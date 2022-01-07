Speaking up about sexual violence comes with a price
Dear Editor:
Re: “Sexual Assault Victims get no help from RCMP,” (Herald letters, Dec. 4; CBC, Nov. 25).
Retaliation is best described as “An Intentional Act in Response to a Protected Action.” Retaliation is used to send a clear message that complaining is unwelcome and risky. It is used as a mechanism to instill fear in others who may consider speaking in the future. Retaliation is a patent weapon used to maintain a power structure within an institution (Ivan Badensteiner Law Review 2011).
I am always prepared to deal with retaliation; that follows when raising awareness about controversial subjects.
Over the years I have experienced it a number of times through threats, violence, smear campaigns, evictions, even in trying to obtain medical care.
I have learned it is an attempt to protect powerful and corrupt institutions and the cowards who participate in it.
Every time I read a letter or an article that blames the homeless for all the problems in this town, I always ask myself how much institutional abuse led them to where they are.
No child at eight-years old says, “I want to be homeless and drug addicted.”
I have not survived all the retaliation I have experienced over the years to remain silent. In fact, it has had the opposite affect, so while the good people in Penticton, my hometown continue to face challenges in the future, more focus should be placed on the abuses of authority that work to maintain silence and control in corrupt institutions.
Happy New Year.
Norma Bates
Penticton
What’s in the job description of an RDOS director?
Dear Editor:
Is it the job of a paid, elected official to file complaints against citizens of their district?
RDOS Area F Director Riley Gettens filed a complaint to bylaw, on behalf of citizens, about our mobile business in the West Bench.
I’m not disputing the complaint so much as the process.
If an area director is filing a complaint against one business in West Bench, is it not her fair and honest duty to complain about all the businesses operating in the West Bench?
Also, can I call her to file a complaint about the other multitude of infractions I see on a daily basis?
I feel singled out and I don’t feel that her actions were in line with the Code of Ethics Policy of the RDOS.
In addition, she lives at the opposite end of West Bench from where I do so I’m not sure how my mobile business would have been affecting her.
I, for one, am not one of the citizens who she filed the complaint on behalf of. This will be remembered at the next election.
Michelle Swetlikoe
West Bench
RDOS self-serving, freeloading organization
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why such negativity over bike lanes,” (Herald letters, Jan. 5).
I see by this and previous letters that Eva Durance is a big supporter of bike lanes in Penticton. Why not? She doesn’t have to pay for them.
It is very easy for cheapskates living outside Penticton tax boundaries to badger city council to spend Penticton tax dollars on their wants and needs.
I would suggest that Ms. Durance contact her representative in the RDOS and ask that the agreement the West Bench has with Penticton for use of the library and recreational centre, etc. be updated from its 1970’s pittance to today’s 2022 prices.
Value of $1 from 1970 to 2017: $100 in 1970 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $716.36 today, an increase of $616.36 over 52 years. The dollar had an average inflation rate of 3.86% per year between 1970 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 616.36%.
This means that today's prices are 7.16 times higher than average prices since 1970, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics consumer price index. A dollar today only buys 13.96% of what it could buy back then.
So take increase the rate the West Bench currently pays and multiply it by 616.36%. Then back date it to the 50 years when there should have been increases that didn’t happen.
Stop expecting the Penticton taxpayer to cover the costs of your needs and wants.
I would also suggest that Ms. Durance contact her RDOS representative and ask that the representative submit a proposal to the RDOS wherein the satellite communities can start contributing to their share of the costs of recreational facilities in Penticton.
The surrounding community in Vernon contributes to the costs of the recreational services they use and there is no reason that the satellite communities surrounding Penticton shouldn’t be doing the same.
We either need some cooperation from the RDOS or we need to get out that self-serving freeloading organization.
It is time the satellite communities put their money where their mouth is and cough up real some dough.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Peter Osborne’s incredible legacy
Dear Editor:
Penticton has lost one of her most dedicated champions Peter Osborne.
Peter, as a child, played in the rubble of bombed-out London. As a young man, worked with the Ministry of Propaganda for the UK military.
Soccer was his sport and he was instrumental in getting a local soccer clubhouse and a tennis court in Naramata.
He was a builder, no matter the challenge, delighted in getting things done and making the most practical of things beautiful.
He possessed one of the rarest traits in the human species, a total lack of ego. In him, there was no hidden agenda, no need for fame or a pay day, just a desire to make something better for this city.
Pete was a park guys. He worked along with many others, Sharon Amos, Louella Sloboda and Jake Kimberley to name a few, to save Okanagan Lake Park from commercial development.
Peter carried on the work of Nelson Meikle’s group, Pentictons Citizens First, to save Skaha Lake Park from any loss of green space.
You would see Pete listening at parks meetings. Observing the nuances and absorbing facts from each speaker. Unlike others, Pete saw parks as a place of many parts and as part of a whole city with many parts. To make changes work requires research... lots of research. I and a few others were lucky enough to play a small part in his work.
In Skaha Lake Park, he counted every tree, measured every area, got regulations, construction plans and costs on docks, parking lots, boat storage, buildings, boat washes and Mussel invasion patterns. He sat, for a full day, in the park and watched traffic and people to understand patterns and usage.
The lake itself, with the salmon — the life and death of a species — took him to the Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nations Alliance and back to the Columbia River Treaty with the U.S. connection that made the hatchery happen here in Penticton. Hands-on research formed the base for the untold hours and money spent building models and submitting plans to our city hall.
He did it because he was dedicated to every aspect of the project. Constructive criticism was always welcome and just made him more determined to improve on an idea. His work was independent of committees.
His goal was for the best product at a reasonable cost.
Peter faced ignorance, ridicule and dismissal with the good grace very few of us could muster. Like Nelson Meikle, Pete fought cancer and city hall simultaneously. Both men, I suspect, would say that the closed minds and protectionism they fought was a far more bitter defeat than cancer.
Thank you Peter for your service, we will miss your quiet grit and wisdom. Penticton is poorer now.
It is with great sadness we send heartfelt condolences to his loved ones near and far.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton