Warming the planet is everyone’s fault
Dear Editor:
Our weather and climate are surely changing and much of it can be attributed to human activity.
It appears that many in Canada believe that it’s the government’s responsibility to rectify the situation by striking committees, taxing fuel consumption and generally blaming all environmental changes on climate change. Our media is clearly supportive of this approach.
The sad reality is that the cause of our warming planet is all of us. We ae all responsible to do our part in reducing our consumption, using less water and being more aware of how our behaviour stresses the environment around us.
Yesterday, I was given two examples of how we should and shouldn’t behave. The first was at a road construction traffic stop by Kaleden. All the cars around me shut their engines off while they waited for the signal to proceed. Great idea.
The second example was at the Superstore parking lot where a man, sitting in a very large diesel pickup , was idling while someone in the store went shopping. Absolutely no reason to do this as idling vehicles pollute more per unit of fuel consumed than when running.
We are all sharing this planet and should feel some responsibility for its health, especially if you are young or have children. Please turn your vehicle off when you are not moving.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
Will Poilievre follow his mentor’s wishes
Dear Editor:
On July 12, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre held a rally at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Although there was a link to pre-register, I later learned people were allowed into the event without having to pre-register.
When former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was campaigning during the 2015 federal election, he made pre-registration mandatory to attend his events. After Harper’s arrival in Penticton on Sept. 13, 2015, he was bused to a fenced, private property for his “invite-only” meet-and-greet. Media were not allowed to ask questions.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would never insist on pre-registration for public events. Although Singh’s May 6, 2023 meet-and-greet required pre-registration, he met privately with local labour leaders and toured Greater Sudbury’s farmer’s market, as part of a brief tour of Northern Ontario. Trudeau’s July 17, 2023 event in Halifax was a fundraising event, so obviously it also required pre-registration.
On July 12, I travelled to Penticton to see a relative, who suggested we dine at the Dragonboat Pub.
Whether it was random chance, providence or serendipity... a few minutes after our food was served, you’ll never guess who walked in: Pierre Poilievre, his wife Anaida Poilievre, and a small entourage. The Poilievres made their way around the pub, shaking hands and having their photos taken with customers.
Several minutes later, the Poilievres arrived at our table. After an exchange of pleasantries, I asked Mr. Poilievre what he thought of Stephen Harper’s recent photo-op with neofascist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and if he (Poilievre) were the Canadian prime minister, would he have a photo-op with him. Poilievre replied that Canadian prime ministers meet with all the world’s leaders.
When I then asked what he thought of Orbán's style of leadership, Poilievre replied that he didn’t think about Orbán at all, and doesn’t have an opinion about him because he doesn’t follow Hungarian politics.
On Twitter, view the July 6 photo of Orbán and Harper, and their separate tweets.
After reading both tweets, David J. Climenhaga, author at AlbertaPolitics.ca, commented: “Calling Fidesz a centre-right party is genuinely Orwellian.”
Charles Adler is a 40 plus-year radio and television broadcast veteran. On July 8/23 Adler tweeted: “If Stephen Harper is serious about wanting Canadian Conservatives to embrace Viktor Orbán, and if Pierre Poilievre is foolish enough to follow his mentor’s wishes, the Conservatives will be destroyed in the next Canadian election.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Middle class waking up on impacts of carbon tax
Dear Editor:
On a recent editorial page, South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings once again preaches on the pulpit of climate change and Greg Perry lampoons Pierre Poilievre’s opposition to the carbon tax which is gaining ground (Herald, July 13). Fear mongering by climate activists and left-leaning politicians pushed by the mainstream media has become the norm.
It’s getting more intense now, because our middle class is waking up to the impact of the carbon tax and the fact that they are the sacrificial lamb on this green agenda. So you must be frightened into accepting a reduction in your standard of living without question.
Judging from the number of folks at Pierre Poilievre’s rally in Penticton, I’d say a lot of us are questioning.
Andy Richards
Summerland