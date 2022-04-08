City staff rolled Peach into the lake again
Dear Editor:
In my opinion, City of Penticton staff have made a bonehead move.
To be honest, the Peach is an ice cream shack on a beautiful lake. Anyone, with a modicum of business sense can run a concession there for three months. Over the past 30 years, there have been many different concessionaires, with no problem and nothing remarkable.
Then comes along an innovative and imaginative concessionaire who manages to turn an ice cream shack into a Penticton icon that is known far and wide. For the first time since the riot in the ‘90s, the Peach appeared in national media. People in Toronto knew about Penticton's Peach!
But apparently, this is of no value to the adjudicators. No points for being a Penticton booster. Staff has, metaphorically, rolled the Peach into the lake again.
It does make one wonder.
Also, there has been no outrage about Tickleberries not getting the Sudbury concession.
Lorna Dawkins
Penticton
So much for local
Dear Editor:
Like so many in this town, I was surprised and disappointed to learn that the RFP for the lease and operation of the Peach concession stand was awarded to a company based and registered in Alberta.
Losing out on the bid was the local-based provider. The decision has clearly touched a nerve, as evident by the immediate response on social media and the petition that was circulated.
Over the past few days, we have had the mayor, Coun. Julius Bloomfield, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board chair Isaac Gilbert and Angela Campbell, Director of Finance offer a variety of responses that either justify, support or marginalize the decision.
The mayor would have you believe that our disappointment is simply because the decision was “leaked” before the City had the opportunity to enlighten the citizens as why the decision was so wonderful for the City. Gilbert and Campbell suggest that our frustration is misplaced because we lack the knowledge of how procurement policies work and how wonderful the City RFP process is.
Bloomfield appears to chalk the whole thing up to a case of sour grapes and that the matter doesn’t deserve or require scrutiny or such a fuss.
I beg to differ.
Let’s be clear, the current local provider salvaged the Peach concession six years ago, revamped the menu and successfully elevated the Peach to be a known and visible marketing feature for the City. To use a baseball reference, they hit a homerun with the Peach concession.
So much so, that the City of Penticton now has an asset that has real value in the marketplace.
Value created by the local provider through hard work, entrepreneurship and great
marketing. Does any of that get factored into the wonderful RFP process?
Gilbert suggests that the new provider “probably offered better value to the City of Penticton over the next three years.” Let’s be clear… better value meaning more money. How much more, we may never know.
I believe value goes well beyond being the highest bid. We have a local provider, who has formed strong bonds with the local community, formed a successful business partnership with First Nations neighbours, employed, mentored, uplifted hundreds of youth over the years, spearheaded charitable events such as Toys for Tots and Teens, and the OSNS Easter Egg hunt, all while going over and above to promote Penticton as a wonderful tourist destination.
Does any of that get factored into the wonderful RFP process? Apparently not.
This, I contend is what has caused such an emotional response from so many residents.
I would prefer to live in a city and a society that acknowledges, respects, appreciates and supports local-driven passion, local-driven commitment and local-driven compassion for the community in which they live, raise their family, pay taxes, and invest.
I am sorry, but the standard that the process was “legal” isn’t high enough. To justify a decision because it was “legal” sets a low bar indeed.
I think many residents live by much higher standards and the emotional response to this decision bears that out. I, for one, expect more from our City decision makers.
Chris Hawkins
Penticton
Elected officials need to be making the decisions
Dear Editor:
I was very surprised and somewhat disappointed when I learned that staff at City Hall are now actually making decisions concerning matters concerning the City.
In particular regarding the Peach concessions. It seems to have crept in lately.
This is not how it is meant to be!
The staff are paid employees (servants) of the Council. Not decision makers. The councillors are elected to represent local people, hopefully having the chance to learn from them what is expected in this town.
My husband and I worked separately for two councils — he in Finance, becoming the City treasurer (40 years) and I worked in Education, eventually heading a college department (27 years).
So we knew exactly what our positions were for: part of which was attending various committees to give reports and offer advice on our particular field if required. Not to make decisions. It was considered an honour to have qualified to attend.
But, of course, the bulk of our work was to run a department or section, by what had been decided in committee and later by full council meetings, by all councillors.
