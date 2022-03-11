Make Lakeshore Dr. free of automobiles
Dear Editor:
It is time for Penticton to offer something to its residents and tourists that other cities do not have.
The subject of traffic on Lakeshore Drive has recently been a topic for discussion and I would like to propose the following:
Turn Lakeshore Drive from Power Street to the traffic circle adjacent to the SS Sicamous into a promenade restricted to foot traffic. Make it a quiet zone for tourists and citizens.
To address the loss of parking create a tractor train service in the area as they do in Silver City, Missouri. When we visited there we were directed to a parking area some distance from the main attraction. We were then taken by a small tractor train driven by a tourist guide who told us what to expect. In other words, the atmosphere of fun for all was created on the drive.
In Penticton we have a largely unused parking area around the SOEC and a small tractor train could provide the connection between the parking and the promenade. Tourist and locals would be able to bring their gear by the tractor train to and from the beach on a flat bed trailer as part of the train.
For special shows such as the Peach City Beach Cruise, the promenade could be opened up for the display of the cars but maintained as a quiet zone.
Doug Lawrie
Penticton
Anti-vaxxers have become aggressive
Dear Editor:
I understand we all have a choice whether or not to get vaccinated.
We have all been going through this for two years now. I don't understand why a small minority of anti-vaxxers have to be so vocal, not to mention belligerent.
I work in a restaurant and on Saturday night a man came in to order takeout. He sat down to wait and started to chat with some of the coffee crew who were still around. He was criticizing masks and vaccines, and it was then that I noticed he didn't have a mask on.
I took a new mask over to him to put on and he became loud, rude and abusive. I told him he would have to wait outside, and he refused to leave. I tried to give him his money back and he still refused to leave.
He shouted telling everyone in the restaurant that we were stupid. I was on the phone having called 911, and even the dispatcher could hear him, and we weren't on speaker. He then was standing by the counter while the owner attempted to refund his credit card transaction; cash wasn't good enough for him.
I continued to do my job going back and forth from the seating area to behind the counter. At one point I banged into him, definitely by accident, when I needed to get behind the counter where he was watching my boss.
He threw up his arms and yelled "she assaulted me" and proceeded to call 911. I am reminded of the woman who wrote in saying we need a different police force. It is not the police force, it is the criminals!
A different uniform will not make one bit of a difference. These two young police officers that showed up were professional, kind and incredibly helpful. I am very glad that I have almost no reason to interact with the RCMP; they have an incredibly tough job.
Every day they go to work they are dealing with negative situations in almost every aspect of what they do. Thank you to the officers that showed up. I hope I never have to deal with that customer again.
I respect everyone's right to vax up or not, but if you choose not to, please respect those of us who have made a different choice than you, and this includes businesses that are following the provincial health order.
Heather Jackson
Okanagan Falls
Respect all opinions and just not your own
Dear Editor:
Re: “Letters page should welcome more new writers,” by Elvena Slump (Herald, March 9).
I want to go on record as agreeing with Elvena Slump. It seems there are a few writers whose letters appear almost daily, only to make disparaging and cruel remarks towards the opinions of other writers which amounts to nothing more than trying to shut down someone elses opinion as if only theirs is worthwhile.
I could mention their names but they know who they are and I refuse to lower myself to their level. It is our freedom of speech that allows us to voice our opinions, but it is disappointing to read letters not of one’s opinion but only the desire to tear down someone else’s as if theirs is the only one that should be accepted.
The bottom line is that my opinion is worth no less or no more than anyone elses. To bully and degrade another’s opinion rather than simply stating your own suggests an egotistical boastful and vain interest in one’s self with no respect for anyone else.
Just because you are offended doesn’t mean you are right.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Ukraine, Russia could be peaceful neighbours
Dear Editor:
Here are four of my thoughts on solutions to the crisis in the Ukraine.
1. Focus on Russian people. Implement every conceivable avenue of information and incentive for regime change and Ukraine withdrawal by the Russian people themselves.
2. Convince China of its critical importance and responsibility to use its considerable influence on Russia to help resolve this world encroaching virus like Ukraine unconscionable disaster brought on by a gravely mentally depraved despot, Putin.
3. The 21st Century requires a challenging political formula for nations to live in world peace and harmony — such as a “Many Systems but a One World Brotherhood Of Independent Nations” — not a Russian Federation .
Ukraine and Russia could live as peaceful independent neighbours each enjoying their culture amongst a World Brotherhood of Independent Nations with different systems — Russia’s offramp.
4. Keep Ukraine super strong. Create a Ukraine Foreign Legion for friends.
Ukraine is a gift, an example for courage, decency and leadership. to the world. Be thankful for the Ukraine.
Pity the Russian people. Because of Putin, the worst for them is yet to come.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Gas taxes are hurting everyday Canadians
Dear Editor:
The Greens must love it; the federal and provincial governments must be delighted.
Why?
Gas prices at the pump, carbon taxes and PST and GST have gone up beyond the wildest dreams of those who think they can “save the planet” and government revenues are flooding in — without having to announce a tax increase.
Oh, but wait a minute carbon taxes are set to go up again in April — only another cent a litre.
One-third of the cost of gas is taxes, and GST is paid on the carbon tax, so that goes up, too.
Those who have electric cars or get around on e-bikes might be feeling quite smug.
However, everyone will be affected by the rising cost of oil and associated taxes as all our goods are shipped to our stores by trucks — and those cost increases will be passed on in all items we buy including groceries.
Despite the huge increase in revenues the BC-NDP has stated that they will not reduce taxes.
This will hurt low-income people the hardest, but take money from every resident in B.C.
So think again Solicitor General Mike Farnworth; it might be better to show some compassion and reduce some of those windfall taxes promptly.
Allison Budd
West Kelowna
Paying to park at hospital is immoral
Dear Editor:
I worked as a hospital nurse when the B.C. Liberals told the administrators of hospitals to generate as much funding as they could, to help reduce costs and taxes.
The easiest way to generate more funds was to force all workers, doctors, patients and visitors to pay for their parking at hospitals.
Remember the old coal companies that would claw back wages of the miners by charging high rents in company towns? That was what it was like for staff to pay for parking at their place of work when they have to park there in order to work.
I remember one poor family that parked on the street outside B.C. Children’s Hospital one night, to avoid the parking fees, as they visited their son in the ICU.
The boy’s condition deteriorated and the family waited and prayed as he died.
When they left the hospital, they found their car had been towed away.
Street parking was only allowed around the hospital during the night, at the request of the hospital, to force everyone to park and pay on the site during the day. Heartbreaking.
Our hospitals are owned by the citizens of B.C. The parking lots as well are owned by the citizens of B.C. How is it necessary for all of us to pay for parking at our own hospitals to get medically necessary treatment, or give those treatments, or help loved ones get those treatments?
All parking should be free for all who need to be in our hospitals. Charging to park at our hospitals is immoral.
Linda Carter
Saanich
A lesson to be learned from the school yard
Dear Editor:
Two kids in the school yard — the bigger on decides to attack the smaller one with stones.
The small one calls for help; onlookers agree the big one is being mean and unfair. They give the small one pebbles to throw at the other.
The small one begs for stones but the onlookers say that will make the aggressive one throw even more stones, and maybe, heaven forbid, even throw some at them!
Joy Lang
Penticton
Real freedom needs real responsibility
Dear Editor:
I wonder if any of the anti-COVID-mandate protesters have ever spent even one day in a totalitarian state where freedom is really curtailed.
During the Second World War, Estonia was occupied first by Russia, then Germany, and then again by Russia. My parents fled from Estonia in a fishboat under the cover of night in December 1943. I was four years old, but I remember that dangerous trip vividly. My sister was one. Our family landed in Finland, then went to Sweden, and in 1948 came to Canada. Canada was and is a free country. Here we were able to make a good life for ourselves.
Estonia did not regain its freedom until the collapse of the USSR in 1991. Every Estonian family that I know lost members during the Soviet occupation.
I think the anti-COVID-mandate protesters should read the excellent article penned by retired chief justice Beverly McLachlin (Globe and Mail, Feb. 22) on freedom. “Freedom is not absolute,” she wrote. “Freedom — subject to reasonable limits that allow us to live together — is essential to a peaceful and prosperous future for us all.”
I hope that our government remains protective of our freedom. Freedom to protest is essential, but the unlawful actions by the anti-COVID-mandate convoy, as took place in Ottawa, require an immediate response. The rights of ordinary citizens should not be impeded. With freedom comes responsibility.
Helene Malvet
North Saanich
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca (400 words or less)