City competing with small business
Dear Editor:
I may take a brick in the head for this, but once again City of Penticton has shot themselves in the foot with misaligned strategic planning.
With much chagrin I recently read an advertisement for the small business big Christmas party advertised for Dec. 2 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. At first glance it sounds like a brilliant idea. In fact, I have hosted and organized many of these events over the years in my days as a private for-profit hotelier. They are indeed a lot of fun.
My question is: What is the goal for PTCC? Is it to draw conventions that benefit the entire city or rob revenue from restaurants? We have an amazing convention facility here, in fact one of the largest in Western Canada and the staff do a superb job attracting large and lucrative conventions here that truly benefit many business and hospitality operators and B & Bs. I am truly grateful for the spinoff my restaurant enjoys from their efforts. That helps employ my 45 local staffers.
I am vexed by the fact that by hosting an event like this you are robbing Peter to Pay Paul and his big brother. PTCC is funded by the taxpayers of Penticton through our personal and business taxes and perhaps other subsidies and grants from government. By hosting this event, PTCC and COP are in direct competition with local restaurants and hotels with banquet facilities. As an industry we have been decimated during the pandemic and have lost two Christmas seasons in a row due to the calamity of the pandemic. Here I thought, wow an opportunity to gain back some of the losses incurred the past two seasons only to find out that I am indirectly subsidizing a non for-profit facility to steal market share from me.
Maybe I should just close that night and hand out $20 bills; it may be cheaper. If the goal of the COP is to support small business and our hospitality businesses that drive tourism then me thinks you are going about things backwards. This is an example of the unintended consequences of not having a strong strategic plan to support tourism and hospitality. Actions speak louder than words. I welcome debate and mindful thought on this matter.
Gregory Condonopoulos, Owner
Theo’s Restaurant, Penticton
Summerland Council: affront to democracy
Dear Editor:
Let me get this straight. Five current council members were part of the previous council that voted for a pay raise with benefits. Now the current Summerland Council just voted to cut the number of council meetings down, cut out citizen involvement, and give more decision-making to unproductive departments like the building services department, which will only delay things further (Herald, Nov. 16). Is that true?
The decision by Summerland Council is an affront to democracy and getting things done. They should run it like a business, meaning streamlining or staff changes.
Maybe fewer reports and more action by staff and council. Maybe focus on the three Rs of: Real Estate, Roads and Recreation, not things the council should not focus on. Suppose that doesn’t work, then perhaps staff changes. There are some excellent staff members, but there are some terrible ones that don’t focus on the taxpayer, but focus on the council and staff. It’s wrong, it’s backward and it’s undemocratic.
Council, please do your job and streamline the process and make improvements for the betterment of the taxpayers, not just the staff. You owe it to the people who pay your increased salary and benefits. If the staff has too much, then consider why and improve it. Don’t exacerbate the problem by eliminating meetings. So what’s next, monthly or bi-monthly meetings?
Do what is right and make the changes needed to improve what goes on in Summerland. Just because you have a monopoly on approvals doesn’t mean you should drag things out for as long as possible. How about making it easier to do business in Summerland instead of making it worse every time someone or some business tries to do something?
1. Look at processes.
2. Figure out how to streamline. Cut out things that don’t belong on council agendas.
3. Return council meetings to the previous schedule or do like other municipalities in the province do:
a. Committee of the Whole first and third Mondays of the month;
b. Council meetings second and fourth Mondays of the month;
The taxpayers don’t work for the staff or council. Stop treating us so badly and do your job.
Ron Kubek
Summerland
We may have it good, but think of the Ukraine
Dear Editor:
I no longer have intense feelings of guilt. How about you? For weeks, in fact months, I have been contemplating donating to the Ukrainian cause, but kept procrastinating for numerous reasons.
This week my wife and I made the move and donated on a monthly basis. Not large, or indeed small, but considered in a cumulative form, the amounts could make a difference.
The next time you turn on a tap, light a fire, or even switch on a light, think of the heroic people of Ukraine.
The next time you sit down to breakfast, lunch, or dinner, think of the people of Ukraine.
The next time you think of your loved ones, whether children, siblings, parents, or grandparents, think of the people of Ukraine.
The next time you think about our fine first responders, and Armed Forces, think about the courageous Ukrainian army and their incredible achievements.
In a few weeks from now, when you are enjoying friends and family over the festive season, give some thought to what the Ukrainians will experience at Christmas, and the appalling conditions under which they will try to exist.
Those of you who are concerned about your rights and freedoms, think about the brave people of Ukraine. I no longer have pangs of guilt. How about you?
Jim Lindsay
Kelowna
Barbarism should be widely condemned
Dear Editor:
In his recent letter, Jon Peter Christoff suggests the war in Ukraine amounts to a “proxy war” (Herald/Courier, Nov. 23).
Granted the barbarism should be widely condemned, but is the assumed premise that Ukrainians should just roll over and permit the brutally uncivilized Russians to just take over?
Would you not have NATO expand what with Russia’s enduring appalling history?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Be straightforward with the Kelowna taxpayers
Dear Editor:
Re: “Survey says most support taxes for Parkinson rebuild,” (Courier, Nov. 25).
The results of the city-sponsored poll about the rebuilding of Parkinson Recreation Centre are pretty meaningless and can be read as in favour or against depending on your personal desire. If the facility will cost at least $167 million and require a tax increase, how can both a smaller or larger increase generate the same amount to cover the cost?
A smaller tax would suggest that we cannot build it as proposed while a larger increase might mean we want something even bigger.
If you add the 20% who did not want a tax increase to the 45% who preferred a smaller increase, the vote is now 65% against the proposed build.
Obviously, city staff want this project and so they advised council using the other view that shows 79% total support.
I am not debating the merit of this project, but the poll was a waste of money because it tells us nothing.
$167 million is a meaningless number whereas a percent increase in annual taxes would be easy for everyone to estimate how much they will pay. My decision will depend on this project costing me $10, $100, or $1,000 a year.
Regardless and thankfully, the public must be asked to vote on this. However, the Alternate Approval Process will likely be chosen because it is very hard to defeat, and the question asked will likely be as convoluted as this informal poll.
Perhaps our new council will be more interested in posing a straightforward and unbiased question to taxpayers. That would be refreshing.
Michael Neill
Kelowna