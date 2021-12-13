In the latter half of the 20th Century, both Liberal and Conservative governments took turns giving away the Canadian economy to foreign ownership, mostly American.
Of all of the developed economies in the world, none even come close to the percentage of foreign ownership of companies that Canada has.
For example, 70% of Canadian oil sands production is foreign owned, according to NGO Environmental Defense.
The heroes of this era were Mel Hurtig, Walter Gordon and the Committee for an Independent Canada (CIC), then followed by the Council of Canadians.
“Many CIC ideas were eventually incorporated into law, like the establishment of the Canadian Development Corporation, Petro-Canada and the Foreign Investment Review Agency; controls over land acquisition by non-residents; tougher rules regarding Canadian content on radio and television; and the elimination of Time's and Reader's Digest's tax privileges,” states Mel Hurtig’s entry in the Canadian Encyclopedia.
Unfortunately for us, CIC folded after just eight years.
Parliament created the Foreign Investment Review Agency in 1973 to ensure any foreign investments were beneficial to the country. It did not work too well.
Over 96% of reviews resulted in approval, since the criteria devolved into whether the investment created jobs (which most did) or not. Since it was “toothless,” former PM Brian Mulroney changed the name to Investment Canada to reflect the fact that FIRA was actually encouraging foreign money.
Mr. Mulroney, our biggest sell-out, then went on to privatize Petro-Canada, eliminating what little influence the government had in the oil industry. Mr. Mulroney took things to a new level with NAFTA by encouraging jobs from the manufacturing sector in Ontario and Quebec to go south to Mexico and anti-labour southern U.S. states, while welcoming the takeover of the resource industry in western Canada.
The Big 5 Canadian banks and American-controlled international union pension funds provided the capital to mostly large American firms to take over our economy. This facilitated huge profits and tax revenues to zoom out of the country, funded by the savings of our hard-working middle class.
In 1963, then-finance minister Herb Gray proposed a 30% tax on foreign takeovers. It went nowhere with stiff opposition from business and unions.
Luckily, there is now an opportunity to re-shape Canada’s economy when the pandemic ends and we get serious about climate change.
The writing is on the wall for the foreign-owned fossil fuel industry. The federal government should now be working on the policies which will give Canadian companies and Canadian entrepreneurs an advantage in the new green economy.
Wind, solar and geothermal energy is still in a start-up phase, not dominated by multi-nationals like Exxon-Mobil or BP. I cannot think of any company that is miles ahead in carbon sequestering or hydrogen fuel production.
Our country has a “do-over” chance to regain control of a good portion of our economy and keep jobs and profits at home.
We need direct federal investment and tax incentives for start-ups to both the financial industry and Canadian pension funds supporting them.
If President Biden can implement a “Buy American” program, Canada can start an “Invest in Canada” plan without fear of being in violation of the new NAFTA.
Do any leaders in Ottawa have vision?
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.