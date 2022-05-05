First Nations should be the ones suing
Dear Editor:
It is ironic that individuals are suing the B.C. government for failure to regulate sales of cannabis on Indian Reserve land, which is under the jurisdiction of the federal government and the duly elected chief and council who govern their band lands (Herald, April 30).
The B.C. government and their constituents have been profiting from unceded Indian land for generations and continue to do so without reconciliation to First Nation Indians.
Given the B.C. government’s failure to reconcile profits made from lands they claimed from First Nations, we First Nations are the ones that should be suing the government. However, we have chosen to accept the recommendations of the courts to negotiate rather than litigate.
We expect the governments involved to reach a fair reconciliation for First Nation Indian land claimed by governments and other entities.
Joe McGinnis
Okanagan Nation elder
Oliver
Project too dense for neighbourhood, traffic
Dear Editor:
Re: Proposed redevelopment of El Rancho motel site
Audrey Tanguay, the city’s planning manager, stated in a press release: This project will “create a welcoming and attractive neighbourhood” as part of the North Gateway vision.
Really?
This project is the farthest thing from welcoming and attractive. These six mass buildings look like post-war communist block housing and are the slums of the future.
Is the planning committee an arm of the developers? This is turning Penticton into an urban centre, which is what people told the official community planners they did not want.
The city paid millions of dollars for an Official Community Plan update and then has totally ignored it. The official plan calls for gentle densification.
This is not gentle densification. It is over-stuffing the town with high-density cheap housing used to warehouse people. The denser the development, the more profit for the developers with no consideration for surrounding neighborhoods, stress on communities and stress on traffic.
A better solution might be to allow two four-storey buildings in the back of the block. Put in a row of townhomes facing Power Street to match the density and heights of the townhomes across Power Street. Put in some courtyard area to soften and beautify the look.
The rest of the land should be used for a large grocery/drug store with parking lot. This would service the north end of town and the north benches. It would allow for walkable shopping in the area. This is the last big lot available on the north end of town that can be used for this purpose.
Traffic would be diverted from overusing Main Street and Skaha Lake Road. The overall height would be lower and more open. With nice landscaping like the SOEC, this would make a lovely open entrance into town and provide more housing.
Planning should be used to improve the town, not just build warehouses to stuff people into and provide profits for developers.
Whatever is put into this city should make the city more beautiful and more livable.
Kathy Corbett
Penticton
Council acts like little kids with a piggy bank
Dear Editor:
Do you remember a few years ago the financial stress we went through with the constant increases in our electrical bills?
Council claimed we needed to increase the charges for water and sewer so our reserves could be built up for needed upgrades. Claims were made that the electrical fund needed to be self sufficient. We needed huge increases to build up the electrical reserve fund to cover future costs.
Council and staff spent considerable time ensuring that we would have the funds to cover our costs for upgrades to electrical and sewer needs in the future. Those rising costs including charging to mail out your bill and taking away your discount for early payment. They included ensuring that all users of the power grid and sewer and water systems paid their fair share. That the costs didn’t rest only with the homeowner. They missed nothing in their zealousness to pinch dollars from our purses.
Well that was then and this is now. What is it with elected people? We pretty well have the same people on council year after year. Are they all suffering from a sudden loss of memory? Or are they counting on the voters having a short memory?
They are like kids with a piggy bank. Today Council can’t wait to break open the piggy bank and buy some eye candy. Only this time the candy is more bike lanes.
The current residential power grid is insufficient to meet coming requirements. As climate changes the infrastructure money in the electrical fund will be needed to replace old and broken water mains, old and broken sewer pipes and vast upgrades to the electrical grid as people use more electricity to power their vehicles and heat and cool their homes.
Instead, this council is raiding the electrical fund to build more bike lanes. Well council better hurry up and get those itchy fingers working overtime because there is an election coming in six months. Something tells me that if there is any money left in that particular piggy bank it is going to be taken away from this spendthrift council and the council chamber door will be slammed shut.
What is there about this that is so hard for this council to understand?
Elvena Slump
Penticton