When I was first eligible to attend meetings, I was told, “You respect the positions the councillors hold — elected by the citizens of this area.”
“You do not speak unless asked” and “You are not here to make decisions.”
I think conditions in our Penticton Council need to be qualified as to who does what, and maybe the councillors should put more effort into investigating/researching matters themselves.
This is not a situation where it’s “all mates together round a table” — there should be a divide, like it or not, and recognition who is actually running the show, as thought of and hoped for by the citizens of Penticton.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Liberals dropping ball on military spending
Dear Editor:
With the recent announcement of increasing Canada’s Military budget by $8 billion, I thought a slight pause and reflection was in order.
I hope the NDP do the same in light of their recent deal to support Liberal policies.
The current yearly military budget is $23.3 billion, and Andrew Leslie, a former Liberal MP and retired general recently stated that the government “hasn't been able to spend it all. And the blame for that lies squarely with the prime minister and the minister of finance."
One of the items again being considered is the F-35 fighter jet from the U.S.. Here are a few quotes from military publications in the U.S. that took me less than five minutes to find.
“As the F-35 program inches its way through operational testing, the number of critical technical deficiencies is slowly dwindling, dropping from 11 critical deficiencies in January to seven in July (2021)”.
You read that correctly — “critical technical deficiencies.”
Here’s another: “Despite the fact that development costs have more than doubled and delays have set the F-35 back by nearly a decade, the program has yet to deliver a fully developed aircraft.”
Again you read correctly.
And another: “In an unprecedented move, Pentagon’s Director, Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT & E) is concealing many of the key details of the F-35’s poor performance.”
Just another example of our government exploiting every crisis, even if it’s half way around the world, and siphoning the money from the taxpayer directly into the pockets of the Military Industrial Complex.
I think we can do better Canada. Clean drinking water for every Canadian would be a good start.
Alpha Woldenga
Summerland
Teachers scaring kids about planet’s future
Dear Editor:
The Editorial “Critical we teach kids to question” in the April 6 Penticton Herald was bang on.
To paraphrase, the Association of Physicians for the Environment, along with the B.C. Teachers Federation were up in arms over a Fortis BC program provided to teachers about natural gas, climate change and energy conservation.
Even though this is not a new program, said groups want it shelved because it mentions natural gas.
The Ministry of Education is reviewing the program because they want students to learn in and unbiased environment.
Considering a new survey just out, indicated that one-third of young adults in Canada feel angry, anxious and helpless when they think about the future of the planet and that most students and young adults aren’t big consumers of traditional media, one would wonder where that anxiety comes from.
Could it be from that jovial would-be eco-terrorist David Suzuki’s material, frequently echoed in the classroom? Perhaps it’s from Extinction Rebellion visits, a group whose founders admit no lie of exaggeration is out of bounds when it comes to saving the environment?
But don’t despair folk, the B.C. Teachers Federation is gung ho to work with the Ministry to create unbiased, science based climate education resources. Now I can imagine the eco-alarmists out there red faced and steaming hot like an IPCC climate disaster warning over the thought that kids should learn to think for themselves and question what’s put in front of them. I’m only glad my teachers gave me that gift.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Will electric cars save us in an emergency?
Dear Editor:
So if we are all mandated to switch to electric vehicles and Canada gets involved in a major war, what happens if I want to flee to the hills to regroup and protect myself after the enemies have blown up our electrical sub-stations, nuclear power plants and hydro-electric dams. Just thinking.
Dave Smith
Penticton
The best way to handle annoying scam calls
Dear Editor:
Here’s how Isherwood deals with annoying crank phone calls from scammers.
At the first indication on your call display that it’s likely a diseased phone cal,l beat the caller by answering: “City morgue there’s nobody alive to take your call.”
If you stab ‘em, we will slab them.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Double university spots for future doctors
Dear Editor:
B.C. is doubling the number of subsidized spaces at a veterinary college. How about doubling spaces at B.C. universities for doctors?
As well as fast-tracking credentials for educated doctors from out of country, we need to increase spots at universities across Canada. Perhaps B.C. could be a leader in this regard.
I.M. McLaws
Saanich