We love you Penticton!
Dear Editor:
My husband and I brought up our two sons here. After coming for a first visit in the 1980s, we quickly knew this is where we wanted to live.
We are going to miss it so much. The sound of the quail calling to their babies, kayaking on two beautiful freshwater lakes, hiking the many trails in and around Penticton. Dinner or lunch at one of so many wonderful restaurants.
We have spent many special occasions at Salty's, Theo’s, Casa Ouzeria, Granny Bogners, Villa Rosa and so many more spectacular restaurants in and around the area.
Visiting award-winning wineries and buying fresh fruit and vegetables from the orchards and fruit stands. The Farmers Market! We watched you all grow to become coveted by both tourists and residents.
Ironman coming back! I will never forget helping the athletes out of the water.
Our amazing, beautiful hospital, and the hard-working, kind medical staff. Thank you!
Best of all, are the people here and neighbouring communities. It is so nice to be out and about and have strangers say hi and even take a moment to chat. Friendly Penticton!
Our Sam, an Auzziedoodle, loves meeting people along the promenade and Skaha Lake walkways.
He definitely knows something is up. He has been moping. I know how he feels. It is scary to make such a big move at this time in our lives.
I tell him it will be an adventure.
We have one more week to go visit our favourite places before we move to Pitt Meadows. An almost two-year old granddaughter and two sons and extended families are very excited for us to move closer to them.
Watching Rowan grow will make up for all of this upheaval.
We are sad, but excited too.
We love you Penticton, we will miss you so much! If you see us out and about you may notice I am tearing up. It’s OK, it’s just hard to say goodbye!
All our love,
Wayne and Adrienne Murphy
Penticton
Final thoughts on Freedom Convoy
Dear Editor:
Now that the Freedom Convoy occupation is over, it is time for reflection. Where are we going, as a people, as a country? A good place to start is to reflect on what “freedom” means to us, since it was the central demand of the Convoy.
What are the limits to individual freedoms? Does freedom for yourself give you the right to put others at risk? Which is paramount, the individual, or the society? Does the freedom to be an anti-vaxxer trump everyone else’s right to be free from infection?
What about the 36,000 Canadians who died from Covid, and their grieving kin — should that statistic be part of the individual freedom calculation? Or the rights of our heroic and overworked hospital workers, who selflessly treat unvaccinated ICU patients?
My sense is the convoy adopted an American definition of freedom. As much as we Canadians have in common with our neighbors to the south, we are fundamentally different. We have a different history, a different view of individual rights and freedoms, a different sense of community, and a different relationship with guns. We have a greater reliance on unwritten norms of individual and community behaviour. I can vouch for that, having grown up in the U.S.
I myself am no stranger to citizen dissent. I believe in our right to protest, and have practiced it on several occasions, over several different issues. What the Freedom Convoy practiced was not legitimate citizen dissent. It was occupation.
Canada is overdue for some sober reflection about who we are as a country; what values we stand for, and what activities we discourage.
One of the freedoms we all enjoy is social media. The ability to look at whatever we want, whenever we want. However, social media offers a wealth of misinformation and conspiracy theories. Part of our sober post-convoy reflection process is to examine how our family, social and educational structures must change so we can learn to identify falsehoods, and to distinguish cold fact from overheated opinion.
The Canadian flag was everywhere in the convoy occupation, worn as a cape, turned upside down, and even twinned with the U.S. flag. Now, post-convoy, whenever I see a Canadian flag, I taste bile. We need to repatriate our wonderful flag, decontaminate it, and take it back from the haters.
Don Gayton, M.Sc, P.Ag
Summerland
Convoy an insult to our veterans
Dear Editor:
Many years ago after various threats to democracy, we, in Canada, enjoy certain rights and freedoms.
As most Canadians have come to understand that there was a significant price to pay in human life and limb.
These so-called rights might better be phrased as freedoms. We have come to know them as basic freedoms involving expression, both written and spoken; our practice of religion; access to the press; voting privileges and last but by no means least, positive, non-threatening assembly.
One does not need a Ph.D degree to understand these freedoms or what they encompass. How is it, then, that we have a faction that feels that its right is more important than that of a majority of others? It seems that these people feel that they see themselves as more privileged than those who are following the protocols in place.
It would seem that this “privileged few” want to challenge the freedoms that are in place.
My question to them, “To what end do you make the challenge?” Are you dissatisfied with the fought for freedoms that you now have or are you just dissatisfied with the current government?
There is a marked difference whether you realize it or not. With self-interest comes a price.
The question is really “do you want to sacrifice things to pay that price?”
Positive, non-militant protesting is a right. Protests where there are no threatening actions, no willful destruction, or infringement on the rights of others to get your point across fall under the rights that were fought for. Within Canada we are free to go coast to coast.
The protesters use the phrase “We want our freedom back!” Where in the Charter of Rights and Freedom is there a specific reference to the freedom that they so desperately want back?
How is it that they, by their actions and statements, feel that this freedom they supposedly have lost is anymore important than the rights and freedom of others?
To the memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice, all Canadians should dwell on the fact that we might not have had any basic freedoms had it not been for them.
Those who feel otherwise should wake up and smell the coffee. Where is there any record of the so-called freedom that they have supposedly lost?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton