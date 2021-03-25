Regular letter writer says a final goodbye
Dear Editor:
This morning I find myself standing on a distant hill
Soaking up the warm sun, slight breeze and solitude
It is so pleasant and comforting I could stand here forever
Gratitude and graciousness realized, admired
Filled with overflowing emotions
But alas I must turn around and leave
I am expected elsewhere
Goodbye. ALL
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
(Bruce Alton McGillis passed away peacefully on March 18 at 4:30 p.m.with family by his side and holding his hand. He wrote his own obituary as a last letter to everyone to bid farewell. This letter was submitted by his daughter Debra.)
Oil byproducts used in plastic syringes
Dear Editor:
The critical pandemic vaccine is injected by a plastic syringe, an oil byproduct. Just one of many critical oil byproducts. Blocking oil pipelines, is that wise?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Continue IH funding for Pathways Centre
Dear Editor:
I think Pathways has been very helpful to many folks. They understand their needs and can respond to them appropriately and in a timely fashion. That’s very important!
In my experience, dealing with Interior Health is somewhat frustrating at times, and for people with alcohol or drug addictions, I’m sure it would be daunting. Wait times are just not acceptable for some.
The March 23 column by Daryl Meyers spells out what Pathways has to offer. Why would anyone want to change that?
I would like to strongly urge IH to rethink their plan. Keep Pathways! They are excellent at what they do.
Continue their funding.
Marj Plitt
Penticton
Don’t let city council steamroll us on park
Dear Editor:
It almost feels like we’re beating a dead horse when it comes to Skaha Lake Park. It seems to have become a political soccer ball that Council likes to indiscriminately kick around.
The field opponents are the City at one end and the taxpayers at the other. Up to now, the ball has gone back and forth. However, the City is, once again, trying to move the ball down field to score.
The bantering back and forth of what a park is has been ongoing for the last three or four years. Resolution has not been forthcoming thus far. It would seem that the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee’s definition of what a park is has fallen on deaf ears as economic development seems to be a City watchword.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee put forth a definition for what a park is: “A park is an area of land, usually in a largely natural state (i.e. unencumbered by economic industry), for the enjoyment of the public, having facilities for rest and relaxation.”
Pretty straight forward. What is there not to understand?
In June, there is a byelection being held to fill a vacant council seat. The ballot will have more than just voting for a council replacement. On it will be issues concerning the proposed development of Skaha Park. What should be a straight forward council replacement ballot will, in essence, be a quasi-referendum as well. The question here is “Will we as taxpayers, have park issues set out in such a way as to be presented in an honest, transparent way or will we be faced with schmoozed-over councilese?”
Council can make an argument as to the costs of a referendum. There is no question of that. However, no mention was made to justify the cost of Urban Systems ($120,000) on the park or to monies paid to get the Trio monkey off our backs. But, who’s counting?
All said and done, if we, the taxpayers, don’t take a stand and sit idly by, we deserve to be steamrollered by council.
If we choose to adopt a feeling of ambivalence, we’ll get what the city wants. It proves the old saying: “If you always do what you’ve always done; you’ll always get what you’ve always got!”
A fair and open park referendum will affect young and old alike, especially young society as they will be the ones to carry on preserving and enjoying the park.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Where has Richard Cannings been on the Victory church issue?
Dear Editor:
After reading the news for the last few weeks and reading the letters to the editor, I feel a need to respond to the debate happening right now between Penticton’s elected officials and the NDP provincial government concerning supportive housing.
This seemed to have started when City Council rejected David Eby’s push to build more supportive housing in Penticton until a third-party audit on BC Housing and Interior Health is performed, which makes sense to many Penticton residents.
When the City Council did not extend the Victory Church temporary shelter, the reaction from provincial NDP government was to override the council decision and push ahead with their agenda.
The community has faced a drastic increase with issues surrounding the homeless, mental health, drug addiction and crime issues. Citizens and businesses have had to deal with property theft and an assortment of other crimes. At the same time, we have a higher percentage of supportive beds than many other communities, the highest caseload in the province for the RCMP detachment and most of the calls for ambulance/fire services are to BC Housing facilities.
Continued City resources have been directed to these problems (more RCMP, more bylaw offices, gating the walkways, closing bathrooms, needles in the parks and school yards, etc.).
The city council’s position is that these issues are somewhat interrelated and should be dealt with in totality.
The recent closing of Pathways Addiction Centre has added another layer of controversy towards resolving these issues and the trust between the provincial government and the citizens of Penticton.
This has become a political issue and it will require political leadership to resolve. There is no place for vindictiveness and threats.
We know City Council’s position, the provincial NDP government’s position and the BC Liberal position.
The New Democrat Party have shared membership between their federal and provincial parties, which means there is a close association between the two.
It also means that our member of Parliament Richard Cannings in South Okanagan-West Kootenay not only represents us in Parliament but has standing with the provincial NDP.
From a political perspective, Richard Cannings is in the best position to resolve these issues.
As stated, we need leadership. Silence is not acceptable. These are the most important issues facing this community in the last decade.
Mr. Cannings it is time to step up.
