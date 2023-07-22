Dear Editor,
I write in response to recent public comments by NDP MP Richard Cannings.
In his July 5 MP Report, Cannings mentions that he has worked every moment to fight for Canadians during Parliament’s latest legislative season. He reminds readers that he has punched above his weight to keep the Liberal government accountable. Part of that punching has notably involved taking a stab at pretty much every policy the Liberals have advanced. And as per his comments in various prior columns, Cannings again alleges that Liberals see no value in assisting Canadians with child care.
In fact, a national child care program was up and running during Prime Minister Paul Martin’s leadership in 2006, when Jack Layton’s NDP caucus and Stephen Harper’s Conservatives decided to end the Liberal minority government. The result of that action was a snap election which provided Stephen Harper a majority. Predictably, one of the cost cutting items on the Conservative chopping block was the child care program, which had been assembled by the Liberals in full agreement with the Provinces. MP Cannings seems unaware of this, while giving the NDP full credit for achieving the current program.
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has regularly invoked the threat of toppling the Liberal government, ostensibly to repeat his party’s failed 2006 attempt to seize power. MP Cannings would do well to remind his boss that the national child care program currently in place could again fall victim to reckless partisan action. Just imagine Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, enabled by Singh and his NDP caucus, unseating the current government and winning a snap election. It’s doubtful Canada’s national child care program would survive.
Loraine Stephanson,
Penticton