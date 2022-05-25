I believe that some people currently misunderstand Darwin’s concept of “survival of the fittest” and may also have a misunderstanding of current evolutionary biology.
Some governments and individuals maintain this misunderstanding in the belief that their survival is best assured by the suppression of others. This is particularly a misunderstanding of “survival of the fittest” in today’s interconnected world.
Examples include the World Health Organization’s involvement in addressing COVID-19. Without WHO’s lead, the world would be in worse shape, yet some governments did not adequately support WHO. A similar but longer-term argument, and thus more difficult to influence, is the UN involvement in climate change action.
Also, in terms of climate change, too many investors and companies are focused solely on short term profits and ignore the costs of the impacts of their inaction. Considering the prevalence of this view, my current best solution for addressing this concern is ensuring the UN becomes more politically active in their climate change plans including continuing to promote “value economics.”
The UN is already taking this approach but needs to continue and apply political pressure more broadly. If required, to have the most effect on the UN approach to climate change, we may need to influence the Canadian government to carry ideas to the UN, UN climate change staff and other countries at climate change meetings. Similar issues with “survival of the fittest” exist with all or virtually all our many concerns with different levels of urgency.
I believe another misconception of “survival of the fittest,” specifically for humans, is that the physically or mentally dominant male of the species is the source of dominance of the culture and species.
Evolutionary biology defines “fitness” as the rate of reproductive output of a class. This helps to explain the concerns of countries with large populations like China, and with third world country population growth rates. General solutions for population growth rates are promoting education and financial aid.
I believe most East Asian countries with large populations already promote education and don’t need the financial aid. It also heightens the need to oppose religious beliefs based on dominant males such as the Taliban in Afghanistan and others.
It is our responsibility to be politically active, to teach the world that their children and children’s children will be more likely to survive if they have a more global view. It is the collective action of all humanity in the current closely connected world that is required for our survival.
Evolutionary biology also says that humans are the dominant species and all life on our planet is connected, so we need to respect, and are responsible for the survival of all life on our planet. We each need to do the best we can including respecting our own physical and mental health and living healthy and productive lives.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author.