Don’t want masks, then form a school
Dear Editor:
I have a suggestion for the geniuses who wish to flout B.C.’s health orders regarding large gatherings without masks:
Simply organize yourselves and form a school.
Dr. Bonnie Henry steadfastly refuses to mandate mask wearing in B.C.’s schools despite the other provinces doing so, and despite virus experts worldwide recognizing that masks provide an important layer of protection.
And now we have the more contagious “variants” to increase the risk. So unbelievable, that many don’t believe it, yet it’s true.
So if you are a school, you can gather in groups of 20, 25, 30, maybe, indoors, and you do not have to wear a mask.
Just form a school, and, bingo; you are legal to gather indoors, in a group, with no masks.
Go figure.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Mr. Snider is a retired school teacher.
Woman victimized by pair of cowards
Dear Editor:
I feel the two would-be men that broke into the home of a 70-plus year-old female senior citizen, while impersonating police officers, should be charged under the Poultry Act, for closely resembling the coagulated scrapings off the floor of a poorly maintained chicken coup.
Ray Hennessy
Penticton
Police can’t be given too much power
Dear Editor:
On Sunday morning, I received an email from my older brother in Yorkshire, England. He is in his mid-80s, his great granddaughter aged 12 showed him how to send it so that the URL (Universal Recourse Locater) could be opened on my computer in Oliver, B.C. via gmail.
The URL opened up and the video was disturbing ... quite disturbing.
A middle-aged man was riding his motorcycle (scooter) in downtown London, the traffic was heavy, the motion was slow. The chap on the motorcycle had a body camera running, it was his for his protection he said. He heard the siren and saw the lights in his mirror. He stopped his machine and two bobbies got out. They came up to him and asking him for his papers (ID). He asked “What have I done?”
The coppers said “Nothing... where are your papers?” He argued that if he hadn’t done anything he didn’t have to show his identification.
The police quoted a new law (under Section 44) that now empowers the police to stop and detain anybody without cause or reason and identify them. They made him lift his visor, to match his photo on his licence, which he did, and they weren’t satisfied, so they ordered him to remove his helmet where up they took a photograph of him. Disturbing? How can this not be disturbing. Isn’t this the same tactic used by the stormtroopers back in Nazi Germany or am I mistaken? How long before Canada follows suit, I have to ask?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
A sign of hope in battle against COVID
Dear Editor:
Do you remember the “V” sign? Let’s bring it back. It was all about hope. In 1941, it was V for victory. In the 1970s, it was V for peace. Today it would be V for vaccine.
William Besse
Westbank
Anachronistic project proposed for Bench
Dear Editor:
This letter is in respect to the proposed mega development in the hills above the Naramata Bench.
Sometime ago, this beautiful land was recognized as having special value and was purposefully zoned low density (country residential), a zoning with integrity for the landscape and ecosystem.
Now the developer, Canadian Horizons, is requesting a zoning change and, if they are successful, the new zoning would even include R3 zoning which is small lots with lanes.
In my mind, the only reason to even consider this would be if the project was so advanced in terms of its use of innovative and forward-thinking development practises such as alternative energy, low water use, recycled materials, affordability, ameliorating homelessness and an integrated multi-use community.
But this project has none of those things. It’s anachronistic and a reminder of everything that was wrong with development in the 1970s that we commonly refer to now as urban sprawl. I can hear it now. Tourists will look up and ask, “What happened?”
Recently, the developer stated on their website, “We’re hoping to build a new road from the Spiller Road development down to Naramata Road so we won’t have to drive by the dump with our potential investors.”
The new road would be a real coup for the developer. Not only will some of the land the road is on be donated to them for free by the City, but it will turn their cheaper land off Spiller Road to much more expensive land off Naramata Road so the home prices could be even higher.
Do we really want to let this old-fashioned development proceed on our most pristine hillside land located at the gateway to our world renowned tourist attraction, the Naramata Bench?
