Television can be a cruel medium. Long ago, when I still thought I would earn a doctorate in English literature, I read a theory about the evolution of literature.
Essentially, it argued that literature had slowly, steadily, but irreversibly shifted from the perspective of the aggressor to the perspective of the victim.
From the hunter, to the hunted.
The first stories and histories all lauded the conqueror. His strength, his power, his ruthlessness.
And then gradually, literature started portraying the other side of the story. King Lear, blinded and abandoned. Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. Anne Frank, hiding in a wall. The orphaned Oliver Twist.
We learned to see through the eyes of a slave, a woman, a child – even a cat or a rabbit.
Until TV reversed that evolution. Instead of experiencing what it’s like to be shot, the camera looks through the eyes of the shooter.
As viewer, you are behind the weapon, not in front of it.
Oh, yes, you can see the bullet hit. You see the victim crumple. But you never feel the bullet hit you, the building fall on you, the cancer grow in you.
In medical shows, you’re the surgeon slicing into a body; you’re rarely the body being sliced open.
When news covers earthquakes and landslides, you see from the perspective of the rescuers, tearing into the rubble to pull out another victim; you’re never under the rubble …
I became aware of this again this last week, as TV news cameras covered the disaster caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi.
Weather experts call Freddy the strongest tropical storm ever.
Cyclone Freddy started somewhere near north-western Australia. It gathered strength and moisture across 8000 km of sun-warmed Indian Ocean. By the time it hit the African coast, according to Reuters News, this one storm contained the total energy in a typical year of all – repeat, ALL – North Atlantic hurricanes combined!
Reuters said that “Freddy holds the record for most accumulated cyclone energy, based on a storm’s wind strength over its lifetime, of any storm in the southern hemisphere and possibly worldwide.”
Freddy blasted across the island of Madagascar, then slammed into Mozambique on the coast, which got a whole year’s worth of rain in four weeks.
But then, instead of dissipating itself inland, Freddie turned back out over the Indian Ocean, absorbed more energy from an overheated sea, and took another run at the African continent.
This time it roared into Malawi.
I suspect that when you hear the name “Malawi,” you draw a blank. Who? Where?
People of my age might have first heard of Malawi as Nyasaland, a British colony established by David Livingstone in 1858.
On the world stage, Malawi has few other claims to fame. It’s one of the least developed countries in Africa – a dubious honour. It has no natural resources to market to the world. It’s a landlocked nation about twice the size of Nova Scotia, but with 20 million people.
I am not an expert on Malawi. But I have actually been there, which is more than 99 per cent of the world can say.
I went there 50 years ago, as a volunteer for Crossroads Canada, to help a group of local churches develop publicity materials for their service programs.
I loved Malawi. I loved the friendliness of the people. I loved its mountains, its highlands, the 600-km sparkling lake filling its Great Rift Valley.
I swam in that lake. I waded across rivers. I camped on beaches. I watched women carry buckets of water, on their heads, from a distant spring to their village. I watched men water tree seedlings, to renew a forest. I wandered through its markets.
Sadly, I didn’t love it enough to go back.
But now I look at video of torrents raging down gullies. Mud-brick houses crumbing. Fields flooded. Children buried to their necks in mud.
I see desperate people using shovels, sticks, their bare hands, trying to clear debris. I see crops swept away, schools destroyed, roads severed. And my heart hurts.
Malawi lists over 200 deaths. Plus unknown missing. Hospitals beg families to take bodies away for burial – morgues overflow.
And I’m reminded once again that I see all this from a safe viewpoint, behind the camera.
We do not, and cannot, see or feel what it’s like to be swept away by a flash flood. Or to be buried in mud.
Or to run from a landslide bearing down on you.
Because video cameras do not go there.
We observe the story dispassionately from a safe and superior position.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.
He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca