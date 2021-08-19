Scam alert: no such request
Dear Editor:
My email was hacked on Tuesday. Some fraudster asked scores of locals for donations to a local charity and/or to send money for an emergency operation for an ailing friend.
I did not send this request. If you were accosted by this false request, delete the same or forward it to: fraud@cibc.com.
I received phone calls from Ontario to Vancouver, double checking my request.
No one to my knowledge was tripped by this scam.
David B.J. Snyder
Penticton
When is enough enough?
Dear Editor:
Re: “BC Housing divide and rule,” (Herald, Aug. 17).
After reading Paul Crossley’s letter to the editor, we fully support his comments. When is enough enough? We keep building these housing places and the more they come. Penticton is becoming a homeless destination instead of the beautiful tourist destination.
Citizens of Penticton are being held captive by a group of people that give nothing back to the community. They leave piles of unsightly messes with taxpayer dollars cleaning up continuously. Not to say we are against helping the unfortunate person who may need help, but drug addicts and mental addiction cases need help off our streets.
It’s time for citizens to get vocal, before its to late.
Bruce and Dayle Millington
Penticton
Communication lacking with IH
Dear Editor:
My sister Karen recently passed away on Aug. 6 as an indirect victim of COVID-19.
I say indirect, because she detested wearing a mask, so she simply quit going anywhere early during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To cope with the isolation that followed, she turned to inappropriate means of coping, namely alcohol and pills. She kept this a secret until it was too late.
Her reasons before being hospitalized for not being able to see me or to go out was that she was sleeping during the day and staying awake at night because of the heat wave.
Her neighbours found her in a bad state when they knocked on her door, and saw her yellow skin and eyes and called an ambulance and she was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital, where she received care until being transferred to the Andy Moog and Friends Hospice, where she spent her final days.
My only complaint was the lack of interdepartmental communication. The social worker, discharge nurse and doctors were never on the same page. The social worker and discharge nurse obviously had no clue as to the seriousness of her illness, as the social worker was discussing AA, and the discharge nurse was ready to discharge her after about two-and-a-half weeks, when she could barely walk. Then they started discussing assisted living, so we had to scramble to try and find a place for her, when she was in no condition to leave the hospital, and hospice was the last thing discussed.
This all caused undue added stress to my other sister and I, when better communication could have avoided the added stress.
Before the social workers and discharge personnel act, they should consult the doctors treating the patient, so they may have a better overview of the patient’s condition, thus allowing them to make more informed and sound decisions.
Goodbye Karen. I will miss you.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Cabinet shuffle might work
Dear Editor:
If we had Adrian Dix (a.k.a. Wishy-Washy) for Housing Minister, and revengeful David Eby as Health Minister, things would certainly be different province-wide and especially here in Penticton.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Where was the word mussel?
Dear Editor:
I wish to respond to the “Abuse of Power” letter (Herald, Aug. 17).
The focus of this letter is zoning of the Oasis development and the permitted use: a marina. Previously, Summerland had a foreshore “head-lease agreement” with the province. This agreement gave council the ability, at a public meeting, to approve marina size, location, design, etc.
Traditionally, this agreement was renewed every 20 years. A previous council directed municipal staff to renew the agreement. But, within three weeks, staff did the exact opposite: cancel the agreement.
Yes, the Official Community Plan describes zoning, but it also describes environmental concerns (section 3.5.7 and 8.3.17). The foreshore of this development is the limited habitat of the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel.
According to the B.C. government, this mussel is “one of the most endangered group of animals on earth,” Wisely, in 2015, municipal council directed staff to provide a report on this endangered animal. Council and the public are still waiting for that report.
In 2019, Council received the environmental report on the Oasis development. The primary focus of such reports is potential impact on fish habitat. The life cycle of the endangered mussel includes larvae attachment to fish gills. A healthy fish population enhances mussel habitat. Yet the word “mussel” is not found in this "environmental” report.
A primary objective of the Oasis development is an unobstructed foreshore with a marina. The “ environmental" report provided an aerial photograph of the development which included a wharf. This aerial photograph was 20-years old and the wharf was removed in 2006.
We all make mistakes and perhaps the author of the “environmental” report could not find a more recent aerial photograph. Whatever the case, the site of the former wharf is being used as the site of an apparent new marina.
Information given to Council has been strangely one sided. A public hearing, disclosing all the information, is quite appropriate.
David Gregory
Summerland
Politicizing the pandemic
Dear Editor:
This election call is so wrong and on so many levels it is difficult to find a place to begin.
I will let the experts debate the obvious ones.
This is further proof that Justin Trudeau is an opportunist of the worst order.
His first and only majority was the result of opening up the marijuana business to the mainstream and, of course, this gave the young voters a cause to support. It did not do much for our nation-wide drug problem though.
The next election really did not have any “hot issues” so he lost the popular vote by a wide margin but still managed to win a seat minority.
This time there really is no pressing hot-button issue other than COVID-19.
A couple of days before calling an unnecessary election, Trudeau cunningly proclaimed mandatory vaccines for all federal and transport employees. He knows that 75% of Canadian adults (i.e. voters) must believe in vaccines, therefore he has just succeeded in making our most critical health/economic crisis a political issue. I had hoped us Canadians were better than this.
Apparently, in a desperate move to gain favour from the fringe/rights groups, the opposition is coming out with wishy- washy statements about so called supporting health but allowing freedoms or something.
So this attempt to pick up a few votes has succeeded in alienating the more than 70% of us attempting to protect ourselves and the public.
What has happened to us? Has the generation before us made our lives so easy we cannot be bothered to maintain our society? Is it just “all about me?”
Pretty sad.
I hope I am wrong but this attempt at a power grab may result in the lowest voter turnout ever. Seems like nobody cares.
Don Hudgeon
Penticton
Happy ending for Olympian
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hall of Fame swimmer asks for public’s help,” (Letters, Aug. 14).
Thank you for running our letter about losing a small blue zipper pouch that contained two bank notes. We exhausted ourselves scouring outside and inside for two days. Even some neighbours walked the streets and laneways and checked garbage cans.
Elaine and I both had trouble sleeping.
I bought Elaine some flowers and a card to help ease her pain It made her cry. It had been a terrible few days, thinking it was lost forever.
We found it. All I will say is that it was by total fluke. It was found in a weird and bizarre location that we never considered.
We are honouring our reward and will donate $1,000 to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, as promised.
Additionally, Elaine will be donating to Kelowna’s Children and Family Services an extra $1,000 value gift in kind with boxes of her children’s story, “Monkey Guy and the Cosmic Fairy.”
The theme and message of her book is kindness, friendship and unconditional love.
John Watt
Kelowna
Take party back from Trudeau
Dear Editor:
While I have voted for the federal Liberals in past elections, because the party represented the middle ground, I am totally disgusted with Justin Trudeau’s irresponsible, power-grabbing attempt in triggering an unnecessary and unwanted election.
Instead of showing leadership while B.C. burns and Canadians and Afghans who supported our troops scurry to escape the Taliban, our petulant, self serving PM decided to plunge the country into a risky election
during a pandemic for no other reason other than a lust for power for four more years.
Why? Because the when this Parliament was scheduled to end, the bills would have arrived for the over-the top pandemic spending for which every single one of us will be on the hook.
To long-time Liberal supporters, you are better than this.
How many more scandals and ethics violations do you want to want to live through? Take back your party by punishing Trudeau and his minions and denying him a majority government.
Andy Richards
Summerland