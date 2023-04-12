Sweeping density brings problems
Dear Editor:
Premier David Eby tells us it’s basically too bad for those who don’t like housing densification because it can happen in any community now and that’s just the way it is.
Does he live in a single family dwelling? I hope he has at least one suite in his house rented out (at an affordable price) and he enjoys being a landlord.
I guess he won’t mind when his neighbourhood changes dramatically and he finds his family home surrounded by fourplexes. Along with the expected loss of privacy, increased traffic, parking woes, increase in overall noise and increasing demands on infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, etc.
Not all people are suited to take on all the responsibilities of maintaining a rental suite and being a landlord. Not all neighbourhoods are suited for the kind of densification being touted. Not all people are good neighbours or live lifestyles that conform to close quarters living.
I can’t help but feel there should be a lot more thought and careful consideration involved before different housing and community issues are created by sweeping densification.
Nina Sudby
Victoria
Bribing people pays off at election time
Dear Editor:
The Federal budget is more ideology and vote buying on display. Bribing people with their own money always pays off come election time; and it looks like Justin Trudeau is planning to plague us for the foreseeable future.
Deficits mean deferred taxes plus interest, and this budget only makes things worse. It’s like a ship piling up a bow wave of ice while towing a huge iceberg. Over eight years, the Trudeauites have doubled the combined debt of all governments since Confederation. It’s go big or go home.
The NDP is rejoicing after levering tax- funded dental care; all to the good as long as there’s a way to pay for it. Now it’s borrowed money, but can this be sustained indefinitely? Dental care is estimated to cost over $1 billion annually, and happily there’s a way to pay for it.
The CBC gobbles $1.4 billion annually, and its viewer ratings are in the tank.
CBC has become a publicly-funded propaganda machine for the Liberals and a megaphone for leftist social engineering. Let it survive on its own merits; just like any other media organization.Imagine curing a national toothache and a pain in the butt at the same time; and at no additional cost.
Why give Volkswagen $15 billion in subsidies and tax credits to build EV batteries? This may be politically rewarding in vote rich Ontario, and it’s a dramatic genuflection to the climate agenda, but can a Trudeau EV battery compete with an Xi EV battery? We’ve already concluded that our high plant, utility, labor and environmental costs are uncompetitive with the Chinese; a reality underlined by Tesla’s choice for a honking big Chinese battery factory.
Industries should be able to manage without tax subsidies which promote complacency and entitlement in a free market. Once begun, subsides become perpetual, as in the oil and agricultural sectors. Isn’t business supposed to function without a begging bowl? VW is a huge conglomerate with over 600,000 employees and annual revenues exceeding $250 billion Euros.
How much will a Trudeau-approved car cost? Hitler tantalized his people with promises of the cheap and efficient Volkswagen, but the first VW “Beetle” wasn’t sold until after his demise.
Prime Ministers and finance ministers should be required to demonstrate their financial credentials by having run either a paper route or a successful lemonade stand. In the case of Justin Trudeau and Christya Freeland, it’s neither.
John Thompson
Kaleden
The great duct tape debate revisited
Dear Editor:
Re: “The correct use of the words “duct tape” by Marjorie Montgomery (Herald letters, April 7).
In consultation with my copy of the Canadian Oxford Dictionary the definition of “gaffer tape” is: n. wide adhesive tape used esp. on film sets to secure cables, lights, etc. Further, the C.O.D.’s definition of “duct tape” is: n. N Amer. tape, of plastic-backed webbed cloth, used for household repairs etc. Since Canada is part of North America, not the U.K. (and being that Joe Schwarz was essentially writing about household repairs) I will have to side with him on this one. Sorry Marjorie.
Randy Repka
Penticton
Many amazing people at Penticton’s hospital
Dear Editor:
This letter was started in the emergency department of Penticton Regional Hospital, where I spent 24 hours due to a medical crisis. I was then admitted, and transferred to the fifth floor, spending nearly a week in the hospital in all.
I have nothing but praise for the conditions in the emergency department and on the fifth floor. There was ample space and privacy, and the nursing staff were knowledgeable and compassionate.
The doctors were thorough in their diagnostic testing, and all the staff were skilled at communicating, and took the time to do so. No one seemed unduly rushed, although all were hardworking and efficient. The facilities were new, with impressive technology that I had not seen before, and I had a room with a view.
There were also roles that I had not encountered previously, including the hospital family doctors, who visited me regularly, communicated clearly, answered my questions, and provided appropriate advice.
The various staff responsible for my discharge provided clear information to my family and me, and offered home support if I needed it. The food was good, and I was even offered a bedtime snack.
I have had extensive experience over the past 25 years as a hospital patient in several Vancouver hospitals, in Winnipeg, and in the U.K., and I would rate Penticton Regional Hospital as by far the best I have experienced. We are very fortunate.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton