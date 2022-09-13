World class experience at Pentastic jazz festival
Dear Editor:
I attended the Pentastic HOT Jazz Festival by myself this year as my husband Ernie was unable to attend, spending my time with four ladies. Coming from the Island it was the first time for one of those ladies and she is a guaranteed bet to attend all future events.
She came as a favour to her stepmother; a woman of my age and left a raging fan to the varied genre of music that has a lot of something for everyone. The other two ladies; one from Trail; one from Vancouver were seasoned veterans and knew what to expect.
Many of the old favourites were there: Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, a tribute to the music of Jerry Lee Lewis. At one point Bennett asked for crowd favourites and someone yelled “Great Balls of Fire” and we were off to the wonderful land of music with a whole lot of shaking going on.
Another crowd favourite was Tom Rigney playing the fiddle with his own fan base. I think he must be related to the Pied Piper as his music is hypnotic and compelling.
All kinds of music from boogie woogie to big band kept the crowds hopping and the dance floors swamped. These musicians came to our city from across the continent providing fans with a varied repertoire of outstanding music.
Our very own South Okanagan Big Band was there Saturday night. They brought with them the sound of the ‘40s with a selection of tunes to delight young and old: Everything from Frank Sinatra to Patsy Cline including many of the well-known big band favourites of Glenn Miller. The dance floor was crowded as people went all out to take advantage of the fun.
My new friends from out of town were amazed at the talent in our fair city. SOBB’s lead singer Judy Rowe is a tribute artist for Patsy Cline so we heard many of Patsy’s famous songs including “Crazy.”
This talented songstress belted out many other famous tunes from varied artists.
Thanks to Michael and Beth Campbell and their cadre of volunteers. It was an amazing weekend.
Volunteer drivers ferried people to the various venues. Transportation was provided free courtesy of community minded companies like Toyota; Kia; Hyundai; Parker Chrysler and Grape Escapes Wine Tours making sure people got to experience what can only be called a Las Vegas experience Penticton style.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Planning department is running the show
Dear Editor:
This coming municipal election will determine the fate of Penticton. With the exception of James Miller, we desperately need a new mayor and council — candidates that actually work for the taxpayers and not puppets of bad ideas and legacy projects from the City’s planning department.
I will vote for candidates who will push for making Lakeshore Drive and houses a heritage street... never to make a one-lane, bike lane or installing parking meters. Candidates who will make older motels a heritage site to preserve what little heritage and charm Penticton has left.
I will vote for those favouring to open the 200 block of Martin Street to two-lane in the name of safety. I will vote for candidates who favour a change to Shape Your City to include an option “Leave It As Is” and not stack the deck in planner’s favour.
I will not vote for candidates who are large land owners or realtors. Although legal, to me it is conflict of interest.
I will not vote for candidates who borrow money to cover city overspending and mismanagement of public funds. The current administration is so focused on income for pet projects they have forgotten who they are paid to represent.
To put parking meters on Main Street is a disgrace and insult to downtown merchants, to blow millions on a carnival bike lane on Martin Street and make it in three stages to avoid a referendum is appalling.
While some bike lanes may be an asset, the choice of busy streets and massive overkill on Martin Street is beyond a joke. City planners jump in, lacking research.
It appears the bureaucrats are running The Gong Show at City Hall. This is our city. It belongs to us, not a select few with money-wasting, bad ideas. Let’s take back our city in the upcoming election. Please vote wisely and not for a name you recognize.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Interior Health needs to trim costs at the top
Dear Editor:
Re: “Can’t get a response from IH CEO,” (Herald, Sept. 9).
In James Miller’s column, he wrote that he tried unsuccessfully to contact Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health in Kelowna. He was attempting to find the reason for pulling its annual funding for Pathways and why they replaced this well-run facility with a version of theirs which has been a dismal failure.
I would like some answers as to exactly what actual physical good Ms. Brown provides on a daily basis to justify her annual salary of $350,000 she receives via the taxpayers of B.C. Add to that the expenses of renting and running an office and I’m sure a lucrative pension plan which likely adds substantial more to that figure.
Then there’s another matter of former B.C. health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers being put on $360,000 of “paid leave” while he awaits trial on child sex charges (Source: cbc.ca/amp/1.6562859).
Just think of how this money could be so much better spent on finding ways to solve the homeless and opioid problems currently facing society.
