Make the Okanagan safe and healthy again
Dear Editor:
After reading about the Bad Tattoo’s stance on vaccine passports (Herald, Aug. 26), I would like to know all those restaurants and businesses in the Okanagan that will not be checking for vaccine passports and those that will be.
Here is to making our Okanagan safe and healthy.
Natalie Berman Biggs
Kaleden
Vax cards will benefit business community
Dear Editor:
Re: Some businesses set to ignore vaccine cards (Herald, Aug. 26)
Before COVID, I enjoyed many evenings of pizza and beer at the Bad Tattoo in Penticton which was usually packed with lots of people. I don’t like restaurants that are too crowded and I will like them even less post-COVID.
The pandemic has taught us many things, one of which is what we share with those people who are in close proximity.
Lee Agur’s objection to vaccine cards reminds me of other childish reactions by some people. You remember the attacks on our rights and freedoms: having to wear seat belts, having to wear bicycle helmets, not smoking in public places, having to wear masks and so on.
Isn’t it wonderful that we have a certain group of people who will always stand up for our rights whether we want them to or not?
The thing is — the business owner’s stand is a bit ridiculous. More than 70% of the people believe that vaccination may be the way out of this pandemic and that number is going up. When vaccine cards are available, no one is going to sue Agur for following a government health requirement. He is more likely to be sued if he doesn’t follow public health standards and someone gets seriously ill as a result.
The most puzzling question is this.
Why would the business owners not see the vaccine cards as an opportunity to demonstrate at the door that they are doing everything possible to make their business a safe place? It just boggles the mind.
Glen Jones
Summerland
Good Word in Season supports Pathways
Dear Editor:
It was good to read in the Penticton Herald that Pathways Addiction Resource Centre has re-opened it doors for counselling services (Herald, Aug. 27).
The article said it was a “fee-for-service model… for individuals, couples and families — at a cost of $100 per hour.”
As I was reading that, I knew there were individuals who would not be able to afford that kind of money.
Fortunately, the article also said, “However, people who can’t afford help are still encouraged to call Pathways, which is collecting donations to cover its expenses in such cases.”
One way you can help is by purchasing one or more copies of “A Good Word in Season” books. The latest book, No. 9 is selling at the normal price of $10 each, and books one through eight are at the subsidized rate of $5 each; and all monies received are donated to Pathways.
So when you purchase a book(s), you not only donate to Pathways but also receive a free book or books. They are available from the front office of The Penticton Herald at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
That is a good deal for a very good cause!
Harvie Barker
Penticton
Parties must believe in climate change
Dear Editor:
Even the most loyal Conservative supporter must recognize “the more you burn, the more you earn” is not a credible plan to reduce green house gases and combat global climate change.
Consequently, we have had a continual drip, drip, drip of deflection and misinformation from the usual suspects, all in an attempt to discredit climate science and mitigation strategies utilizing electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines.
In his recent letters to the editor, John Thompson would like us to believe “there’s nothing to see here folks” as we watch our drought and beetle-killed hills burn.
Yes, there were some hot summer days in parts of Canada and the U.S. in the dust bowl Thirties, but what about the rest of the world? What about the other seasons?
Canada’s (south of 60) average annual temperature has risen more than 2.2C since 1900, and over 1.7C since 1948 (all of Canada). This is much higher than the world average. Our winter temperatures for all of Canada have risen more than 3.3C since 1948.
At this point, Thompson might pivot to “What about China”?
China, with 30% of the world emissions is truly a problem. What Thompson doesn’t tell you is that they put the policy and measurement infrastructure in place earlier this year for a cap-and-trade-type carbon pricing. He did not tell you that China began emissions trading in July and it now costs Chinese producers to pollute. It may not be in time, but they have started.
Inevitably, Thompson will point out that Canada only represents about 1.6% of the world’s ghg emissions. What he does not tell you is that pollution is an area where Canada unfortunately “punches above our weight.”
Our ghg emissions are the population equivalent of a country of over 120 million. We rank as the top tenth ghg emitter in the world. We have a moral obligation, as a top 10 polluter, to show leadership and action in the international efforts to keep our planet cool.
We need to keep electing federal governments that believe in climate change, and are taking action on it.
That is not the Conservative Party.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Bylaw should help keep city safe of fires
Dear Editor:
Glad to see that there is grant money in Penticton to hire a temporary bylaw officer who will refer homeless people to services (if they will accept them).
In the interim, which will take some time to activate and be successful, why do we not have bylaw officers working an evening shift until 10 p.m. or midnight so that they can monitor the parks that are at fire risk at night and a risk to people who want to use them as recreation spaces in the
daytime?
