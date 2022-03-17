Decision time soon arriving in the west
Putin got it wrong with his invasion of Ukraine. He underestimated the willingness and ability of Ukraine to fight. He thought a show of force would make them run up the white flag. He wasn’t expecting a long war and is having trouble sustaining his military effort.
His timing was wrong. He should have moved in early January when the ground was frozen. Soft ground has kept his mechanized forces road-bound and vulnerable, and unable to maneuver against the Ukrainian Army.
He also underestimated the abilities of his army. Although well equipped, they’ve performed like amateurs and haven’t made significant gains versus the delay and losses they’ve suffered. They can’t even keep themselves fueled and fed.
He’s under-estimated the extent of Western sanctions, which will cripple his economy in the long term. He’s still flowing gas and oil to Europe and is receiving Euros in return. Sanctions won’t stop him in the immediate future. Only military force can do that.
Putin has now shifted to a terror campaign against the civilian population. This may move the west to go beyond supplying weapons and encouragement to the Ukraine, and declare a no fly zone on humanitarian grounds. Public opinion can’t be underestimated.
Air and ground operations cannot be separated in modern warfare. Putin must contest a NATO no fly zone to continue operations in Ukraine. This means a shooting war with NATO which has people fearful of WW3.
Putin has had the tacit approval of China, and is now asking them for military and economic support. China is unlikely to provide this, although the prospects of deeply discounted Russian oil and gas are no doubt tempting.
China needs stability and good will to further its global ambitions, and may well exercise a restraining hand on Putin. This gives them the opportunity to gain huge amounts of “face”, which facilitates their larger ambitions. Will China play this card?
Will NATO declare a no fly zone with all its implications? NATO has been very soft because of fears of escalation. A NATO-Russia war doesn’t necessarily mean nuclear war, although that’s a sobering possibility.
Putin has lost momentum and can’t continue operations much longer. His relatively small gains aren’t worth the price.
His greatest risk comes from within. The Russian people have overthrown tyranny twice in the last 100 years.
Putin is still calling the shots. Decision time is approaching for the west.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Canadians should not become complacent
Russia embarked on a campaign of militarization before it began it invasion of Ukraine.
Russia’s 2007 stunt of planting a flag on the ocean floor at the North Pole was part of a larger campaign of declaring large swaths of the Arctic as sovereign territory, much of it rich in oil and other natural resources.
Russia has submitted data to the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf that essentially lays claim to the entire Arctic Ocean, including areas that Canada and Denmark also claim.
While Russia was strengthening its forces around Ukraine it has also been reoccupying former Soviet bases it the Arctic.
Satellite photos have confirmed that Russia is laying a new runway at Nagurskoye, a High Arctic air station initially built as a staging ground for nuclear bombers targeting the U.S.
Marcus Kolga of the MacDonald Laurier Institute claimed in Maclean’s last year that the Kremlin has prioritized the development of military technology to secure its Arctic claims giving it the ability to threaten those Arctic nations who challenge them.
Glen VanHerck of the North American Aerospace Defence command told reporters in Ottawa in November that Russia is the primary military threat to this continent. China is about a decade behind.
Canadians should not become complacent. Siberia has proved the Arctic to be rich in resources. 320.7 million Metric tons of oil were produced in Siberia in 2019.
Russia’s annexation of Crimea robbed Ukraine of nearly 80% of offshore oil and gas drilling rights.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
It easy to be brave from miles away
Re: “Local MPs have landed on Russia's naughty list,” (Herald, Page 1, March 16).
Saying what you want is easy when safely miles away. I was taught if you have nothing good to say — then don't say it!
Putin should have welcomed them with a Russian badge of courage and arrange a meeting with them, which I doubt would ever happen. Such a meeting would likely close the beak of any chicken.
Could it be that MP Dan Albas is second at the top of the list as his surname starts with “A”?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Dear Editor:
“How can be get Putin out of the mess he created,” by David Bond (Herald, March 15).
There are many other issues at play here. The elephant in the room is NATO itself. NATO is a bit like a business club of like- minded countries. In preparation for possible military action it holds training sessions and war games in each others territory.
Unfortunately for Ukraine, because of its location, it is the meat in the sandwich between Russia and the NATO alliance. It is no secret that the country is being wooed to join NATO. And if it did, NATO would then have the ability to build military installations right against the western border of Russia. That is just not going to happen.
In the past 200 years Russia has been invaded three times by western countries. The last time at a loss of millions of Russian lives in the defense of Stalingrad. It should come as no surprise that the country is a bit antsy at the prospect of another threat at its door step. That is a major reason for the invasion of Ukraine.
If somehow the roles were reversed, would the U.S. allow a hostile military presence on its borders? This is a replay of the Cuban missile crisis of the 1960s. At that time the doomsday clock was just seconds to nuclear midnight when wise heads prevailed. No missiles were placed in Cuba. Those were scary times. We don't need a repeat of that.
Russ Trenaman
Penticton
Albas has track record of supporting losers
Re: “2 of out 3 valley Conservatives agree,” (Herald, Page 1, March 12).
Here we go again. The two dud MPs for the ridings in the Okanagan have thrown their support behind Pierre Poilievre for prime minister.
There’s only one glaring problem with that, he hasn’t even won the leadership for his party yet and the dysfunctional Conservatives haven’t won an election in a decade.
And yet here we are with the ineffective MP Tracy Gray jumping on the bandwagon again, and of course Mr. Wishy Washy Dan Albas is also there supporting him for PM.
Let’s look at Albas’s record of who he has backed as leader of the Tories: Stephen Harper, arguably one of the worst PMs this country has ever seen, Maxine Bernier before he went off the deep end and formed his own PPC, and Erin O’Toole, with Gray of course refusing to say who she voted for.
Well, we all know how well those choices went; now both dud MPs are backing Poilievre as well as Andrew Scheer, which should be the kiss of death considering his qualifications.
Poilievre, a right-wing firebrand with two years of junior Harper cabinet experience whose primary skill seems to be unleashing devastating clips and quips at his rivals, wants to create the Canadian version of the Republican Party.
Seriously, haven’t we all seen how completely the lunatic fringe GOP have gone off the rails down south?
The anti-Liberal gang really needs to get their heads out of the sand and figure out what kind of a political party they want: a hard right, middle right or moderate factions, its membership is laden with too many anti-vaxxers and convoy cowboys, and as long as the Tories stay the course with these constants, the Liberals will be getting a minority in every election.
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country