In the meantime, if anyone out there is waiting for information as to the status of their cancer or other reports that are months behind — causing stressfully health damaging situations to those patients and their loved ones — remember I.H. fired
hundreds of nurses, transcriptionists, MOAs and other health personnel who refused the COVID vaccine even though they were willing to follow the other mandates (masks, social distancing, stay home if not feeling well) and who were refused any severance and were not entitled to E.I benefits.
I.H. is an absolutely disgusting taxpayer funded broken money pit that needs to be replaced or repaired with a system that actually provides true health benefits to all British Columbians and gets rid of the overpaid and less-than-useful parasites at the top of the pyramid.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Make the right choices when electing candidates
Dear Editor:
Re: “A baker’s dozen of suitable candidates” (Herald letters, Sept. 1).
I was very touched (and a little flattered ) to be on Joy Lang’s “list” — one of her baker’s dozen. Thank you Joy!
I would not aspire to be a councillor, having always worked for and with councils — Local, Town, City and County (Province). And using any spare time for many voluntary organizations.
I really hope people in Penticton will make wise choices when voting for the candidates standing: young or old, male or female, experienced or new to this field. Then we could get back to the lovely town of Penticton I chose to live in, nearly 30 years ago.
My then Canadian friend had asked me to choose — Ontario or the Okanagan (Penticton) after an 8,000 km trip across Canada, because as a self-exiled Canadian, he was keen to come home, having established as a fifth generation Canadian he could easily return and then asking in a crowded City Records Office: “How about it Honey?”
“Yes,” so on to the Rose Garden.
And now I am a “new Canadian” here to stay and ready to vote.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Younger people need to be politically engaged
Dear Editor:
In the upcoming municipal elections this fall, I was left with a question that I found myself trying to answer. Do I or do I not put my name forward for a seat on the city council? After talking with close friends and family and a lot of self questioning, I decided not to put my name forward.
The reasons I used to come to this decision is first and foremost I am unknown in the community other than my letter writing to the Prince George Citizen. Secondly, I have no real platform other than I want the issue of homelessness and panhandling dealt with and holding the city to fiscal accountability. Beyond that, I have no agenda.
Thirdly, I have limited political experience and it is easy to get overwhelmed in something you have little to no experience in and lastly my health as I have had several medical issues over the past couple of years. How effective would I be if I can’t represent the citizens of Prince George if I have medical issues?
I believe this election of the city, mayor and council will stand out for many reasons because so many people are tired of the fiscal irresponsibility of the city over the past several years and the inaction by all levels of government including band councils on how to deal with the growing issue of homelessness, the camps and the panhandlers. Add to that the city is growing and it has an aging infrastructure that was ignored by previous councils for years until recently and now the catch-up game is being played, which is a costly venture in itself.
Lastly, I would love to see involvement of the younger generations in local politics. Us older generations are stubborn and set in our ways of thinking and doing things and many of us are resistant and downright cranky when it comes to change.
Younger generations don’t have the knowledge or baggage we have but they have new ways of seeing things that we don’t, and they can bring a fresh perspective to old ways of thinking.
Older generations are good at moaning and groaning but when it comes to action, they tend to hide up in the bleachers and squawk from there rather than being pro-active, whereas younger people have a voice but no clue how to use it.
Dean Soiland
Prince George
Want blue skies again, then stop travelling
Dear Editor:
Did you notice at the height of the pandemic, the sky became a brighter blue? Less car traffic, minimal airline flights. Less pollution.
We learned that it was possible to conduct a lot of business from home, and that business trips were not as essential if much of the business could be conducted with a Zoom meeting. We had innovative ways to stay in touch with friends and family.
Now as the pandemic (at least theoretically) has eased, people have the urge to “get away” and the airline industry is barely coping.
What is missing from the discussion is the fact that (according to Transport Canada) greenhouse gas emissions from our airlines rose by 74 per cent from 2005 to 2019.
What is Canada doing about it? The federal government is currently developing an action plan to reduce aviation emissions. At this stage, it seems that the only consultations planned are with the airline industry.
Meanwhile, the Danish government has pledged that by 2030 all domestic flights in that country will be fossil fuel–free and create zero carbon emissions. To be sure, the country is much smaller and distances not as great, but surely Canada can do better.
Citizens have a part to play in addressing the burgeoning carbon footprint in the airline industry. Can we all do something to reduce our travel footprint, and perhaps spend some of that money at home instead to support local businesses?
S.A. McBride
Cordova Bay