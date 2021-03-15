I am dreading a possible federal election in the next few months. Why? Well, the choices are not very exciting.
The current prime minister doesn’t appear to be up to the job. Consider first the spotty record he has accumulated in picking people for significant posts. There was the spectacular mistake of picking Julie Payette to be the governor general. In her previous position as chief operating officer of the Montreal Science Centre, her management style had been controversial. Numerous employees came forward alleging verbal abuse that they said created a hostile working environment; Payette was labelled “intimidating” and “determined to be very hands-on and in control of every aspect.”
Did Trudeau think she had turned over a new leaf? Did he even enquire about her recent record? One wonders.
When picking the successor to Gen. Jonathan Vance as Chief of the General Staff, just how much vetting was done given that his choice? Admiral Art McDonald was almost immediately upon appointment accused of sexual misconduct and voluntarily stepped aside.
These missteps, coupled with continued problems with reform of the RCMP, significant hacking of government files and the seemingly endless delays and ever-escalating costs of procurement of navel vessels and fighter aircraft lead one to wonder if the PM is really a good candidate for running the government for another four years.
One final thought: it been two years since the Liberal government produced a budget. That is just unacceptable. Yes, the pandemic sideswiped them — but we have to get a handle on the country’s finances.
Ever more discouraging for me, however, is that the alternatives offered by the leaders of the other federal parties are just as dispiriting. Tory Erin O’Toole has, since his elevation to Leader of the Opposition, exhibited anything but a consistent and focused set of policies. His party is divided on any number of issues and he has failed to bring about unity. The upcoming policy conference will, in all probability be dominated by a strong hard right majority aiming to bring about a platform that will discourage many from supporting the party. At least one national commentator considers O’Toole to be a likely candidate for defeat.
The leader the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, while in many ways a gifted thinker on policy issues, is unlikely to form a government, though he might hold the balance of power were the Liberals fail to gain a majority. That, however, does not mean he would be shaping policy — unless he manages to force a greater degree of discipline on the Liberals and Trudeau in particular.
The same is true of the Green Party leader. Annamie Paul is unlikely to gain even the balance of power and her ability to influence policy is therefore likely very limited. And the Bloc Quebecois has no appeal outside la belle province and it is highly unlikely the nation would vote to support a separatist party to form the national government.
So, is it any wonder that I fear an election in the next few months? But what to do? Even if the trip to the polls is delayed until the fall, there needs to be a strong effort made now to improve the bench strength of the Liberal caucus. Senior party leaders have to recruit capable candidates to run in ridings across the country.
The Tories need to determine what policy planks are required to win broad support and how they can persuade Canadian voters to provide it. The NDP will carry on as always, but forming a government or taking over as the official opposition is highly unlikely. In short, I think its entirely possible that the next election will result in another minority government and two to four years of drift while all the parties try to rebuild their forces and policies.
Not the happiest prospect – and we may not even have the consolation that things are much worse in the U.S. anymore.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.