Please Blake Lavin and city councillors, don’t sell the farm for this short-sited development plan. If we have to have this project at all, please scale it back so that it is accessed only from Spiller Road and conforms to the country residential zoning in place. That way it won’t be subsidized by taxpayers donating pristine hillside and an important wildlife habitat for what would essentially be a driveway to the development and a mechanism for increased profit-taking by the developer.
Schuyler Lighthall
Penticton
Province, BC Health must address mental health
Dear Editor:
Kristine Shepherd’s letter to The Herald of Jan. 28 does not tell what our mayor and Council have done to help the homeless in our city.
In 2018 a point-in-time, homeless count identified 108 persons in Penticton. We have been told since that time, the City, B.C. Housing and local housing partners have created 173 additional units of housing in Penticton to address the homeless situation.
However, in spite of their efforts, our city faces increasing challenges. With the recent addition of Burdock House and Compass Court, we are experiencing serious issues with respect to residents and businesses not feeling safe and increasing crime in these areas.
The real issue is BC Housing and the Government of B.C. are not seriously addressing those who appear to have mental health and addiction issues. These issues must be address now, these are the reasons we called for “A Pause” on a new site being located at 3240 Skaha Road.
We believe our city needs “ a community treatment facility” to provide professional services to those facing mental health and addiction issues. Penticton needs “a community treatment facility” similar to the mental health and addiction services provided at the new facility in the Lower Mainland. Our community needs a long-term solution, not a scattered approach throughout Penticton.
Yasmin John Thrope & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Where were the NIMBYs early on?
Dear Editor:
“I want to say how much I love the area we live in and wish everyone was so fortunate as to be able to enjoy such beauty, climate and living environment.”
That being said, in response to the above letter concerning Big Horn sheep in the Spiller Road area, as a resident of this area for nearly 50 years, I can assure you that the only sheep ever counted here were the ones in the minds of the opponents to this development as they struggled to sleep.
The wildlife population in the area, and all areas with agricultural land, (which the Spiller Road development is not), have not been affected in a larger way by anything other than the 10-foot high deer fencing surrounding all the vineyards.
About 100 years ago, the hillside above the agricultural bench on Naramata Road, in Penticton, and below the proposed Spiller Road development, was planted in apples, and shortly thereafter abandoned as not being viable farmland.
Nearly 50 years ago, the Campbell Mountain landfill was opened, just south of the proposed development, with plans to be converted to parkland, and possibly a golf course after 25 years.
Forty years ago, the Canadian Horizons property was zoned for a residential development.
About this same time, the federal government sponsored a huge project to map the most suitable grape-growing areas in the Okanagan which caused most of the vineyards to be removed, largely due to the wrong varieties of grapes planted.
The existing wine industry, which we all love, has largely been created after the Spiller Road parcel of land was zoned for development.
The Spiller Road development will not affect the agricultural land in any way. It may increase traffic somewhat for less than one kilometre of Naramata Road, that’s it.
Where are the voices of all the winery owners who stand to benefit from the friends and families of the people who will live in the most incredible new lake view development Penticton has ever seen?
The citizens of Penticton should support mayor and council in the decision they must make to stick to and follow the legislation (OCP) which they have spent an immense amount of time and taxpayers dollars to create and adopt with massive public consultation over the past decade and more.
Where were the NIMBYs during this process?
Gil Szabo
Penticton
Mr. Szabo is a realtor and a farmer, who lives next door to the proposed Spiller Road development.
Highway 97 needs emergency turnaround access
Dear Editor:
Just a quick comment on all the cement dividers installed along Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek.
All in all a great idea to keep motorists safe, with one exception. I noticed that there is a very long stretch with no "emergency vehicle turnaround" area. So if a police cruiser sees a vehicle driving like a maniac in the opposite direction in some areas, they have no means of turning around and pursuing.
