Three cheers for tow-truck driver
Dear Editor:
My husband and I recently visited Penticton to watch the Ironman competition. It was wonderful weather and the atmosphere fun and welcoming. I was most impressed with the athletes and their remarkable stamina and determination.
We did, however, happen upon a tense situation. Someone left an unattended Subaru on the bike course and it needed to be removed before the first wave of riders came through. I want to give a shout out to the BCAA tow-truck driver who was tasked with its removal.
Under the watchful eye of bystanders and the worried exhortations of the volunteer charged with directing the riders, he worked diligently and as quickly as possible. He managed to move the car just as the first rider came through.
Although the athletes were undoubtedly the stars, he deserves recognition for a job well done.
Shauna Warner
White Rock
I live for today, so am I a bad human?
Dear Editor:
This letter is bound to get some negative reactions, but I can no longer keep my secret regarding the environment and its pseudo-stewards trying to profit from interfering in everybody’s affairs.
I don’t care about future generations and I highly doubt the generations that came before me had any regard for mine.
How could they? We didn’t exist and they were busy with their own daily struggles, trying to get by and live a decent life. That’s what is preoccupying me and I’m sure many others.
Life. This life. Not the future lives of people — they can deal with that. I’ll be dead and so will anyone reading this.
Now that I got that off my chest and sound like a terrible and selfish human, I’ll describe the positive things I do.
I always remove plastic from the beach and ocean. I recycle when it makes sense. I don’t kill anything I’m not going to eat.
I have a reusable water bottle and never buy water in a plastic bottle. I try not to waste food. I support investment in renewable energy, but realize we aren’t getting off fossil fuels in my lifetime.
I keep water out for the birds during dry times and food out for them in winter. I detest any form of racism. I hold doors open for people and try to always be polite in conversation.
I try to be a helpful and generous person to those I share the planet with at this point — but I won’t pretend to care about the future any more than I would about the past.
Now is all we have.
C. Scott Stofer
Victoria
The good ol’ days of faster snail mail
Dear Editor:
In the 1930s, when I was a young boy, I accompanied my father to the post office in Watrous, Sask. It was his practice to write his mother every week in Victoria on Sunday. It was read by her in Victoria within three days.
Sorting mail was done in the mail car while the steam engine pulled the train on the main line of the CNR. It was sorted while the train moved, and transferred in Vancouver to the Cunard ship, the Princess Margaret, or any other arriving in the Victoria inner harbour, ready for a carrier going to grandma’s home on Austin Ave.
She read the letter from my father on the third day.
It took just three days at the cost of three cents for first-class mail (second-class was two cents).
What has happened to our postal system? We pay well over a dollar for a letter to be mailed within Canada, yet service is so poor that a letter to somebody five blocks away will not reach that person for at least two weeks, as it must be trucked to Vancouver for sorting, then returned to Kelowna and delivered to the address.
We pride ourselves that we are living in an advanced age, yet my granddaughter in Seattle reports that her aunt in Yellowknife didn’t receive a letter until 45 days after it was mailed, and mine to my daughter in Yellowknife was mailed four weeks ago and she is still waiting to receive it, while my son in the Winnipeg area waited three weeks for a similar letter from Kelowna.
Are we back to using oxen, donkeys, or dogs to pull little wagons in summer (or sleds in the winter)? Is this what we call progress?
W.N. Morris
Kelowna
Less bureaucracy please on farming
Dear Editor:
Food production is under stress from the government’s crackdown on fertilizers. That’s on top of their carbon tax on farm fuels and natural gas for producing ammonia fertilizer and drying grain.
They’re also against livestock as a climate fighting measure, and are pushing artificial meat and bugs instead. Who needs beef and dairy products anyway? Some may applaud this, but cheers will subside as higher prices and dietary monotony kick in.
People should become more self-reliant for food. Don’t count on nanny government; their menus suck, and are always for someone else.
Farm gate sales of meat are increasing which is good news for everyone. But the number of licensed meat processors is a limitation. Less bureaucracy, please.
