Bring back our health-care force
Dear Editor:
It has been brought to my attention that paramedics, as well as firefighters, have been brought back into the work force unvaxed.
So my question is... why have not all unvaxed health-care workers been offered the same? As well, why is it that Interior Health is still refusing hospital visits for loved ones by visitors without proof of COVID vaccinations?
Bring back our health-care force!
Robin Russell
Penticton
Richard Cannings betrayed Penticton
Dear Editor:
Allow me the opportunity to explain why Richard Cannings, MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding has betrayed Penticton.
The first reason is that he is, even though he says he isn’t, an ardent fan of Justin Trudeau and it is his unrelenting support for Trudeau that keeps him in power despite Trudeau not having earned the votes needed for a majority government. I highly doubt there is anyone that voted for a partnership between Cannings and Justin Trudeau in the last election.
The second reason is that the Liberal-NDP coalition has effectively neutered Parliament. It takes very little imagination to see how the agreement between the Liberal/NDP parties acts as a shield against close scrutiny and the essential elements of democratic oversight.
The third reason is that the agreement made between the NDP (i.e. Cannings) and Trudeau is that it protects the government from challenges arising from a confidence vote.
Jagmeet Singh has even indicated that if Trudeau is found to have improperly invoked the Emergencies (War Measures) Act against citizens of Canada, the Singh/Cannings party will continue backing Trudeau. If it is found that the Act was invoked without justification, this, in and of itself, is repugnant for the following reasons:
• It becomes (and is another sign of) a brutal state of over reach of the government.
• The Charter of Rights and Freedoms was effectively abandoned and the actions become an assault on an otherwise legitimate protest.
• There was an unprecedented attack on civil liberties.
At least one media commentator describes the NDP’s alliance with the Liberals being much the same as a tail on a kite blowing in Trudeau’s political winds or a side-car to the Liberal agenda. If so, Cannings has betrayed Penticton.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Money is the source of all evil
Dear Editor:
Day after day we hear certain people complain that their workload has become overbearing due to stress and anxiety along with the feeling of hopelessness.
Life can be unforgiving, laying stress and anxiety to any individual be they young, old, rich or poor— good health and family life.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all life-created problems such as disease, anxiety, stress, living under the threat of nuclear war could be erased forever with the offer of more money for a few people each and every time?
Leaving many other people such as those collecting minimum wage, those experiencing homeless — in the dust with no hope in hell of a decent life.
Not-so-smart people wonder why the crime rate is on the rise. They should give their head a shake and look at the obvious.
Personally, I worked many years in a federal institution supervising some of the worst kind of people in a workforce.
My young life experience served me well as I grew learning about life from both sides of the fence. With no money for the lifetime of stress, I was left to handle. I made life lonely for a child alone. I just thought I was born to be a misfit which proved to be untrue.
Feeling better with a new contract will only last till it expires, believe me as money is the source of all evil.
Too hot, get out of the kitchen.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Condemn Pelosi attack in strong terms
Dear Editor:
The attack on Paul Pelosi, obviously intended for his wife Nancy, must be condemned in the strongest terms and has been by many people including U.S. President Joe Biden and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell but not yet by ex-president Trump as of Oct. 31.
The use of violence as a means of supporting a political viewpoint is abhorrent and damages the very constitution and freedoms that it claims to support.
There are too many countries around the world where democracy is not respected or even possible.
As a general outcome, any election will leave about 50% of the people happy and 50% unhappy but almost 100% will accept the result.
It is just a few individuals, far too many at the Jan. 6 capitol riots, that are so misguided that they will use violence to overcome a valid result.
Pray for Paul Pelosi, and the freedom of the people, as both have been attacked.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Melbourne, Australia (via email)
People forget, Polio still exists in world
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many suffering now with COVID symptoms or worried about the constant loom of climate change, are aware that Polio still exists.
Polio is a disabling illness that strikes children and teens leaving those who have access to medicines and health care
alive but with some type of weaker system. In my family it was my father who was left with weak stomach muscles and
my young sister in law who was left with a paralyzed part of her face.
Not just here in parts of Canada is polio still happening, but in many of the developing countries that are crying out for= us to help them. On Oct.24th was World Polio Awareness Day with leaders coming together to learn and support eradication of Polio.
Let us continue to encourage our Canadian leaders to make sure polio vaccines become available to poverty stricken areas of the world.
Lennor Stieda
Victoria
Olympic withdrawal helps climate change
Dear Editor:
Finally a small step toward tackling global climate change, even if that was not the primary goal of the province’s recent decision.
The Olympic Games have a huge associated carbon footprint resulting from mass travel by participants and observers from around the globe, and I think this should be of concern to all of us.
Any new Olympic construction not geared toward reassignment to existing community needs and use, after the three weeks of the Games are over, are a waste of resources and tax money that could be used elsewhere.
Would you sign a mortgage agreement without knowing the interest rate charged or the amount of dollars you are signing for?
Mike WIlkinson
Duncan
Water as a deterrent is not a new concept
Dear Editor:
Re: “Island 7-Eleven sparks debate on loitering issues,” (Herald, Oct. 28, 29).
In the 1960s I worked at the Bay in downtown Vancouver. That corner became a gathering place for the much-reviled “hippies.” The Bay responded by having the windows washed almost constantly with lots of spray. It worked. I don’t recall any controversy.
Fran Kordoski
Victoria