Those homeless that were asked to leave the east side of Esplande Park because of a real fire danger to the neighbourhood above, did leave, but then returned the next day or two. Nothing accomplished but to make life miserable for the homeless. Where were they to go?
So no fire protection for the Uplands.
What legislation does the City of Penticton have to act to protect its peoples from those who haven’t the ability to act beyond their own chosen maladaptive behaviour? Will the city be ready next year to handle the influx of growing numbers of street people with a designated area where they can camp and enjoy Penticton's bounty of beauty without destroying it for everybody?
Thank you mayor and council for the challenging work that falls upon your shoulders to do.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Martin Mars bomber cost $30,000 daily
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why is the Martin Mars water bomber grounded as the province burns?” by Darron Kloster (Herald, Aug. 26.)
I was very interested to read about the Martin Mars bombers in the Herald. I
wonder how many people remember the big wildfire of Penticton in 1994? I was living in Kaleden at the time and we could see some of the flames.
The army was brought in and I gather many homes were destroyed. We watched from our balcony as one of the Martin Mars bombers scooped up water from Skaha Lake. It was incredible to see. Apparently, they had to return to Port Alberni every evening to refuel for the next day, and because they are privately owned it cost $30,000 an hour.
This must be one of the reasons that they are not being used.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Disappointed with mayor’s legal action
Dear Editor:
It is said the measure of a man can be made by how he treats his family.
Really, Mayor John Vassilaki suing your own family (Herald, Aug. 28). You don’t have enough money to stick in your mattress. It is amazing how aggressively you attack
people when it comes to issues regarding your money.
Yet when it comes to taxpayer money and reckless spending of $8 million of their money on a bike lane, your moral compass goes out the window. Maybe you can hurt your family’s business with your lawsuit the same way you and the rest of council do with reckless spending.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
During fire season, be ready to evacuate
Dear Editor:
Never leave home without a bottle of water, a mask, a container of fire retardant
and a can of beans.
My Sweetie looked me in the eye and said, “forget the beans!”
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Friendships destroyed by us-versus-them
Dear Editor:
Re: “Current times unnerving,” (“Spokes Person,” Herald, Aug. 27).
It was a breath of fresh air to read the column by Josh Shulman. What a change not to hear ranting from the vaxxers or the antivaxxers.
If more people were tolerant of other people’s choices then we wouldn’t have the negativity, animosity and belligerence that has ruined friendships and cast a pall over all social activities and society in general.
I blame governments and the media for terrorizing people into believing that the world will come to an end if everybody doesn’t follow all health guidelines and get vaccinated. Perhaps they have done this because a terrified population is easier to control and manipulate.
Some people who, for their own reasons, choose not to get vaccinated for COVID right now do themselves a disservice by embracing some truly bizarre conspiracy theories and by belittling those who choose to get vaccinated.
Calling one-side “Sheeple” and the other side “Covidiots” does nothing to further understanding and respect.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry may or may not be right about many of her proclamations, but she is right when she said to be kind and respectful of one another.
Tom Hoenisch
Naramata
Evil is real and much closer than we want
Dear Editor:
These days we seem to dismiss the idea of good and evil as nonsense of another age.
For the most part, I don’t think many people think of evil and its consequences. But the tragedy is that it’s never far away. Not far from where you are seated at this moment, men, women, and children are being forced into every type of slavery and prostitution, by people so feral they are more like wild animals than humans with no conscience.
Not far from you domestic violence and child abuse rages, drugs are sold to children changing the direction of their lives forever, and people are being tortured, taken advantage of, blackmailed, corrupted or intimidated.
So what is evil? It’s defined as profoundly immoral and it all hinges on that word. The word presents an intricate problem for our society. Morality is rarely discussed any more. Every type of perversion and depravity has become someone's personal preference and right.
If we pretend there is no such thing as right and wrong, good and bad, then this inevitably leads to the proliferation of evil. And it has.
Immorality has become the morality of an alarming number of the most influential people in our society. The daily consumption of media and entertainment relentlessly
celebrate immorality and desensitize us. This normalization is accomplished gradually and by repetition. This is how evil thrives in society.
Think not — think again.
Consider what is happening in the world today — the lies, deception, and corruption of our leaders and governments that we are exposed to daily. We become the stories we read, hear, and watch committing ourselves to the normalization of evil. Desensitizing ourselves to evil dehumanizes people and it changes the way we treat each other.
We can’t control everything around us but we can and should pay attention to how we treat others.
Evil is real and much closer than we want to acknowledge and I believe we are at one of those moments where history is holding its breath before it reveals the fate that lies in store for future generations.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland