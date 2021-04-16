Doggone mad about LG’s dog
Dear Editor:
Does HM The Queen take her corgis to Westminster when she gives the speech from the throne?
No.
It is time B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin showed some understanding of the requirements of her office and left the dog at home.
She hauled it off to the opening of the B.C. Legislature this week.
I was horrified to also see it at the Remembrance Day service last year. Such disrespect.
Not everyone likes dogs. Some of us are scared. Some of us are allergic.
All of us expect the Queen’s representative to conduct herself with dignity.
Anne Moon
Victoria
House prices: my how times changed
Dear Editor:
In the 1970s, I was selling real estate in Montreal.
One day I sold a house to Guy Lafleur for $120,000. It was one of the biggest sales at the time in our office.
In discussing it with my fellow agents afterward I commented, “You know, the day may come when you won’t be able to buy a house for under $100,000.”
Some 40 years later, I no longer sell real estate but I have observed that if things continue the way they are going one day you won’t be able to buy a house for under $1 million. Just saying.
Joan Barnes
Penticton
We will be in debt until we die
Dear Editor:
While a throne speech is not a budget speech, this latest edition talks all about the so-called help on the way for B.C. residents.
The finance minister has said that the NDP government’s deficit may be $14 billion and the two leaders of the opposition stated “what has been provided is not enough.”
Does this scare the hell out of anyone else? The speech related all the help the government has provided and the minister has given the possible cost deficit, but no word of any revenue ideas, which of course will include an increase in the cost of everything, including your taxes and mine. The bad news is next!
If you are my age, you recall the days when governments shuddered at the thought of operating at a deficit and were held accountable at the polls if they did. Those days are gone.
The government was politically forced to provide billions in “aid” to save their future. When you divide the 14 billion, and it will be more than that, by the number of taxpayers in B.C., you get my drift.
B.C. will never legitimately be out of debt, not in our lifetime and it will bear consequences!
Jim Laing
Saanich
Music in schools needs our support
Dear Editor:
I taught Grade 1 many years ago in Esquimalt at schools where music and the arts were nurtured from an early age.
Around 40 years later, I started to hear from former students and noticed how blessed these children had been to attend schools where music was a priority.
Many of their life careers involved music in some way: a prima ballerina in the United States, a Canadian singing duo, an international authority on Renaissance music, to name a few.
As the B.C. government recently announced the Amplify B.C. Fund, which will give more than $22 million to the music industry spread over three years, perhaps $1 million could be retained as a perpetual loan fund for music education.
It seems whenever the school district runs short of funds, music programs are first on the chopping block.
Gail Brighton
Nanoose Bay
Delivering one-way ticket to Penticton
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland slams door on traditional housing,” (Herald, Page 1, April 13).
Marty Van Alphen is right, Summerland doesn’t need transitional housing. They can all just come to Penticton.
Henry Devlin
Penticton
Greens will definitely have a candidate in SOWK
Dear Editor:
In response to a recent column noting that no Green Party candidate has been identified for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, I would like to reassure Penticton-area residents that the Green Party is actively working at approving candidates.
However, as the Green Party truly depends on transparent and democractic processes to maintain integrity, it means that candidates cannot simply be appointed by the party leader or through the local Electoral District Association.
I am very happy to report that I have been approved as a candidate nominee. At this point, I am unsure whether another candidate has also been approved (which would result in an election amongst local Green Party members) or whether I may be acclaimed.
While I welcome the opportunity to represent residents of the SOWK, amidst continuing rising COVID rates, I urge that our elected officials and their leaders focus on cooperation. Too many of us are still fighting for our health, our jobs, or our businesses — we should not have to worry about partisanship power grabs that result in an election.
Tara Howse
Rossland
Appreciates columns on Okanagan history
Dear Editor:
Thank you to you and Bob Hayes for the columns on the lives of the pioneer women. Really, in this case “herstory” of the Okanagan (Herald, April 13).
I appreciated all the information that was given. It was interesting to note that marriages creating alliances between royalty (frequently female) and/or people of importance have been a part of every era and culture and apparently occurred on every continent. Obviously a successful and peaceful way for everyone involved at the time to work together.
Thank you Mr.Hayes for an enjoyable and thought-provoking series of columns.
Eleanor J. Walker
Okanagan Falls
Some funny poetry for pandemic times
Dear Editor:
I think many people will relate to this, especially now with all the worries during the pandemic.
It’s 2 a.m. in the morning,
And I really should be snoring;
But my brain is awake,
For goodness sake!
And won’t let me sleep till dawning.
Tiggy has commandeered half the bed;
I can’t stop the thoughts that fill my head.
And now there’s an “Ear Worm”
To add to my woes.
It’s singing a song
When I try to doze.
But, Hey! What a shock !
Is it 8 o’ clock?
I have to get going;
The garden need hoeing!
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Yukon highlight from Prince Philip
Dear Editor:
I remember vividly my mother telling me the story about the Duke of Edinburgh, the pie and the fork.
I remember standing on the side of the road in 1959 when the Duke was riding past in a convertible.
He shouted out to people watching: “Can you get the dogs off the road?”
Dogs running loose in the Yukon in 1959 was a normal occurrence!
Tanya Jarvis
Port Alberni
Problem: We won't know when the opioid crisis will end
Dear Editor:
Re: Fifth anniversary since the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency (Herald, April 15).
We all know how much time has passed, we all know the stats, we all know people who have been lost to this crisis. What we don’t know is when it will end and that is the hardest stat to swallow.
What we do know is this crisis has raised the awareness of the struggle people have with substance use. What we do know is we have to create safe places for people to come forward and seek help. What we do know is we have to continually work to smash the stigma around addiction. This stigma keeps addiction under-diagnosed, under-treated, under-funded and misunderstood by the majority of the population.
We need a continuum of care that embraces all of the pillars necessary for people to succeed. We cannot decriminalize drugs without providing a safe supply.
We need more people on board who can prescribe that safe supply. We cannot house and feed people when they have to spend their day in illegal activity to keep from getting sick.
We need to build a continuum of connection starting with more walk-in community based treatment options.
We cannot think that the basic harm reduction model of naloxone kits and overdose prevention sites will get us out of this, they too, are just one pillar.
But in order for all this to happen we need moms, dads, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, friends, employers, politicians and the community at large to come forward and be the voice for the person who cannot be that voice themselves. We need to educate people in our community that there is a vast invisible majority of people out there who are ashamed to come forward. They are ashamed they have let down their families, let down their friends, let down themselves.
We need to open our hearts and our arms and embrace those who struggle so deeply. They need to feel belonging, that they have value and purpose.
We need to foster the well-being of the whole person and their connectedness to their self, their family and their community. We need to continue to reframe public perception of addiction and the unlimited potential of recovery.
We have journey ahead of us but we must continue to link arms, put one foot in front of the other and be that army that can fight the good fight.
Maya Angelou said it best: “I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
Ms. Daryl Meyers,
Executive Director
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Penticton