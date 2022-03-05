The last two weeks, I’ve tried to keep up with the changing scene in Ukraine, and our reactions to it. First, Russian forces were merely threatening to invade Ukraine. Then they invaded, but ostensibly to enable two eastern regions to break away from the rest of Ukraine. Then they clearly invaded all of Ukraine, from the north, east and south.
Unconfirmed video footage shows massive devastation in all the major cities.
Unprecedented millions of Ukrainian refugees flee across borders into Europe.
The biggest nuclear power station in the country has been bombed, raising fears of another Chernobyl. Or worse.
I’m shocked. Appalled. Disgusted with Vladimir Putin.
Let me be clear — I am 100% opposed to the Russian invasion.
I’m less confident about the effectiveness of the Western deterrents.
The Ukrainian government has ordered all males 18-60 to stay home and fight. We in the west have sent weapons that most of those men don’t know how to use. We’ve held protest rallies. And prayer vigils. We’re funnelling aid through the UN High Commission on Refugees.
But other than that, we seem to believe that social pressure will cause Czar Vladimir to change his mind.
Deputy Prime Minister Christia Freeland spoke of making Putin “an international pariah.”
A number of sport organizations — ice skating, skiing, basketball, track, tennis,
soccer and hockey — have barred Russia from competitions. A headline declared, “No one wants to play with Russia.”
Does that, perchance, take you back to your childhood, when an in-group told an outsider, “Go away! We don’t want to you to play with us”?
It’s a game that religious churches have played for years. Amish and Mennonite communities, for example, practice “shunning” as a means of bringing malcontents back into the fold. Jehovah’s Witnesses call it “dis-fellowshipping.” Roman Catholics call it “excommunication” — with Henry VIII perhaps its most famous dissident.
Shunning has a biblical basis. When the Hebrew slaves broke rules on their flight from Egypt, they were banished from camp, sent away into the desert.
In our time, NATO nations have chosen economic shunning as a means of bringing Vladimir Putin to heel.
The Biden administration started by sanctioning two Russian banks and 42 of their subsidiaries, five Russian-flagged cargo vessels, tankers and container ships, and three men in Putin’s inner circle and their family members.
The U.S. Treasury Department later scaled-up its actions, disrupting Russian banks’ access to other banks around the world. It announced “expansive economic measures, in partnership with allies and partners, that target — all of Russia’s largest financial institutions and — that bar Russia from the global financial system.
“The actions also target nearly 80 percent of all banking assets in Russia and will have a deep and long-lasting effect on the Russian economy and financial system.”
SWIFT (Security for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, representing 11,000 banks in 200 counties) shut down Russia’s ability to transfer funds.
Germany pulled the plug on a pipeline for Russian natural gas.
Most of Europe cancelled landing rights for Russian airlines. The U.S. closed its entire airspace to Russian aircraft.
Canada dropped Russia and Belarus off its “most favoured nation” tariff list. And froze the bank accounts of Putin’s cronies.
But will all this shunning work?
It can, sometimes. Over the years, I’ve talked with several people who yielded to pressure. “I’d rather live a lie than live alone,” one man said.
Others have found new communities to belong to, instead. My friend Ralph Milton has described the United Church of Canada as “a refugee church — people escaping from oppressive denominations come to us because they have nowhere else to go.”
But “refugees” don’t necessarily migrate towards more liberal churches. Some cluster with even more rigorous defectors. When I lived in Prince Rupert, I recall, a city of 12,000 had ten Baptist churches, each having split from a parent body over some doctrinal detail.
Shunning doesn’t always work.
We’ve tried it before. We boycotted the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.
World competitions banned Russian athletes over the Russian doping scandal.
The Western nations pulled diplomats from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Did anyone notice?
After 60 years of trade embargoes, Cuba has not come crawling for re-admissions to U.S. favour. And Henry VIII laughed all the way to Canterbury Cathedral.
So I doubt if shunning will have any effect on Vladimir Putin. Shunning works only if the sun-ee really wants to belong. To something.
Putin’s face on TV doesn’t suggest to me that he wants to buddy-buddy with anyone. Especially anyone who has tried to humiliate him.
