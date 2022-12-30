Will this bus driver get an 8-year jail sentence?
Dear Editor:
It’s interesting to see the difference in coverage between the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the recent B.C. Interior bus crash.
In the Humboldt crash, the driver who caused the accident got a eight-year prison sentence for running a stop sign because of the horrendous outcome of that event.
In the B.C. Interior crash the driver hasn’t even been identified nor assigned any blame, even though they were clearly driving too fast for the road conditions. Buses going too quickly is an all too common occurrence.
The last time I was on a bus going from Jasper to Banff, down The Icefields Parkway, the driver proceeded to do 120 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. It will be interesting to see if this bus driver is even charged, let alone jailed, for the reckless behaviour that cost four people their lives and injured many others.
When driving conditions are poor drivers need to slow down, and if necessary pull over and stop, to ensure they maintain control of their vehicle and it’s precious cargo.
S. I Petersen
Nanaimo
Making sense of the Christmas holidays
Dear Editor:
Christmas week is a wonderful tale of two new litte babes.
The little Christmas boy who gifted the way of a moral, meaningful life of hope and happiness.
And a little ribbon adorned New Year’s girl who forwarded the gift together with a unblemished New Year to fully enhance the destiny of all.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Responsible parenting involves good choices
Dear Editor:
Thank you for correcting my spelling of Kwashiorkor. Surely there are different spellings in different languages.
More importantly is the complexity of nutrition from a medical standpoint and to share some information with the readers about Kwashiorkor, a devastating condition few people have seen in real life. Maybe Joy Lang and professor Elizabeth Dean included (Herald letters, Dec. 13).
Unlike the famine children, who present with the large bellies, sunken faces and spider-like extremities who suffer from a lack of food, the Kwashiorkor kid gets food regularly but solely plant based with low nutritional value.
Their hair turns reddish brown with patchy hair loss. Their tummies, faces and extremities are badly swollen to such an extent that they shed the overstretched skin in large dry flakes. In severe cases the skin on the arms and legs form cracks 1-5 cm and serum runs from the wounds. Next sepsis sets in, followed by death. These children become bedridden and suffer constant pain.. It takes a long time to reverse this condition with stunted growth and brain development.
I have worked in Africa for 18 years and I have treated hundreds of these children on a daily basis. It takes a long time to reverse the condition.
It is your choice and prerogative to be a vegan, but to raise a child vegan you need a lot of information about nutrition. At least give your child the choice of becoming vegan when they are mature enough to make that decision.
That is responsible parenting.
If you are a menstruating female, you will end up in hospital at some time in your life in need of an iron transfusion because of a low red blood cell count. You can bet on that.
Just to correct you on Osteoporosis. It is a very debilitating, hereditary disease. It runs in families and is probably more prevalent in certain countries. The cure is much more complex than just drinking milk.
The images of cruelty on farms were mostly caused by young, inexperienced farm hands who probably didn’t know any better. I don’t believe any farmer will treat his animals with cruelty. Unfortunately some animals are bred solely for their meat and products.
I believe in the innovation and determination of caring people who will come up with solutions to take care of animal byproducts which are, unfortunately, harmful for humanity and the environment. They are making great progress already and I have confidence we will find more solutions soon.
Franz Schuman
Penticton
Police downplaying dangers to the public
Dear Editor:
Penticton RCMP media relations officer Constable Dayne Lyons said in a public statement, “The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues,” (Herald, Dec. 23).
Well, isn't that comforting? Now we, the public, can all relax.
So let me refresh the people here a tad. We have a ex-RCMP officer who shot his common-law partner point blank in the face killing her, sentenced to a baker’s dozen years in jail and was let out on day parole halfway through his sentence for good behaviour thanks to the Parole Board.
Then we have the woman who was handy with a crowbar bludgeoning to death the young mother of her grandchild — also let out early again on day parole for good behaviour, thanks again to the Parole Board.
Then the above bloke who is still on the loose for murdering a chap with a knife and he or she is not considered a danger or a threat to the community? Good God, man…What the hell are you smoking?
Maybe If I was driving around (notice I said driving — not on the beat walking) packing a fully-loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, with half a dozen spare ammo clips and body cam that can be turned off and silenced if the need arise, plus a Smith & Wesson snub-nosed revolver strapped to my ankle, and if this wasn’t enough, let’s not forget the handy taser and the handcuffs and the 12-gauge Remington shotgun clipped in beside you, and just in case you screw up, hey you have the Qualified Immunity that you guys and gals bask in, soaked under the colour of law this “as per” kept alive and well by police unions — I’d feel safe.
Yes, RCMP all this, plus a simple press of the microphone button, will have all the cavalry with screaming lights, blazing sirens by your side in minutes already to point aim and fire.
I rest my case Milord.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Journalist or politician be one or the other
Dear Editor:
I love newspapers. I spent my entire working life in newspapers, 34 years in all. That cliche about newspapers as a daily miracle — I still believe it, and five days a week I pick up my copy of the Penticton Herald with a sense of anticipation.
But increasingly that anticipation is tinged with frustration. I have other sources for national and foreign news. But for local coverage, the Herald is the only game in town, though regrettably I find it is not the paper it was since James Miller, the Herald’s managing editor, was elected to city council in 2021.
With his decision to enter politics, Miller has recused himself from analyzing or commenting on what is arguably the most important relationship in a democracy, that is, the relationship between voters and the people they elect to govern their city, province or country.
But most of what Miller writes is devoted to pop culture and shout-outs to notables in the community, the kind of stuff he could write in his sleep.
Sorry, but I don’t care a whit for his views on Dolly Parton or ZZ Top. Nor do I care for photos of his dog with Santa Claus or of him smiling over a bowl of spaghetti at some local event.
What I want is intelligent news and analysis on local issues and politics — what is council’s record since taking office?
What can we expect from them in 2023? Is the new mayor providing strong leadership? The possibilities for insight and intelligent comment are endless.
Yet you won’t find this under Miller’s byline because, to repeat, he has recused himself from such analysis. He has become a schmoozer and a gossip whose ethical judgment might charitably be described as cloudy.
Who else in this city has a soapbox like the Herald to keep his or her name in the public eye? Should he seek re-election or run for the mayoralty in four years, he couldn’t ask for more.
And do other councillors or would-be candidates have a similar advantage? Not a one. This is shameful; a newspaper should not be used as a marketing tool for political self-interest.
In short, you can be a journalist or a politician, but you cannot be both. I have no comment on Miller's record as a politician, but I can say without hesitation that he is failing as a journalist.
Peter Maser
Penticton