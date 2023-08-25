Selling out is not always the best public policy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Alberta halts green energy projects,” by David Bond (Herald, Aug. 22).
Just a thought on Bond’s latest opinion column.
Bond is 100% correct in calling Danielle Smith’s “energy policy” out for what it is: a naked obeisance to the fossil fuel industry.
The climate, her province and her own constituents stand to lose, and one hopes the wind/solar industries will fight back, if not in the boardroom then at the ballot box.
A one-term premier, Ms. Smith.
Selling out is not always the best public policy — just ask Doug Ford in Ontario.
Peter Giaschi
Penticton
Safety the responsibility of federal government
Dear Editor:
My mental acuity must be dwindling fast with advancing age, as I am unable to determine the logic in some recent actions by the Justin Trudeau Liberal government.
But then there are many instances where such confusion occurs.
The federal government recently passed Bill-18 which requires two private companies in the U.S., Meta and Google, to pay Canadian publishers for content that they produce and which is then reported on Meta and Googles websites.
This is apparently done without the publisher’s permission to do so, apparently in violation of copyright laws.
In response, both companies then say that they will discontinue to report this news to comply with the act
Then the Trudeau Liberal government tells Meta and Google that they are irresponsible for not providing this coverage because Canadians rely on this news, and that their safety may be jeopardized in cases of emergency if they do not have access to it.
And here I thought that the safety of Canadian citizens was the responsibility of the Canadian government and not two private companies in the United States.
As Pierre Poilievre says, “bring common sense home.”
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Gasoline price gauging during a time of crisis
Dear Editor:
Not surprising, but very disappointing, that many Okanagan gas stations have raised their fuel prices to take advantage of the ongoing crisis in the area. Others are stepping up to help. We will remember who you are.
Meanwhile, one would think that our emergency operations folks in Kelowna would have their act together. Apparently not. I got an emergency tone on my phone around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
No message and no way to figure out what it was for. After an hour and a half, I gave up and got a little sleep.
We are packed and need somewhere to go with our coach. I thought the old Costco parking lot would be perfect. But again no one had the foresight to ensure access. This lot could easily accommodate 50 or more RV’s. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Has there been any planning?
Gord Marshall
Kelowna
Post-fire health threat lurks in the ash and dust
Dear Editor:
Kelowna could avoid a mistake made by governments around the world as residents return to their homes
We experienced this in Nova Scotia’s wildfires, so this is a warning. A hidden health threat is dust from combusted materials that settles on surfaces and gets into air filters.
Toxic metals such as lead, cadmium, and arsenic are often in that dust and are especially hazardous for children.
These occur as smoke settles, but are also deposited directly onto the ground from burning vehicles, structures, and telecom cables such as those seen in many images from the fires.
The dust is kicked up by wind, traffic, and cleanup activities as people return to their homes and businesses. Cleanup crews are exposed. Most government air quality advisories do not reflect these ground-level dust levels or toxic metal content.
Moreover, the declarations of “safe” levels changed on June 12, 2023, when the American Heart Association declared low levels of these metals as new heart disease threats. Canada, B.C., and Kelowna have not changed their exposure risk to account for this low-level of exposure.
As well, this dust does not ‘go away’ after being hosed down or rained on. It seeps into soil and water and takes time to disperse. To minimize exposure: wear an n-95 mask when cleaning up after the fires, and don’t let your kids play in areas where dust is present.
Douglas Mulhall
Bridgewater, N.S.
Golf courses use water and prime real estate
Dear editor:
We were recently camping in the Kootenays and Thompson-Okanagan, something we’ve been doing for more than 30 years. Water levels in the lakes, rivers and creeks were the lowest we’ve ever seen. Many small streams were dried up. The same goes for the waterways up and down the Island that we visited this summer.
In all regions we saw golf courses sucking up water from desperate waterways or drawing down reservoirs fed by them as if there was no end to this precious resource. Some courses were lushly green. Difficult to achieve when the grass is cut so short! None were closed and none not watering.
Can you imagine the reaction of a family from Egypt, India, or Iraq watching obscene amounts of water dumped on massive lawns so patrons can chase a little ball around while they, on the other hand, might walk long, hot distances to fill a container or two of barely potable liquid?
And what about the army of carbon spewing equipment necessary to tame all manner of golf course flora?
Even tractor-towed blowers to dry greens … sometimes after watering! And the chemicals golf courses employ? Scores of lawsuits have been filed by groundskeepers, golfers and those living and working around the links because they’ve gotten sick or died from their exposure to them.
And then this nastiness runs off into storm sewers and nearby waterways. Ugh!
Shouldn’t these huge tracts of mostly urban land be candidates for much-needed below-market-price housing?
Dave Secco
Victoria
Water-bomber squadron is needed for wildfires
Dear Editor:
With a global epidemic of catastrophic fires, perhaps the subject of a massive UN-style water bomber squadron should be broached. At some point, we are simply going to run out of fire fighting personnel and resources as the conflagrations escalate.
Mark Bennett
Chemainus
A provincial emergency is not the time for a profit
Dear Editor:
Supply and demand establish the price for goods and services. In an emergency, the demand for accommodation, travel and essential supplies skyrocket and unscrupulous merchants will always take advantage. It’s called profiteering.
When Premier David Eby declares a state of emergency, he should warn suppliers of emergency services that any profiteering will result in the loss of their business licence, and mean it. This includes airlines, hotels and all others who may see windfall opportunities.
Victims of natural disasters have enough troubles of their own. One of them should not be trying to make others rich.
Don Armstrong
North Saanich