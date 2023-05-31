Indigenous person frustrated with system
Dear Editor:
Presently, I live across the lake from Kelowna, beside the old ferry wharf looking back at Kelowna, where I am carving a totem.
As a matter of speaking, some people would die for the property we live on, and in reality there is a grave site and Indians have passed on this land before Kelowna was Kelowna.
Knowing somewhat the history of the Indians living here, everyone has their stories, my story is dealing with Kelowna’s court is proof “jurisdiction” in only a made-up word.
Westbank First Nation claims to be self-governing, yet all land matters goes to the Kelowna courthouse.
The applications filed are based on a fictional character called “a person” and there is no box for Indian. “Everyone” being a person creates prejudices for every woman, man, and child to be uniform subject to the same treatment.
Everyone gets: “Go get a lawyer.” When you call lawyers you tell your story and they get to decide whether they take your case and only if you’re a person, under provincial statute and pretty much all (lawyers,) if you don't know them, will not touch an Indian issue.
So dealing with a land issue claiming self-government (special jurisdiction) all matters are subject to going into a provincial court to file a bogus provincial claim on federal lands.
You would that it think puts you in a separate jurisdiction, but, in reality, your just a person and there is no special jurisdiction.
Everyone gets railroaded in these applications, believing they have a special case or you should be able to at least get a lawyer except when you are an Indian going against the grain.
As a person (not an Indian) we are to be evicted on June 12 next month off Westbank First Nation reserve lands supposed to be held in trust by Her Majesty for the Indians.
There is no more trust and there are no Indians, just persons.
I will be raising my totem pole before being evicted.
Come help raise the pole.
Alex Louie
Kelowna
Advice from someone living in assisted care
Dear Editor:
I took up residence in an assisted care facility much sooner than I ever thought I would due to a motor vehicle accident.
Due to the sustained traumatic brain injury, my memory is not good at all. I believe I was about 55 or 56 when I entered this facility. I have no memory of moving in here nor any memory of packing things up. Due to the TBI, previous history of psychiatric treatment, and the sudden loss of my husband in the MVA, my thoughts, reasoning and behaviours were completely out of whack.
It was horribly painful for my grown children since they were grieving the loss of their dad, and really the loss of their mother, as they knew me before. I say this because it was not my children who moved me in here. I think the government got involved. I don’t know, but I don’t regret it. I needed to be here and still do.
What I do regret, is not having the mental capacity at the time to require someone, anyone, to keep daily or weekly documents for me. The same thing my children would do if they had moved me in here. They would have known what I would have packed. They would have had a list of the jewellery I brought, a list of the clothes, shoes, books, crafting, furniture. They would have had the lists and would have known if anything had disappeared. At the first indication that something was amiss, they would have intervened on my behalf.
What I’m trying to say is, be prepared.
If you must have someone you love transferred into a safer environment to live, please make sure you have those lists, copies of their shopping receipts, debit transactions, bank statements and know where their sentimental items are.
Don’t doubt your parents when they tell you something upsetting. They may have confusion, but there usually is something they are trying to convey and need help with. Make sure you let the management and staff know that you have those lists, documents and pictures. Let them also know that you speak with your mother, father or relative) very often and will be physically checking in on her. Most important, let them know that you will be acting on your parent’s behalf if she voices they needs you.
Kathleen Byard
Penticton
Foreign interference investigation important
Dear Editorr:
Once again Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demonstrated he lacks common sense.
Why would he appoint a perceived friend of his family to investigate something as important as foreign interference when many Canadians, rightly or wrongly, believe Trudeau had previous knowledge about the Chinese actions, but he did nothing because their intimidation tactics would benefit him at the ballot box?
Trudeau has never wanted a public inquiry and lo and behold the ‘family friend’ takes on the investigation and then recommends against an inquiry.
Now David Johnston, former governor general and Trudeau’s rapporteur, is asking Canadians to trust him. Apparently he didn’t have the wisdom to foresee the results of his report would be perceived by many to be tainted.
If Trudeau had appointed Jody Wilson-Raybould to head the investigation, then the vast majority of Canadians would accept her results with no hesitation, because she personifies integrity.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Getting the runaround from Interior Health
Dear Editor:
On May 27, Nelson renal patients lost the transport services provided by the Nelson Cares bus to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for kidney dialysis treatments.
For a year, Nelson Cares had been providing excellent services for dialysis patients, charging $35 round-trip to Trail, but the Nelson Cares’ application for funding from Interior Health to continue this service has been denied.
Grand Forks has three dialysis stations, and Creston has four. But while Nelson’s population is larger than these two locations combined, we have none. This is very wrong. Interior Health Authority should provide Kootenay Lake Hospital with dialysis machines. But if IHA continues to deny us dialysis machines, then the Health Authority should pay for our weekly trips to Trail, which can be as frequent as three times a week for most renal patients.
A private driver has offered to transport patients to Trail for $50 if he has three passengers. For many dialysis patients, this amounts to nearly $700 a month. The cost to our pocket books, not to mention to our environment, is enormous.
We have reached out to Brittany Anderson, Minister Adrian Dix, the Interior Health’s board chair, and Mayor Janice Morrison’s office for help, but their responses have been inconclusive and unclear. Responses from the Minister’s office and the Interior Health board chair’s office were mere automated replies, which acknowledged receipt of the emails, while the mayor’s office only reported “her staff was going to look into it.”
No further responses have been received.With the astonishing amount of real estate development occurring in Nelson and the number of new people moving to this area, the Kootenay Lake Hospital must provide more services to meet the needs of our quickly growing and aging population.
Millie Harper
Nelson
Question for Herald’s resident astronomer
Dear Editor:
Mr. (Ken) Tapping, I’ve been seeing a bright light in the southeastern sky for the last few weeks. It’s stationary and all I have to see is are binoculars.
Any idea what I’m looking at?
Rose Thompson
West Kelowna