone number and mailing address (for verification purposes only.) The Herald will not publish an unsigned submission.