Vegetable gardening and food preservation is easy, except for those without gardens. Parks and public spaces can become “victory gardens” when sub-divided for sturdy sons and daughters of the soil. Sewage makes fine fertilizer, and it’s free.
Green thumbs have already developed from pot growing, so it’s an easy switch to tomatoes. But beware of midnight garden raids come harvest time.
Crickets and mung beans are unappealing rations. Better choices can be found in backyard rabbit hutches and chicken coops. A few goats can help, while doubling as lawn mowers. Who cares about roosters crowing at dawn if it means fresh eggs for breakfast? Never name something you’re planning to eat.
There may be a full court press on pesky urban wildlife. Lawn deer, waterfowl and squirrels are all tasty.
When a quail hits the window, it’s “down the hatch,” like Sylvester puddytat and Tweety Bird. Millions of French can’t be wrong on frogs and snails. Protein starved Parisians always found “roof rabbit” (les chats) appealing in difficult times.
Dandelion salad is nutritious and free, and dandelion wine is easy to make. Who needs BCLC? Beyond city limits, we have a wonderful food source in nature. Wild meat is free of hormones and antibiotics. Nature is about tooth and claw, not adorable forest dwellers on display.
Properly managed hunting doesn’t put wildlife populations at risk. Hunting isn’t hard: watch trails, sit still, don’t talk, and wear a facemask; just like we did for COVID.
Qualify for firearms and hunting licenses and make friends with ranchers for a place to hunt.
Subsistence hunting is a basic human instinct, only it now happens in the supermarkets.
Don’t let the social engineers tell you otherwise.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Vigilante justice is not the answer
Dear Editor:
The vigilante group in Penticton is getting out of hand.
I have heard several reports from friends who have seen firsthand a group of individuals, target, intimidate, and physically harass homeless people. They surround these individuals, then take all of their belongings from them. Their logic is that any belonging a homeless person has is already stolen, so it’s OK to “reclaim” it.
These activities are essentially a stop and frisk program, targeted specifically at the homeless and mentally ill, done by people without the proper qualifications and training.
Crime in Penticton is a serious issue, but vigilante “justice” is not the answer. Beating up and stealing from homeless people just turns you into a criminal, no matter how noble your cause is. Not all belongings in a homeless person’s possession are stolen.
Furthermore, even if all the belongings were stolen, removing those items just encourages that person to steal again to replace their inventory.
If these groups want to do good in our community, I encourage them to participate in programs that have proven to increase the safety and wellbeing of everyone. Safe walk home programs have been beneficial on university campuses worldwide.
Peaceful neighbourhood patrols are a great way of deterring crime. But a well-intentioned group of civilians targeting and beating up homeless people just increases our crime rate. We need more RCMP, not more thugs.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Animal abusers need a butt kicking
Dear Editor:
Today, I found out that a box of kittens and their mother, were left in a cardboard box by the side of the highway, near the airport in Prince George. On the box it said “free kittens.”
The recent rash of animal abuse and the number of cats going missing in Prince George is wrong. I do not care what your stance on pets or cats is, to leave helpless kittens in a terrifying situation like this goes beyond simple cruelty. I cannot imagine the mother’s fear and desperation. No water, 34 C.
If you cannot get your pets fixed, do not get one, if you cannot care for them, the same applies.
Dropping the cats off at the BC-SPCA, keeping them for a while and selling or giving them away, anything is better. To do what was done, shows a level of ignorance, plain callousness. It was evil. I find it deplorable.
This wasn’t a good idea, it was barbaric. Whomever did this deserves a right arse-kicking! The treatment of those cats was obscene.
The old freedom of expression policy may require I say a fine or community hours be served, but no, I prefer my first suggestion.
I would love to see the courts and the RCMP be able to do more, but they have more to worry about.
The cats from what I understand were dangerously dehydrated, but I believe they have recovered; I hope so.
What kind of animal does this?
Michael Maslen
Prince George
Letters to the Editor of 400 words or less can be sent by email to: