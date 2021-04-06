Our Rotarians helped build Skaha Park
Dear Editor:
According to the City website, Rotary has a history of helping their community including the existing splash pad in Skaha Park when they created an Adventure playground for ages 2-12, swing set, washrooms, seasonal concession, seasonal splash pad, picnic tables and parking.
Originally constructed in the 1990s, it quickly became Penticton’s flagship playground.
In 2009, the play equipment was updated.
In June 2020, the Penticton Rotary Club donated $50,000 toward replacing the splash pad for the kiddies in Skaha Park. Rotary has pledged two more yearly contributions totaling $150,000 towards this pad which has been a source of joy to many children over the years.
The estimated total cost of the splash pad according to an article in the Herald last year is $450.000 leaving the City to fill the gap with $300,000.
We need to show more appreciation for the Rotary Club. They have been a huge asset to our community going back to 1931 when they helped with the development of Lakeshore and Lakawana Park.
In 1979, they donated $50,000 towards Penticton’s Recreation Centre.
Ironman Canada annual First Aid Station beginning in 1984.
They donated $10,000 to the art-centre building in 1985.
Annual bursaries for high school students from 1970 until the present.
In 1988, they donated $5,000 to refurbish the Steinway Concert Piano for the Pen-Hi auditorium.
They raised $25,000 for the RCMP Musical Ride in 2000. I attended that event. It was wonderful.
In 2002, they provided a new soup kitchen.
And the list goes on and on. Thank you Rotary volunteers for your contribution to our community; and thank you for your donation for a new splash pad. It will provide joy to many parents and kiddies for years to come.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Multiculturalism needs defining
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton takes a stand against hate crimes towards Asian Canadians,” (Herald, April 30).
I, myself, identify as a Metis Indigenous woman and although the recent protest was focused on the rise of hate crimes against Asian Canadians, I could not help but connect with them in the same way that I have seen Indigenous peoples experience acts of racial discrimination. Many of the stories that were shared were very similar to the instances I observed growing up with an Indigenous background.
Of the many items discussed, there was one word that kept standing out to me like a sore thumb — multiculturalism.
This got me thinking about what multiculturalism meant, why we are so proud to denounce our multiculturalism in Canada, and how we can use it to tackle the issue of racism. However, after much thought, I came to the conclusion that it is not as useful as we might think it to be.
Canada is multicultural and this is a good thing. Canada has a great number of different cultures, all contributing a very important and significant addition to our society. However, this term does little to confront and conceptualize issues of systemic racism.
I believe it is also possible for us Canadians to use the term “multicultural” as an excuse to not talk about the histories of marginalized individuals and sweep the issue under the rug, so to speak.
“Racism doesn’t happen in Canada, we’re multicultural!” But this is not true. It is still an ongoing problem.
Multicultural indeed implies we have many cultures included in Canada, and many Canadians would agree this is something that distinguishes Canada from other countries in which we take pride in, however multiculturalism does not consider how marginalized groups in Canada are treated being in this country. The reality is, there are many issues that still need to be talked about today. We are far from done this battle here in Canada.
Marginalization in Asian culture has been cultivated into Canadian history and perpetuated over time, which is not something that is easy to admit. But very necessary to speak about.
It is protests like the one I experienced at Gyro Park that are slowly able to educate and eradicate. We have come a very long way since the beginning of the 20th century when slavery was a very real living nightmare for many people of colour. However, this does not mean our job is done yet.
Discrimination is still here, and Asian peoples have come up against it especially during these times in which hate crimes have increased over 700% in the past year. We need to begin thinking about these things and realizing how our impact, however small, will be significant moving forward.
I believe Penticton made an impact, even if it was just a minor one in our community.
Rebecca Jan
Penticton
When given lemons, make lemonade
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 hasn’t been all bad.
I must be off my rocker, readers of this statement must think.
First, on a personal level, it has drawn our immediate family closer together. We no longer are able to have visits a couple of times per year. However, we have weekly Zoom meetings of the whole immediate family, playing games and chatting about fun times in the past and in the present. It really brings us together.
Second, it has sped up our personal use of new technologies, so we have mastered Zoom and online shopping with home delivery, sparing us the troubles caused by our increasing mobility problems.
Third: It has opened society’s eyes, showing the many advantages of working at home wherever possible. Suddenly for the employee the huge costs of commuting daily, and for the employer of renting large downtown offices have been lifted. As well, the huge costs to the environment of fueling the massive fleet of commuting cars were demonstrated quickly by immediate drops in pollution, etc.
COVID-19 sped up these necessary changes, forcing them immediately on an otherwise reluctant postponement prone society.
“Exceptions prove the rule” — COVID-19 is BAD.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Low expectations of expected behaviour
Dear Editor:
There are many strongly-held opinions regarding the fate of the Victory Church as a shelter. Treating homeless and vulnerable residents has become a polarizing issue, one of many in the extremely polarized 21st century.
When I attended university in the last century, I was taught that the most responsive government is the one closest to its citizens. That is, city governments were more responsive to local issues than regional, national or international governments. Each level of government has their own focus.
Penticton’s city council is doing what it should be doing regarding the Victory Church debate. It is representing the citizens of Penticton who have expressed fear and concern regarding the management of the homeless and vulnerable facilities we have here.
The provincial government must see Penticton as a place where the homeless situation isn’t so bad. Certainly not as bad as it is in Vancouver or Victoria where those cities have seen their quality of life plummet as homelessness and lawlessness accelerate, unabated.
Regardless of good intentions, whatever they are doing there, it is not working. We used to visit both cities regularly but don’t anymore due to concerns regarding personal safety.
I don’t think there is much argument against building facilities to help people get to a more normal and healthy existence. What is at issue is how they are managed and what expectations the managers have for the behaviour of their clients. In addition, our courts continue to excuse unlawful behaviour if the perpetrator is considered “vulnerable.”
I believe the root cause of the current situation in Penticton is the extremely low expectation of behaviour that homeless advocates and the courts have towards those struggling in our society. Until we address this, the polarizing debate will continue until a true crisis emerges.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
What exactly is the silent majority?
Dear Editor:
Does Penticton council have a hidden agenda? Does Coun. Julius Bloomfield?
Why does Bloomfield assume there is a silent majority (Herald, April 3), an arguably false premise?
It may be time to throw out every single member of council, along with the mayor.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Bravery story brings back some memories
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bravery never gets old,” by Kelly Egan, Ottawa Citizen (Herald, April 1).
What a lovely story about Patrick Coburn. Very interesting for me that the rescue took place at Brighton Beach. My family lived on Brighton Ave. about half a block up from the beach in the late 50s early 60s. I was in high school attending Glebe Collegiate at that times. I am sure I swam at that beach many times, but I don’t remember a diving tower then.
Congratulations Mr. Coburn, finally receiving your medal.
Sandra Peterson
Okanagan Falls
Message gets buried in pagan symbols
Dear Editor:
When I Googled ‘the meaning of Easter’ the following was offered:
In commemorating the resurrection of Jesus, Easter celebrates the defeat of death and the hope of salvation. Christian tradition holds that the sins of humanity were paid for by the death of Jesus and that his resurrection represents the anticipation believers can have in their own resurrection.
How can a logical mind accept the states of “celebration, hope and anticipation” when the backdrop paints humanity as sinful and Jesus paying with his life for that sin? To whom was it paid? If Jesus was the son of a loving God as He insisted, and we are made in the likeness of that God, the above definition sounds like distorted nonsense.
In the era that Jesus lived, the backdrop of most religions was that God was a tough taskmaster, demanding pain and sacrifice — so scary was he that man was safest when he lived by constant ritual so as to not screw up with the big Him. Enter Jesus into that rigid, controlled and fear- dominated society with his message “your God is a God of love. He loves you as a father would truly love his children.”
Not a monster God, angry and vengeful as the old testament had described him for thousands of generations.
It is hard for modern man to wrap its mind around the contorted messages that have come down to us surrounding the meaning of Easter. The confused interpretations of a few disciples (who meant well) of Jesus’s focused and simple message of a loving Father became swamped in the historical fear backdrop of the day.
Our innate confusion about this wonderful life message gets buried in pagan symbols like Easter eggs, bunnies, lilies and chocolate, and all this innocence looked down upon by a figure hanging bleeding from a cross. How schizophrenic!
You can see how hard it is to accept one part of the truth and have to reject other parts of it. The ongoingness of life (the resurrection) was part of the message of hope, the gift of a loving God that had always been present for mankind. Death never had to be defeated or ransomed.
If your heart and conscience demand a clearer picture by which you could be inspired, Jesus’s full life story is pictured with great clarity in the Urantia book. It is sold on line in print, audio and ebook. Would it not be a happier Easter to know that you were never born into sin, you have always been loved by your creator Father and that your eternal life was part of the plan from the very beginning?
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
End the baloney, let’s face the reality
Dear Editor:
From the get go, personally I had never heard of a plan to vaccinate the entire human population, that is until now.
On a daily basis, “Global COVID-19 News Hour” and its affiliates spread the changing flipflop of who does what to combat the unknown.
There’s the mixed bag of made-up rules along with fines, which have proven to be useless according to the increasing positive numbers of COVID-19 cases.
During the pandemic, I have been isolated 99% and out of sight as much as the unproven legendary tale of the Sasquatch.
Restaurants on land may have take-out or patio service, while the BC Ferry’s food service appears to be exempt.
Add professional hockey players, such as the Vancouver Canucks, who were allowed to play games inside a makeshift bubble, but just suffered a major hit with many of its players testing positive.
Life as humans know, comes to an end due to many reasons, and likely there will never be a vaccine to extend it to double time. Thank goodness.
Time to cut out the baloney and let time itself correct its course.
Time will keep ticking, with man eager to fight and kill as he has since the beginning of time, proof once again we are not all in this together.
I venture to say there never will be a love vaccine cure to fix all that ails mankind, just read The Herald and turn off the “Global COVID–19 News Hour.”
Think of all the other unsolved and unknown killer diseases, then please tell me the story why there is no vaccine or remedy for these many other unknowns that we live with.
I end this letter by saying, my daughter was recently diagnosed with the “C” word and her fight against the Big C, like many other people, is just beginning.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