There needs to be a few spots designated as emergency vehicle turnarounds, where just enough concrete barriers could be removed to allow for an ambulance to turn around and change direction.
Just a thought for consideration for the planners in the highway department.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
CH: forthcoming, RDOS: no reply
Dear Editor:
John Bilodeau responded to a letter I wrote regarding the Canadian Horizons development on Spiller Road, and there are a few points that should be dealt with.
What CH is telling me will be the same they are going to tell city council when the rezoning meeting is held.
We have two issues for Spiller Road, one with government in the form of the RDOS bio-solids plan which I oppose, and the building of housing by a private developer. The private developer has been forthcoming, willing to communicate and accommodate people such as myself on how the proposal will be affecting my property. All are a net positive.
The RDOS is not answering my emails or my questions.
The CH site was selectively logged about 70 years ago, meaning that the best trees were taken, and the poorest ones left. The result is stunted growth with Schoolmarm, an old logger’s term for a tree stem that branches into two or more trunks or tops, and mistletoe. Mistletoe is a parasitic plant growing in trees that steals nutrients and water from the host tree.
The site is sloped with felsic granite outcroppings. An impossible site for agriculture. The only option outside of housing is a park, which I would support if the city would also give us proper fire protection.
The RDOS site on Spiller Road is the last 80-acre parcel in the area, in the Agricultural Land Reserve as it should be, with level ground and soil of glacial till, potentially suitable for future viticultural development within this rocky landscape, and anything else a farmer would like to grow, originally used for cattle.
This RDOS project should be stopped.
The fire issue is significant in the area and is getting worse as the years go on. The Urban Forest Interface identified in the Behre report to the City several years ago has clearly pointed out that a cataclysmic fire on the scale of Kelowna is not an if but a when, and this as we know can affect everyone. Spiller Road was specifically mentioned.
We have been asking City Hall for a decade for a hydrant, and the only ones who have said it can be done is CH. Notable that this has not come from the City.
Having been born and raised in Penticton, of course I would like to have kept the exclusivity of the Okanagan to myself, but there are others in this world who deserve a home as well. While CH is a company that wants to build a home, it’s suggested Mr. Bilodeau already owns one.
Steve Boultbee
Penticton
Council puts brakes on BC Housing
Dear Editor:
Penticton’s crime map (Herald, Page A3, Feb. 4) clearly shows that the crime rate around the BC Housing project for the homeless on Winnipeg Street and the homeless shelter on Main Street is out-of-control.
Council needs to increase bylaws and zoning to prevent BC Housing building projects evading the city regulatory process.
While helping the homeless is admirable; we have a duty to look after the people that live and work in Penticton. Care must be taken that we do not allow BC Housing to encourage in-migration of transient homeless.
We need to provide affordable housing for local families and the working poor. Too many seniors, disabled and families with children are living in substandard housing. That is not good enough.
I am aware of two affordable “family housing’ units in Penticton. We do not have enough of these units for the families that live and work in Penticton. These two affordable housing units were built with the City donating the land and charity organizations taking over the responsibility of building and running the complexes.
Today, charity organizations seem to be reluctant to undertake the onerous responsibility. This can be avoided by building affordable co-op units with city donated land. The residential owner purchases the unit at a set low price. The occupant owns the unit. When they leave, the unit must be sold back to the co-op at the original purchase price. This ensures that the owners of these units have an affordable place to live and future needs of the community are met.
These units can still be taxed by the City so that even though the City donates the land the City receives annual tax revenue.
BC Housing building another large facility on Skaha Lake Road promises to increase the spread of crime-ridden areas throughout our city; resulting in the victimization of many innocents including seniors.
Council is right to try to put the brakes on this. BC Housing was supposed to control the inhabitants of the Winnipeg complex to ensure the safety of surrounding residents. They failed. They cannot be allowed to build more units under these conditions.
We need to support Council in their efforts to put the brakes on BC Housing’s misguided actions.
Elvena Slump
Penticton