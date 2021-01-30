Lakeside, Prystays fine corporate citizens
Dear Editor:
Many thanks to the Prystay family, the owners of the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre for their generous provision of the skating rink behind their hotel.
It was a pleasant way to spend 45 minutes. Also thank you to the congenial, affable staff when taking our skating reservation over the phone and for facilitating us when we checked arrangements at the front desk. Fine corporate citizens and really appreciated.
Mathew Duffus
Penticton
Defend our country against any tyranny
Dear Editor:
I am a Canadian and proudly Canadian as I watch representative democracy so challenged in the United States.
There where similarly proud and law-upholding Americans have been a generation in the effort to reform their government of its excesses, its colorate collusions and corruptions, its elite and their advantage-taking, capitalizing in the nation’s political business, we have seen how decent folk have become fed up with their duly-elected representatives, self-serving career politicians forsaking too often the voters who elected them.
And we’ve seen them put their hope, faith and energy into an extreme political outsider, as if with willful blindness toward their flaws and the unlikelihood of that leadership.
As a Canadian I may watch, speculate and lament about what’s happening south of the border, but how may I effect the state of affairs in my own back yard and the political discourse in my own country?
How may I effect the greater establishment of honesty, integrity and equality in the conduct of our government and judiciary?
How may I encourage an end to blatant opportunist behaviours, receive transparent explanation and demand severe accountability of my elected representatives on such matters as the WE-charity incidents, the breach of public- health protocols and advisories by those in government and high offices of the civil service, but may I encourage the right to choose life?
With death writ so large on our lives this year, effected by the fear of pandemic illness, such drastically increased strain on our medical system and stress on front-line workers, with so many lives and livelihoods impacted and so many isolated personal sacrifices made by modest Canadians across the land; I want to encourage your colleagues and yourself to strive and do always better.
I want to encourage all due process and open public consultation on matters which reasonably require as much. I want to be rest assured that the respect and trust we as voters place in yourselves is not presumed, but is deserved by the government you provide.
I am writing today because I want to share and contribute to a flourishing nation, work toward its prosperity and defend it against all and any tyranny.
God bless our Canada.
Robert Ashe
Penticton
Dog in pain cried all the way to Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton is big enough to have on-call vet service,” (Herald editorial, Jan. 26).
I believe that it is essential to have after-hours access to a vet for emergencies if only for pain control. It’s cruel to expect Penticton pets who are in severe pain to be driven to Kelowna before they get some relief from their pain.
In the case of poisoning, that hour could be the difference between life or death.
I suggest that perhaps the SPCA Animal Hospital (as an example, but any other vet could as well) perhaps fundraise to get emergency equipment and oversee scheduling for the vets on call. Since after-hour services are very expensive for pet owners, the other vets on call could contribute to costs of the SPCA hospital doing the scheduling.
I sure hope for the sake of pets in Penticton that after-hours, emergency service become available. There is a desperate need for this in the South Okanagan.
My nephew’s dog was run over and cried all the way to Kelowna to be euthanized.
That’s not OK!
Linda Lund
Penticton
Other communities need to help homeless
Dear Editor:
“Fear mongering by mayor to homeless,” by Kristine Shepherd’s (Herald letters, Jan. 28).
With many years on council, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki speaks from experience when he calls for a halt to BC Housing proposals for more homeless housing.
One of the most pressing needs is housing for seniors; single mothers; lower income working families and the disabled. We cannot spend all our tax dollars housing the transient homeless and ignore the needs of many other fine longtime members of our city. Too many of these people go to bed hungry at night.
Co-op housing opportunities, where people own their share and have a stake in their community, should work well. BC Housing should do some serious re-thinking about what best serves the needs of Penticton and look to other areas of need by supplying affordable housing in our community.
While Ms. Shepherd is obviously compassionate, unfortunately her view is naïve and unrealistic. I am sure she works hard to help the homeless, however there are many others in need who have lived here all their lives. With rapidly expanding real estate prices these people are lost in the flurry of taking migrating homeless and the drug addicted off our streets.
We don’t need to import homeless from other communities to fill empty spaces because we love building homeless housing. And unfortunately, that is what happens when one community overbuilds enabling other communities to ignore their responsibilities in the matter. This is why we need a well-balanced approach that serves the needs of the Okanagan Valley as a whole. The other communities must live up to their responsibilities.
As the mayor recently stated, housing for the homeless works best when others in the surrounding valley take responsibility for their share of the load.
Penticton cannot be the sole supplier of homeless housing for the Okanagan Valley. All communities must take part in a valley-wide effort. I would suggest that Ms. Shepherd concentrate her efforts on making sure that other communities take up their share of the load.
She would be doing her community and the homeless a favour. She could start by finding out how many homeless units are in other valley cities and speak to their councils about upping their tally.
When the mayor spoke about turning Penticton into a ghetto he was likely referring to the reasons above.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Hey anti-maskers, stop abusing retail workers!
Dear Editor:
So a couple walks in to Critteraid store in Summerland, unmasked against the provincial health orders and the clear notice on the door, then proceeds to harass a poor volunteer employee.
Then when a gentleman shopping shows some courage and steps in to escort them out, they assault him.
Listen, we have all had enough of this and are at the end of our tether. However, if you are a QUanon idiot or just working on some other conspiracy theory and you want to rage against the machine — go protest on the street or even better, in front of a police station.
Come on. Show you have some cojones, but don’t harass some poor retail employee. That just makes you look like a pathetic idiot and a bully!
Andy Richards
Summerland
Champion for local daycare services
Dear Editor:
Re: “City playing catch-up on daycare crunch,” (Herald, Jan.21).
In a recent Herald I found it rich that Judy Sentes seemed to be a spokesperson for Penticton daycare, when a few years ago, she somehow got $25,000 out of OSNS (a non-profit centre for special needs young children) when she retired, of her own volition.
Joy Lang
Penticton
(Ms. Lang is referencing a lawsuit claiming owed severance, launched by Coun. Sentes several weeks after the 2014 municipal election. The matter was settled out of court.)
Family extends its thanks
Dear Editor:
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all who helped in so many ways last week with Audrey McIntosh, beloved wife and mother. Profound thanks to the Summerland paramedics who attended; to Wendy and Charmaine and all the staff at Angus Place; to the emergency room nurses and doctors, the porter, and the nurses on the sixth floor at the Penticton Hospital. Your kindness, compassion and professionalism mean more to us than we can say. Also, our sincere thanks to Brenda at Providence Funeral Home, and to our family members, friends and neighbours for your many expressions of love.
We are very grateful.
Ian McIntosh on behalf of the family of Audrey McIntosh
Payette should have pension, perks stripped
Dear Editor:
We, the taxpayers should be up in arms about the fact that we may have to pay an extra-ordinary amount of pension and extras to a Governor General who had to resign in disgrace.
We have had so many good, conscientious GGs that it is a shame she has to tarnish the office. Julie Payette does not deserve any extra money.
If she had been fired, she would not receive any extras. Just because she was forced to resign instead is no reason to reward her with a pension for life, plus extra living expenses.
I have never liked her from the beginning. There was something about her eyes that bothered me. They were very cruel eyes.
Get along like the rest of us, Julie.
Beryl Itani
Kelowna