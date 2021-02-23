Skaha Lake Park should be in the hands of the people
Dear Editor:
People of Spiller Road, congratulations, you saved your area. Could we please borrow your passionate people to save Skaha Lake Park.
Changes to Skaha Lake Park are still the same as in 2015.
Unlike 2015 and 2016 when thousands of people objected to severe changes to East Skaha Lake Park, this time the public involvement and reaction has been minimal. Could COVID restrictions have something to do with this, while people are less aware and active during this time?
Basically the changes and results to the park are still the same now as back then. More and increased, for-profit businesses and buildings and traffic on land and water. Most importantly, the rights of ownership and say would be lost and transferred over from the public to private, for-profit user groups.
Resulting loss of openness and greenery, to be replaced with large buildings and permanent hard surfaces. More need for parking areas. More need for protection of the environment and safety of the lake.
The public who are still concerned about these changes should immediately write to publicparks4people@gmail.com.
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
Hit-and-run driver please do what’s right
Dear Editor:
It has now been over a week since our much-loved friend Ned Catroppa was murdered in a hit-and-run crash at the corner of Nanaimo Ave. W. and Winnipeg Street.
Let’s all find this person or persons responsibile for this cowardly act. Come out now, do the right thing — turn yourself in.
You had no right to strike and drive over a man and then not have the human compassion to stop, call 911, offer him a blanket and stay with him until help arrives.
Janet Beydak
Penticton
Won’t wear a mask, then stay at home
Dear Editor:
No one likes COVID.
But, most of us are working towards a resolution. We all want it to end.
Watching the television news and seeing the story of the woman who refused to wear a mask in Bliss Bakery, I am outraged.
How can one person be so selfish?
If you do not want to wear a mask then stay home. Stay out of the business. No one is forcing you to go into the business. I am sure they can do without a rude customer who can not follow the rules that have been set out to them to try and make their business survive.
Blast her picture across the front page. Belittle her as much as she thought she could belittle the staff and business owner.
Shame on you. Make your own coffee at home. Oh right, you want someone to serve you. But, you do not want to follow a simple rule of putting a mask on.
Mario Eccles
Vernon
Denturist improved man’s quality of life
Dear Editor:
I never had a denture before but my dentist recommended “Dentures by Design” and wow, they fitted like a glove and only had one adjustment and now I can have a steak or whatever and no problem chewing!
Thanks to a real expert Eamon Harrison, you did a great job. I recommend him to everyone who might need a denture. The receptionist is and added value.
Thanks to both. It improved my quality of life. Hey, and it’s tax deductible.
Bryon Berry
Penticton
Bell’s contradiction on mental health
Dear Editor:
There has been a lot of talk about mental health, especially this past year. The hope is that there is more understanding and acceptance for those who struggle with mental health issues.
We also hope that the stigma continues to lessen so that people feel completely comfortable seeking help and talking about the issues, and also making others aware of how to listen and help.
A big part of this discussion is with Bell Media and its “Let’s Talk” campaign. They spend a lot of time and money on ads and have a day, each year, dedicated to talking about mental health.
My question to Bell is this: When you let the entire staff of 1040 AM radio go with only a moment’s notice (literally pulling the morning DJs off the air mid-show), how do you think this is going to affect their mental health?
In a matter of minutes, you have potentially destroyed the mental health of the entire 1040 staff.
Michelle Kahlon
Richmond
A statement of fact is not bullying
Dear Editor:
Re: “Editor bullying Justin Trudeau,” by John Bjerkan of Oliver (Herald, Feb. 16).
Who knew that the Penticton Herald is a Conservative newspaper?
For a Conservative paper, the Herald does seem to tilt to the left fairly often. It also runs columns from left-leaning commentators on a regular basis.
But, I like that its Editorial page is open to a wide variety of opinion.
James Miller’s commentary of Feb. 10 on Trudeau’s response to COVID was spot on, and no doubt he struggled over that one. That’s not bullying; it’s a statement of fact.
If we want to talk Trudeau and bullying, look no further than his subordination of his best female cabinet ministers, his arrogant ethics violations, his deteriorated relations with the provinces, his personal selection of a failed Governor General and his expensive, politically-driven agendas that are bankrupting the country.
Then there’s the marginalization of Parliament during COVID. Poor us. There’s no need to feel sorry for Justin Trudeau.
I’d say that Miller is doing a pretty decent job if he manages to disappoint both the lefties and the righties and still keep his paper afloat. We should appreciate that we have the Herald and Global Okanagan as sources of local news and commentary.
I’d hate to rely on the CBC and the Toronto Star for that.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Common sense not so common anymore
Dear Editor:
I’m sure many of us are familiar with the quote that common sense isn’t so common anymore. The reason is, that it left our justice system due to the distress caused by the failure of the system to protect the innocent victims in favour of the perps committing their crimes against humanity.
I for one am in agreement with the letters from Elvena Slump, Tom Isherwood and Don Smithyman of Feb. 18 and would be happy to supply my share of shovels.
On a brighter note, it appears that common sense has found a new home in Richard Barkwill’s study and consequent publishing of his findings regarding the solar-storage project in Summerland and hope some of it will rub off on our existing council members who really need a wake up call as to what is necessary and at what cost.
