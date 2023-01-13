Planning to reduce our climate footprint
Dear Editor:
Over the holidays, our family gathered for only the second time this year — two octogenarian grandparents, three (fifties) children and two (twenties) unmarried grandchildren.
Among the things we talked about was what the future was going to be like for the young ones. All things considered; the grandchildren should still be around by the year 2100.
We truly hope so, but then there will have to be some drastic changes made in society today, and very soon. At the risk of the pot calling the kettle black, I’m going to suggest some of the changes that will have to occur to avoid over-heating the world we will be leaving to our children and grandchildren.
1. Couples will have to accept the idea of having only one child. If additional children are desirable and affordable, parents should consider adoption.
2. Reducing your consumption of red meat as well as fish, until proven re-establishment of fish stocks.
3. Making a move towards a vegetarian diet will be well advised.
4. A change towards small energy-efficient cars and electric passenger trains.
5. Land changes from their present usage — pastures, hay fields, vineyards — to grain and vegetable farms. We can no longer afford to have useable agriculture land in non-food production.
6. Reduction in overall electricity and gas use for heating.
7. All air and ocean travel to be curtailed with familial visits limited to perhaps once a year.
8. Become more reliant on wind and solar energy.
9. Zoom and Skype can be used for face-to-face communication. Video conferences can reduce travel, and the use of virtual reality simulators to experience personal travel experiences are already here.
There are hundreds of other ideas that we must consider as necessary to reduce our climate footprint.
It just depends on whether we wish to contribute to our children’s well-being or deny them a decent life — or a life at all.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Penticton’s reality of the bike lane saga
Dear Editor:
In my opinion the present confusion and dilemma regarding this costly project has been created by the prior and current council since its inception through the continuous denial of genuine consultation and approval by the Penticton residents by referendum or forensic audit as requested by the residents to get to the bottom of this appalling situation.
“Shape your City (City staff), with doctored/incomplete statistics and council ignoring the valuable suggestions of concerned, informed and respectable citizens and piecemeal stealth approach of the various sections.
Council diverting funds from other agencies to support their ingrained decision to complete the bike lanes at all costs; ignoring the PIB aspiration to use/develop the bucolic, traffic-free existing Channel pathway as approved in the Master Recreation Plan and possibly saving millions in the process.
The current council naysayers Julius Bloomfield, Campbell Watt, Isaac Gilbert and now Ryan Graham staying their position and defeating Coun. Amelia Boultbee’s enlightened motion supported only by Couns. Helena Konanz and James Miller to pause and determine the future of this questionable project.
The Penticton and Area Cycling Association’s position fostered by spokesperson Matt Hopkins, filled with blatant misinformation in accordance with a previous press release dated Dec. 23 and seemingly concurred with by the present council is cause for concern.
Is Hopkins’ position supported by his members? A genuine open vote taken by the PACA membership might bring Hopkins to reality and help provide valid input instead of denigrating others.
In reviewing Part 4- Public Participation and Council Accountability of the B.C. Community Charter Act, one can question if the present council is in moral breach of the Act or simply flaunting the law.
Council naysayers: stop being in denial of the reality by continuing to offend and hurt the citizens of Penticton and heed their voice for a change through a city-wide referendum/forensic audit of the bike lanes.
A mayor and two previous councillors have been defeated for ignoring their concerns; I sincerely hope that you will not follow the same course and start a genuine partnership with the citizens of the Penticton community.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Need more nurses? Pay them better
Dear Editor:
So Premier David Eby is extending a welcoming hand (plus financial support) to internationally trained nurses to immigrate to this province (Herald, Jan. 10).
In the Third World, nurses are generally trained in government-supported nursing colleges and local hospitals. It is hardly likely that there are thousands of nurses sitting around in these countries who cannot find employment.
Every nurse from the Third World who decides to immigrate to this province because of this scheme is one nurse less for the local health-care system. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
The solution is to encourage more of our own population to be nurses, and one way to do this is to increase their take-home pay.
Albert Macfarlane
Port McNeill
MAIDD should have more dignified name
Dear EDITOR:
Perhaps to mollify, somewhat, the antipathy of aggrieved naysayers, a less contentious acronym could be considered: MAIDD (Medical Assist In Dignified Dying).
Not to be used, however, in the parlance of those who choose to contemplate necessary (needless?) “end of life” suffering.
Dr. Ron Irish
Retired Physician
North Saanich
