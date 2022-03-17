I had already written my report for this week and my question to you was going to be: “Do you think it is time for the federal government to announce a plan and tell Canadians when federal mandates in areas such as air travel and at the Canada-U.S. border will be revised and updated?”.
I had yet to send it out when good news arrived.
On Thursday, the federal government suggested it will be revising and updating some of the current restrictions in federally regulated sectors, more specifically when travelling to Canada.
CTV reported that “as of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.”
Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travellers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information,”
While this ongoing requirement of utilizing a government app will still post a challenge for those without a smartphone, this is a significant step as it eliminates the current testing requirement that has resulted in many travellers avoiding coming to Canada.
For many here in the Okanagan tourism industry who depend upon visitors from United States, the federal restrictions on air travel, as well as at the border, have been resulting in cancellations and lost business.
Likewise for some Canadians with family members outside of Canada, there have also been hardships as many have been unwilling to navigate the ongoing restrictions.
Recently the Global Business Travel Association along with other group such as Destination Toronto called for the pre-departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to be removed.
It had also been brought to my attention that for many citizens fleeing Ukraine, attempting to come to Canada would be more challenging to navigate and comply with Canada’s federal restrictions.
I welcome these changes.
We are all deeply shocked and saddened by ongoing death and destruction in Ukraine and I know that many citizens will do everything possible to help accommodate those who may soon be coming to Canada.
Eliminating some of the regulatory challenges to help make it easier to come to Canada is an important step.
Dan Albas is the Conservative member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Merritt.