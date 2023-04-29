April 24- April 30 is World Immunization Week,” declares an email that just arrived in my inbox.
Generally speaking, I resent being told what my priorities should be. If it isn’t World Immunization Week demanding my attention, it’s National Backup Your Computer Day, National Cleavage Day, or even Ask A Stupid Question Day.
Back in university, a professor told me I’d get better marks if I didn’t argue with the question. But since he gave me 85 per cent anyway. I didn’t see much room for a higher mark.
I had a similar reaction, later in my life. My work meant I was often called on to lead worship. My church followed a “lectionary” that prescribed Bible passages for every Sunday.
Perhaps “lectionary” needs some explanation.
The Catholic Church has followed its own lectionary for centuries.
Protestant leaders saw that a lectionary could reduce the problem of some clergy repeatedly harping on their favourite texts, and ignoring the rest of the Bible. So they formed the Consultation on Common Texts, which led to the Common Lectionary, which in turn led to the Revised Common Lectionary most mainline churches now use.
Sometimes that lectionary felt like a straitjacket.
I tell you all that so that you can understand that I’m not writing about Immunization Week just because someone else thought it was a good thing.
It is a good thing. And I support it 100 percent.
Immunization may be the most important medical development in history.
Instead of waiting until people get sick and then attempting to treat them, we can ban the disease before it takes hold.
Essentially, we give our bodies their own private security system.
I joined Rotary 20 years ago mostly because of its campaign to eradicate polio around the world.
Some of you may remember the polio
epidemics of the 1950s in North America. One year, 2,000 children died of polio in New York city alone. Almost all families knew a child who had to wear braces, walk with a cane or crutch, or even rely on a monstrous “iron lung” to breath for them.
Rotary’s polio campaign began with some clubs in the Philippines, in 1979, using the newly developed Salk/Sabin oral vaccine. It didn’t need a trained nurse or doctor; anyone could put a drop into a child’s open mouth.
Rotary immunized six million children in the Philippines and proved that “service clubs” were a viable means of providing health care.
The idea spread. Most of Rotary’s 46,000 clubs got on board. So did the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Local clubs were key. As with anything new, there was a hostile reaction. Rumours claimed that the vaccines were a western plot to sterilize the kids, take over their minds, or even convert them to Christianity.
But because the vaccines were administered by trusted local people, n not by white-skinned foreigners, the program worked.
Currently, only two countries in the whole world still have polio – Afghanistan and Pakistan. And they have only a handful or new cases.
Immunization has reduced polio cases worldwide by 99.9 per cent. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative estimates that vaccines have saved about 20 million children from paralysis.
About 430 million children have received the vaccine, at a cost of about $3 per child.
In another year or so, polio may be as extinct as smallpox.
Remember when you had to get a regular smallpox vaccination? Every time you travelled outside North America? Smallpox proved that even diseases that have been around as long as humans, can be beaten.
We used to have TB X-rays every year. Tuberculosis now survives mainly in remote Indigenous communities.
Routine vaccinations brought rubella, whooping cough, mumps, chicken pox, diphtheria, tetanus, and hepatitis A and B under control. COVID-19 vaccinations freed us from irritating mask mandates.
We almost eliminated measles too – until a few factions spread disinformation about measles vaccines, the same way that polio programs were misrepresented overseas.
Some evangelical Protestants put their faith in Bible verses instructing them to leave healing to God, to distrust anything devised by humans.
And some anti-abortion Catholics rejected measles vaccines because, almost 60 years ago, researchers had used cell lines from aborted fetuses.
I consider both forms of rejection untenable – and possibly criminally negligent. If a child is persuaded – or forced – not to get immunized for religious or moral principles, isn’t the persuader as culpable as an accomplice in crime?
World Immunization Week marks the best of human development. Celebrate it!
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca