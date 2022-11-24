Beware the extra costs from de-enrolled MDs
Dear Editor:
I am an endocrinologist, working in Victoria for 25 years. Recently I have been affected when I care for patients of “de-enrolled” family physicians.
These are the physicians who no longer receive payment from MSP, rather charging them directly. The following are taken from a government MSP website.
1. Laboratory tests ordered by a de-enrolled physician are not payable by MSP. Patients are responsible for these costs and they are not eligible for reimbursement.
2. Diagnostic imaging ordered by a de-enrolled physician is not payable by MSP. Patients are responsible for these costs and they are not eligible for reimbursement.
3. If a specialist provides service to a patient without referral from (a de-enrolled physician) the physician may submit a claim to MSP for the appropriate family physician visit fee and may also charge the patient a differential fee.
This is not considered “extra billing.” The maximum amount the patient may be charged is the amount payable to the specialist had the patient been referred.
I am pretty sure most patients of the de-enrolled family physicians are not aware of these facts. Their doctors should be informing them of these, not inconsequential, costs that they will be responsible for.
David Miller, MD FRCPC
Victoria
Have yourself a crypto little Christmas time
Dear Editor:
The”Season Of Goodwill” is being advertised everywhere, urging folks to cast aside their troubles and woes; to enjoy parties, gift-giving and get-togethers that are part and parcel of traditional Christmas celebrations.
One group of people who may not bear much goodwill towards one Sam Bankman-Fried, are the many investors who got badly burned when his FTX Crypto-Currency empire suffered a spectacular collapse; from being worth US$32-billion it was reduced to nothing in one week in November.
A closer look at this case is warranted, and should act as another warning to everybody about getting involved in get-rich-quick schemes. “Bankman-Fried” sounds like a very appropriate name for a fraudster running some comic-book financial caper, but unfortunately this is not fictional, but a real world financial disaster. Sam Bankman-Fried was referred to in the world of high-finance as SBF, who founded his own empire which was apparently so successful that some compared him with financial giants like J.P.Morgan and Warren Buffett. Today he is being compared with Bernie Madoff, who died in prison last year after being convicted of running a huge ponzi-scheme a few years ago.
There are many sordid financial details easily accessible online, and here are a few proven facts that piqued my interest. SBF was apparently able to draw celebrities into his crypto-currency caper soon after he began his own company at age 25 in Berkeley, California, close to where he grew up with both parents professors at Stanford University. That was just five years ago, and his company grew very quickly by exploiting inefficiencies in the Bitcoin market. He soon moved his company to Hong Kong and then to the Bahamas, where lax financial regulations were more favourable for his operations.
He attracted well-known and well-heeled investors such as Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal, and this year was the second-largest donor to the Democratic Party, after international financier George Soros. There are photographs of SBF with Davos World Economic Forum participants, and one of him with former U.S. president Bill Clinton and former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Even though these two politicians are today referred to as”elder statesmen,” neither were ever known for their integrity when they were in office – just the opposite, in fact. SBF is seated on onstage next to these two who are dressed in formal suits, while he’s in t-shirt and shorts with a crazy-looking hairstyle resembling those ancient depictions of the”Wild Man From Borneo.”
In fact, he’s a perfect incarnation of that infamous Hans Christian Andersen character’ “The Emperor Has No Clothes.”
Bernie Smith
Parksville
U.S. proxy war hurts ordinary Ukrainians
Dear Editor:
The World Bank reports, the official poverty rate in Ukraine has risen to 25%, officials predict poverty levels will hit 60%, if the war continues.
After eight months, Washington’s proxy war on Russia has lined the pockets of the U.S. military industrial complex, but inflicted incalculable suffering on the people of Ukraine, who are being used by NATO as a battering-ram against Russia – it is the ordinary Ukrainians, not their leadership that face plunging winter temperatures, no electricity, dwindling food supplies, a crashing economy and growing shortage of essential medicines.
And despite the chest thumping bravado over the recapture of Kherson, which turns into a pyrrhic victory, when the Ukrainians, under constant Russian bombardment are forced to flee their battered homeland by the millions, – seeking refuge in Europe, which has already slipped into a post-industrial slump – brought on by America’s reckless provocations.
Western military analysists warn of a coming Russian winter offence in the weeks ahead that will intensify Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure.
Most of the country will likely be plunged into darkness, fuel supplies will dry up, food and water will be scare, rail traffic will cease and communication will be cut off. This will lead to a level of deprivation not witnessed on the European continent since the Second World War.
People outside the country who claim to,”Stand with Ukraine,” should realize sending more weapons to the Kyiv regime is, in fact, supporting the impoverishment and immiseration of millions of ordinary Ukrainians, caught in a war not of their choosing.
Ever more Ukrainian requests for aid, coupled with Europe’s own inflation and crippling costs for energy has led to a kind of Ukrainian fatigue, which regularly brings out tens of thousands of protesters into the streets of European capitals, demanding a halt of arms shipments to Ukraine, support for Ukraine’s neutrality and the end of NATO’s aggressive expansion.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Who will qualify for affordable housing?
Dear Editor:
Hello taxpayers and working people in Penticton. What do we do now? I believe those in the low-income bracket were the ones who voted for Julius Bloomfield for mayor because he promised affordable housing so they can enjoy a life of luxury.
Wait a minute. Before going too far, those on low incomes only accounted for 30% of the population. What about the remaining 70%? They did not vote for Mr. Bloomfield.
In my opinion, he does not qualify for mayor. Furthermore, he did not have the majority of those who did vote. What if the other 70% had actually bothered to get out and vote? If this happened, you would have seen a very different outcome, a different mayor for this city.
Also, don’t forget Bloomfield was, in my opinion, one of the worst councillors in Penticton’s history. He sent millions of dollars out-of-town to host the Ironman and wasted millions more on bike lanes.
Bloomfield has promised affordable housing. But for whom? Is affordable housing for all those who really need a break — workers, single mothers, single-income families?
Funds absolutely need to be invested in housing and not wasted and fettered away. Working families need help too.
Seniors need to be made a priority. The majority of seniors can hardly afford retirement centres on a pension. How can someone on a fixed income afford thousands of dollars a month for rent?
Dear youthful councillors, you are young, but one day you too will find yourselves in your golden years. This path you are on was paved by the hard work contributed by our elders. They deserve our respect.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton