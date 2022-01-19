Should fire-prone communities have a maximum occupancy?
This is a question many city planners and councils have neglected to address over the years. Residential developments in fire-prone communities are a growing concern and exacerbate public safety issues as minimal evacuation times and exits are compromised.
Economic and development pressures have taken precedence over safety in fire-prone communities by placing density beyond which the egress system can safely handle wildfire or other emergency evacuation situations.
Despite the tremendous fire hazard potential in many interface communities, such as we have here in West Kelowna and Kelowna, few standards and guidelines have been followed by cities for these urban-wildland interface areas.
While road design has the intent to help in an evacuation, they do not address occupant load with the required number, capacity and arrangement of exits. They also overlook the furthest distance a household is from its nearest exit, as well as vulnerability owed to dense fuel load along the exits.
Looking at modern building egress codes and room occupancy codes we can see that there is a direct relationship between the number of occupants and the number of exits, with upper limits on density. The number, capacity, and arrangement of exits are determined using occupancy load.
Now, apply this same safety measure to the urban-wildland interface community. Here in B.C., there are many communities facing this overload predicament. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has addressed this issue for over 40 years but some cities shamefully choose to ignore it and focus on economic benefits rather than public safety.
NFPA 1140 (2022) identifies egress recommendations with a standard that stipulates a requirement of one exit per 0-100 households, two exits for 101-600 households and three exits for 600+ households.
Arrangement of these exits is strategically paramount as one or more exits may be compromised by the emergency event.
This requirement is actually quite conservative, as it does not account for emergency evacuation complications such as weather, time of day, pets and livestock, speed of fire progression and panic.
We have been witness to these complications this past summer.
The Lytton fire went from the smell of smoke to the town fully engulfed in flames within 15 minutes. That precisely demonstrates just how fast a wildfire can progress.
The Mount Law Fire, here in West Kelowna, went from a small fire at 8 p.m. to an evacuation order of over 460 properties by 9:40 pm and taking over four hours to evacuate.
Another example is the Juniper Ridge Fire in Kamloops taking over two hours to evacuate 123 homes on a one-egress route. The city has since found financing for a second egress.
Wildfire is a very dynamic and unpredictable emergency. We can counter its threat with FireSmart community programs, fire load mitigation, community evacuation plans and warning systems, but when evacuation is imminent, our egress roads are the primary life-saving routes.
A development proposal, Sol Aqua is one that threatens the safety of the Casa Loma community in West Kelowna. Casa Loma has one road in and out with 372 households presently existing.
The Westbank First Nation is of adding 220 more and Sol Aqua proposes another 45-60 units on this already overtaxed roadway.
NFPA 1140 standards require three exits for this amount of occupancy. Entertaining this continued growth in an overpopulated interface area prompts me to ask where the concern for public safety is?
This is not an uncommon predicament in hillside communities, but it has to be addressed by city planners and engineers. Many towns and cities have interface areas that have been over populated and it is common to see continued development with no regard to this safety issue.
With our past wildfire seasons and with forecasted environmental changes on the horizon, we have to change this practice. It is up to cities and planners to force developers to accommodate “Best Business Practices” such as NFPA 1140 and for cities to conscientiously step up to public safety concerns over economic gluttony.
John Martin is a retired captain with the Toronto Fire Service and a retired Ontario fire college instructor.