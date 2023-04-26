A not-so-close relative of mine died while on vacation overseas. His offspring started a “GoFundMe” request to re-patriate his remains to Canada with a goal of $20,000.
A friend is shopping for his own burial plot which he wants so his offspring have a place to visit. I questioned, “How many times have you visited your mother’s grave?” The answer was zero.
This got me thinking of our society’s handling of the dead. I understand people have divergent views and it’s not my intention to disparage those feelings, and discussion of it may be unsettling.
My charming wife and I decided to pre-plan and pre-pay for our funeral expenses. We have opted for cremation so our offspring just has to deal with a container of ashes. That being said, what to do with them. I am told the spreading those ashes is not allowed in B.C. for environmental reasons. I suppose there may be traces of bad things in them, but the tiny amount compared to the disposal of fireplace ashes or wildfires must be insignificant. Ironically, my mother kept my father’s ashes in a fire-proof safe, while she dithered about what to do with them.
Washington state allows for composting of human remains. After two to three months the family gets a container of good quality dirt for only $4,950 (US).
In our arrangements, we had to pay for a casket to be burnt with us. One can spend a significant amount of money on a fancy casket only to have it buried or burnt. That seems to be an environmentally unfriendly action, to chop down a hardwood tree for what would be a short display at a memorial. It also seems a waste to dedicate acres of land perpetually to the housing of the dead in graveyards usually conveniently located in a valuable urban setting.
The International Red Cross states: “The proper recovery and identification of human remains is… a fundamental part of the healing process for families and even whole communities.”
The DNA analysis to identify the remains of those who perished in the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack was the largest project of its kind. I question the need of such an endeavour. There is no way it could have been 100% comprehensive. To me, it would have been unsettling to receive partial remains so long after the fact. Was positive identification a requirement for insurance or compensation?
On an aside, funds held in the U.S. belonging to the government of Afghanistan are frozen, even when there is a humanitarian crisis in their country and the Taliban government of 2001 had no knowledge or involvement in the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Yet there is no thought of the U.S. paying reparations for an illegal invasion and 20-year occupation of Afghanistan. But I digress.
We also have a pre-occupation with recovering “lost” bodies. Search and rescue operations for the victims of plane crashes and boat sinkings sometimes become search and recovery.
This may seem harsh, but if you are dead, you are dead and it would make little difference to you if you are at the bottom of the ocean or in a cemetery.
There are searches, such as for the missing Malaysian Airline Flight 317, for Amelia Earhart and Sir John Franklin that have scientific and historical value.
In conclusion, I do not care what my children do with me and my container upon my demise, and neither should they.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur from Summerland. Opinions in this column are his own.