Jim Dunlop
Penticton
Would Eby tolerate this in his own riding?
Dear Editor:
B.C. Housing Minister David Eby is the MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey. Do you think for one second that the upscale residents of his riding would put up with the level of crime that we’re told to?
How do you think they would react to a tent city in their neighbourhoods?
Could it be that some of our street people were transported in from his very riding?
If he’s so concerned about the less fortunate, why isn’t he offering his own well-to-do community as their new home?
If you want to ask Minister Eby these questions yourself, his email address contact is: AG.minister@gov.bc.ca. His phone number is: 250-387-1866 or the address of his constituency office is: 2909 W. Broadway, Vancouver, V6K 2G6.
I know I’m planning to.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Strange behaviour by Canada’s neighbour
Dear Editor:
Our neighbours south of us steadfastly maintain their efforts on controlling over population.
The defiance of pandemic safety measures and mass shootings continues unabated.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Anti-maskers weave theories around truth
Dear Editor:
I posed the following question to five anti-maskers on the stage at their demonstration this past Saturday in Kelowna: Name one place that is safer than B.C. with less COVID restrictions. After 30-40 seconds I told them the silence was deafening, prompting one to respond, a deserted island.
So they know Dr. Bonnie Henry’s policies, of which mask-wearing is a key component, have served us well.
I then asked two poster-carrying protesters the same question, and one mentioned Florida and Texas. Not even close, their death rates per million are 6-7 times ours. They then ‘’informed’’ me that the COVID death numbers included all deaths.
Finally, when I told them to look at the dramatic situation in Paris, where there are so many patients on ventilators that many have to be delicately removed by train to other regions, I was told it was fake news and to turn off the TV.
So you can see here that with conspiracy theories, like any lies, you have to weave more and more to avoid the truth.
Don Henderson
Kelowna
Why not register for vaccine online?
Dear Editor:
When information about registration for the vaccination came out, it was stated 90-plus and Indigenous over 65 were first lines open at 7 a.m.
Then going down by date to those in their 80s.
It was stated that those in their 70s would have option of online, Hooray, I thought, no waiting for hours on phone.
Now I read in the paper online registration is not happening until April 6.
Think how much that would help those who are unable to go online for whatever reason lessen long wait times on the phone.
I am one of those 70-year-olds whose day to register is next week and are phone lines open at 7 a.m.? No – I don’t get to call until noon.
I am so annoyed about this. I do everything online, if possible, and in today’s world that is just about everything.
Try calling anywhere – your bank, any service – and you never get through; you are on hold, and for a longtime.
It will be interesting to see how long I wait. Given the chance of online registration, which was part of the initial government statement, I would be done in minutes.
Pat Nicholson
Kelowna
The sooner Trudeau is gone, the better
Dear Editor:
SNC Lavalin, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, Jody Wilson-Raybould, revoking transparency legislation for union and Indigenous groups, the Aga Khan, temper tantrums and elbows, craven pandering to China, UN Security Council, Indian costume drama, blackface drama, WE, Wei-Wei, ethics violations. The list goes on...
I have pondered upon the attributes or qualities that resulted in Justin Trudeau becoming Prime Minister of Canada. What does he have going for him that he has been propelled to such a position? The answer boils down to three things: He has his father’s name, his mother’s brains, and the unbelievable credulity of the Canadian electorate to thank for his ascendance from drama teacher to Cottage Emperor.
I could add to the list the utter disdain of much of Eastern Canada for the West.
Justin Trudeau is an elitist and an ideologue who does not deserve the office he holds.
His latest inane and pandering legislation related to those awful weapons of war – hammers – is (... wait a moment – that’s supposed to be guns) is enraging everyone on both sides of that fence. If passed, it will contribute absolutely nothing toward becoming a safer, more sane society.
The sooner this man-who-is-a-spoiled-child is ousted from office, the sooner this country can get back on the road to recovering a brighter future.
Ross Bassingthwaighte
Kelowna
Canadians forced into jail-like conditions
Dear Editor:
While Canadians returning from abroad by air are forced against their will to stay for three days in a hotel at their own expense under jail-like conditions, U.S. President Joe Biden is going to spend millions of US dollars on hotel rooms to provide shelter to illegal immigrants that have crossed the southern border into the United States.
It is interesting that none of the thousands of illegals are being tested for COVID-19.
It is interesting Justin Trudeau has likened Donald Trump to a fascist.
Just saying!
Barry D. Cochrane
Kelowna
Alberta is leading in vaccination race
Dear Editor:
I just spoke to a friend of mine who lives in Calgary. She and her husband celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in a wonderful fashion as both of them received their COVID-19 shots.
She will admit to being in her mid-60s and her husband is 71. Neither of them are Indigenous, nor are they inmates of a federal penitentiary, a long-term care home or any other type of residential institution.
And, just to add insult to injury, both will receive their vaccinations at their local pharmacy.
Why is Alberta, with all its well-publicized financial difficulties, so far ahead of B.C. in this effort? As a 67-year-old B.C. resident, I am told not to expect to receive my vaccination until May or June and pharmacists appear not to be on the list of those administering them.
What gives?
Len Dafoe
Nanoose Bay