Reverse the direction of Putin’s missiles
Dear editor:
Is any technology available to reverse flight direction of Putin'’ missiles raining on Ukraine and sending them back to where they came from?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
What basketball has meant to me
Dear editor:
I had the great fortune of experiencing a positive, healthy and happy playing and coaching career within the game of basketball. I had coaches who were capable leaders — they created a “place to go” and a “place to be ourselves.”
Our teams had zest, passion, commitment, energy, care for one another, love-esteem and enthusiasm that we readily, freely and unashamedly expressed.
I learned punctuality, how to use my imagination to visualize, how to set and achieve goals, and how to become responsible and accountable for my own decisions, actions and behaviour.
Because basketball is a creative and free-flowing game, it nurtured and encouraged my own innate creativity and risk-taking abilities. The game helped me to enhance my own self-worth and confidence.
I learned many of life’s lessons such as: having a focused and disciplined vision and desire, being determined, persistent and consistent.
Basketball provided me with an athletic scholarship to further my education, to travel globally, to play with some of the world’s best players, and to learn that the word TEAM means: together everyone achieves more.
Jon-Lee Kootnekoff
Penticton
Conservative leader strikes anger and fear
Dear Editor:
Re: Justin Trudeau fails to unite Canadians (Herald letters, Feb. 24)
Wayne Martineau writes: “Pierre Poilievre goes as far as saying that this was an emergency created by Justin Trudeau.”
Poilievre — “Skippy” to fans and foes alike — is the same guy who said: “I want to make Canada the block chain capital of the world.”
Is Poilievre going to disown the “freedom convoy” protests that launched his campaign for the Conservative leadership?
Not likely.
On Feb. 17, Poilievre spoke to reporters. It was mind-numbing to watch.
With his typical robot-like delivery, Poilievre also blamed Trudeau for: hungry, helpless and desperate people; people with mental health issues; people who want to end their lives; high food and gas prices; high inflation; the cost of housing, mortgage payments and rents; high interest rates; tax hikes; students living in shelters; 30-year-olds living in their parents’ basements; homeless people; imposing “unnecessary” and “unscientific” rules; the 30,000 people who have died of drug overdoses; the public health crisis; the crime rate; hurting our environment; lack of freedom of speech; lack of freedom of expression; and “covering up” information about foreign interference from Beijing in our federal elections.
Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety, had written to all MPs in 2020 about the threat to our elections from foreign participants. Did Poilievre not receive the letter?
The only things Poilievre “didn’t” blame Trudeau for was the Chinese balloon that entered Canadian airspace, and the unidentified object observed near Manitoulin Island. Perhaps he’s saving these accusations for later.
Millions of far-right and libertarian Canadians believe everything Poilievre says, just like the millions of MAGA Republicans who believe Agent Orange. Poilievre ended his speech with his mantra: “Everything feels broken in Canada. But we can fix it.”
“Broken” has become a cliché to stir up fear and anger. Poilievre’s comment is not that different from what Trump said in 2016: “I alone can fix it.”
Every nation faces problems, but Canada isn’t broken. Canada is experiencing the challenges of the post-COVID world, intensified by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food and energy prices.
To check everything Poilievre said in his 22 minutes would be time-consuming. The website “PPW: Pierre Poilievre Watch” should be created, where reporters can fact check everything Poilievre says.
Go to CBC TV’s “22 Minutes” YouTube channel to watch a parody of Poilievre that displays his prickly personality: “Don’t Call Me PeePee.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Launching nukes: emblem of stupidity
Dear Editor:
“The Russians are coming...”
The Bad Guys — Putin and Biden — are rattling their sabers. No, they are rattling their nuclear arsenals. When the Russians rattled sabers during the time when sabers were the preferred method to settle disputes, no one on earth gave a damn, but if the Bad Guys stop the rattling and launch their nuclear arsenals, the emblem of human stupidity and unrelenting adversity will end the debate for good — although “good” is the last word most humans would ever use to describe the after-effects of a nuclear war between stupids.
In probable fact, anyone reading this letter to the editor, including the editor, will most likely be well cooked or irradiated by nukes, dead within one month after the gifts from heaven are sent to silence the Bad Guys.
I recall the adage stating that, “When they came for a stranger, I said nothing. When they came for my neighbuor, I said nothing. But when they came for me, no one said anything.”
Suggestion: say something.
John Turcot
Kelowna
Three councils have supported bike lanes
Dear Editor:
The lake-to lake bike oath concept was presented to Penticton City Council on Aug. 21, 2018 and a motion “to support the prioritization of bike lane improvements to the budget process” was carried unanimously (including Coun. Helena Konanz).
The next city council elected in November 2018 then approved a $35,000 consultant’s study and a two-year public consultation period on the lake-to-lake route involving businesses and several public displays.
Work on the bike path began in 2021 and in 2022 yet another city council voted in favour of completing the project.
To those wailing and gnashing their teeth about the process and spouting misinformation should give their heads a shake.
The lake-to-lake path has been supported by three separate councils, has come in way underbudget due to millions in grants and is one year ahead of schedule.
Where I come from, that indicates good management and a good use of public funds
The path is a key transportation link which allows motorized wheelchairs, bikes and scooters to travel safely.
Well done, Penticton!
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Cutting back means cutting back tips too
Dear Editor:
With the recent rise in inflation and the cost of almost everything rising, it is becoming more and more difficult to justify spending money on things like groceries, clothing, footwear and eating out to name but a few.
I make a decent wage and have some disposable income and like everyone else I like to splurge every once in a while.
My choice is eating out, which we do maybe three times a month as, we all know, sometimes you just don’t want to cook.
I was surprised at how much food has gone up in price and for a family of four without alcohol being ordered, quite often our order comes to well over $130 whereas just a few short months ago it was around $90 and to top it off you are expected to tip, which can add up real fast.
My last two times eating out I refused to leave a tip and in one case the waitress called me a cheap (expletive deleted).
I have only so much disposable income per month and, I’m sorry, but leaving a $15-30 tip just isn’t in the cards for me right now.
Wages are not keeping up with rising costs and everyone is paying the price and we decided to scale back our eating out and with that the tip will either not be paid or scaled way back.
I feel sorry for those that rely on tips to supplement their income but just because I have a decent wage doesn’t mean I’m loaded either.
Something has to give and for me it starts scaling back on eating out and decreasing the tip size or none at all.
Dean Soiland
Prince George
Pulling Dilbert smacks of McCarthyism
Dear Editor:
As a small child I remember the furor when cartoonist Walt Kelly was condemned for his stand against Senator Joe McCarthy, and how many newspapers stopped carrying Pogo because of the depiction of McCarthy as a polecat determined to lynch the innocent.
Nearly 70 years later the brilliant strip Dilbert has been pulled, once again because a cartoonist has said unpopular things. This time they were not even in the published strip itself, but simply expressed as free speech! I suspect Voltaire’s famous quote applies here.
Without in any way defending Scott Adams’ opinions this longtime reader protests the cancellation of Dilbert merely because some overly sensitive and censorious people have become agitated, especially since those views have never been expressed through content.
David Lowther
Mesachie Lake
---
Join the conversation:
Send us a letter to the editor of 400 words or less. Include your phone number and address for verification. We will not publish anonymous submissions.
In Kelowna: letters@ok.bc.ca
In Penticton: letters@pentictonherald.ca