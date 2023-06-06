Greed has played a large part
Dear Editor:
Even though I agree that we need a reset, I do not trust the wealthy to initiate the same.
What the hell happened?
In the 1960s and ‘70s, a young family could live a comfortable life, purchase a home and enjoy a stable job. Things were supposed to get even better for the average family as time went on.
Fast forward to 2023 and ask ourselves what went wrong. The average family needs at least two jobs to survive, let alone even think about purchasing a home. Food prices are skyrocketing, along with most everything else, but wages (and pensions) are falling behind.
Yet the powers to be seem to give themselves a wage increase as needed. There is a deep chasm between wealthy and average Joe/Jill. Why? Greed has played a large part in this, both corporate and personal greed. We are losing our empathy to others.
How is it OK to make more money than you can ever spend in a lifetime and not share that with your employees and the less fortunate through proper taxation and philanthropy?
If we do not initiate changes, then we will have a world of haves and have-nots. Do you really want to live and raise a family in that kind of world?
I fear for my grandchildren.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Improvements for doggie parks
Dear Editor:
Are you a dog owner and would like to improve or increase the dog-friendly beaches or parks in our beautiful city?
We are a small group of individuals who are gathering in the hopes of working collaboratively with city officials to improve the dog-friendly amenities in Penticton.
We are looking for individuals who think we could improve on what we already have and make suggestions on other potential dog park or beach sites.
If you are interested in becoming involved and helping us out, email us at: pentictonpets@gmail.com.
Jane Thornthwaite
Penticton
Puzzled by our crossword puzzle
Dear Editor:
As a long-time crossword puzzle enthusiast, I have enjoyed doing the “Colossal Canada Crossword” puzzle in the Herald, particularly because of its Canadian content.
However, I am very curious about the origin/creation of these weekly puzzles?
It is very similar in a lot of ways to the long-running series, “Canada Crosswords”, by Gwen Sjogren. However, if it belongs to that series, then it should carry the Sjogren byline. In fact, most crosswords carry either the name of the creator/editor or the syndicate which publishes them.
“Colossal” has neither.
A further curiosity is the abundance of specific references (clues) relating to Penticton, as well as an inordinate number of clues involving music. All of which leads me to think that the puzzle creator is local, and given the well-known penchant of the Herald’s editor for all things musical…so, is it you, James Miller, who has created these puzzles?
Just curious,
Hazel Fry
Penticton
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Colossal Canada Crossword that runs on Wednesdays is by Kelly Ann Buchanan, distributed by Torstar Syndication Services. Occasionally we change a clue to localize the puzzle, which most readers enjoy.
Is this the best they have to offer?
Dear Editor:
In Alberta, the UCP won a majority in what could be described as an election whereby you held your noise and marked your X.
At least they held the ruinous NDP at bay. It is indeed a sorrowful state of affairs when we must choose from a questionable slate of candidates to run our country, provincially or federally.
Perhaps we can consider ourselves fortunate that we do not have the nutty situation with the crazies running the GOP to the south of us, where their objectives are slowly driving them insane.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
50 years for our local stamp club
Dear Editor:
I would like to take this time to let everyone know that the Penticton & District Stamp Club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this coming fall.
I am the current president and am proud of what our club does for the surrounding communities. The club is based on donations of stamps and collecting related materials. The club then auctions the donated material at their meetings and raises money for a variety of causes.
The places that benefit from this, have been — and still are — receiving money are: the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, the BC-SPCA, Moog and Friends Hospice House, the Oliver hospital and others. There is a really nice feeling about being able to help out.
The charity that receives the money is dictated by the donor of the materials. I would like to say thank you to all the people and businesses that have donated. Please keep the donations coming so we may help others in the future.
One last note is that we have one member who has been with the club for its entire history.
Congratulations.
Stephen Steele
Oliver