And lastly, it is gratifying to see some common sense found its way through muddy waters to Pentictons city council and that the current Canadian Horizons project has been cancelled for now.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Seniors terrorized by a pair of B&Es
Dear Editor:
We’re compelled to write this letter.
We are both in our 80s, residing for more than 30 years in Penticton, near Walmart.
As recently as Feb. 13 and Feb. 15, we had break-ins; one in our attached garage, the other in detached garage (facing a back alley with a six-foot, locked, chain-link fence.) Many items were stolen (too numerous to list) amounting to hundreds of dollars and damage to a car ignition.
Both garages were locked.
An attempt was made to access our residence. We were home asleep during both break-ins. We can’t even begin to imagine what could have happened had entrance occurred.
The RCMP have been notified of the break-and-enters. To provincial, municipal governments and agencies, plus local “do-gooders,” eventually you will all experience a B&E and understand what it feels like to have your privacy/property violated.
Please no more facilities for druggies and homeless in Penticton. We will never totally recover from these invasions and a continued threat of theft and trauma.
Have we reached the point where we need to arm ourselves like the U.S. and install razor wire fencing around our property?
Names withheld by Editor due to safety concerns
Penticton
Life is all about moving forward
Dear Editor:
How are you? I repeat how are you? You would think it is a simple answer.
I’m fine or not....
The other day the response was “I’m waiting for life.” I found it odd and it gave me pause. Daily life can be disagreeable and difficult but these days it seems to be more challenging. It has created a lot of uncertainty which is coming to us wearing different masks.
It might be fear, worry, frustration, depression, or anxiety. So think about this — we have 86,400 seconds in a day to live. No more. Just today. We cannot foresee the future or what is in store for us.
So why are we worrying about the future? I believe “there are more things that frighten us than injure us, and we suffer more in imagination than in reality.” (Lucius Seneca)
Have we become so egocentric, with an overdeveloped sense of rights, that we think we are entitled to have everything our way? Maybe that is the cause of society’s problems. I believe it is the cause of a lot of our unhappiness and dissatisfaction.
We talk about the need for things to change in this world. We want to know more, yet we are often not prepared to listen because we are so caught up in ourselves or what we want to say. When we limit our understanding don’t we limit our ability to reason?
Life is about moving forward. Each added moment is a gift. No one can force you to be happy, but what if you change your attitude and redirect your focus? What are your plans for your 86,400 seconds? Or do you just want to ‘wait to live’ again?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Possible solution to veterinarian service
Dear Editor:
One of the issues brought up at the Feb. 16 council meeting in Penticton was the need of 24-hour, on-call veterinary services in Penticton. Council agreed to send a letter encouraging after hour care to the Veterinary College.
Letters to the Editor on the reluctance of veterinarians to provide rotating after hour’s service seems to stem around the lack of adequate facilities and equipment for emergency care.
Would it not be feasible to have one animal care facility used to ensure that an acceptable standard of care could be provided?
Several years ago the veterinary hospital on Main Street was donated by a retired veterinarian to the BC-SPCA. My understanding at the time was that this was an up-to-date facility; whether that is still the case is unknown.
If the BC-SPCA was willing to rent out the use of this facility on an annual basis to local veterinarians for after hour’s service; surely this could ensure that a standard level of care could be reached. It would also provide additional funds to the SPCA for the service they provide to the community.
An orientation meeting could be set up so attending veterinarians could inspect the facility and decide whether it was suitable for that purpose.
The BC-SPCA and local Veterinary Association could set up an annual fee schedule to the SPCA for the use of this facility. It could be reviewed in one year’s time to ensure that the fee-for-use was meeting the costs of the BC-SPCA.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
When council makes a decision, move on
Dear Editor:
The solar/battery storage project in Summerland has been in progress since early in the 2014 -2018 council term.
The project had strong public support at a public meeting early in the process. A $100,000 grant was received for a feasibility study. Council moved ahead, applied for and received a $6 million Federal grant. Final receipt of the grant was contingent on finding a suitable location for the facility.
What made this project unique was the battery storage component of the application. What is critical is that each stage of the process had to pass with a majority of council agreeing.
At each stage individual councilors had opportunities to present arguments either for or against. The majority rules and the process moves on. The decision on siting was left to the present council.
To be clear, after leaving the office of mayor I had objections to the site eventually chosen. These objections were eventually cleared up as alternate routes for servicing Deer Ridge became clear. The brownfield site on municipally-owned land at the foot of Cartwright (the base of Deer Ridge) was chosen by I believe, a 4-3 vote of council.
I believe the site has been cleaned up and an engineering study will be completed and the project will start to move ahead physically on the site and move to full completion in the next year and a half or so.
My overriding point here is that the project moved ahead with majority decisions, those dissenting councilors need to line up with the democratic process and support the majority decision. They may not like it, but that is the democratic process.
Ongoing objections over decisions that have been completed are frivolous, make a mockery of the democratic process and harm the ongoing efficiency of council work.
As I stated earlier each stage in the decision process offers plenty of opportunity for argument, but once council has made the decision it is time to move on.
Peter Waterman
Summerland
Waterman is a former mayor (2014-18) and councillor (2005-08, 2011-2014).