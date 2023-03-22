Why all the boozing on St. Patrick’s Day?
Dear editor:
Why is St. Patrick’s Day celebrated so intensely in Canada and the U.S. with apparently so much drinking?
He is only one of the four patron saints of the U.K. (Great Britain ); the others being: St. George of England, St. David of Wales and St. Andrew of Scotland.
What does he stand for? Perhaps the patron saint of booze?
And does Canada have a patron saint, maybe we should celebrate this?
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Change is never easy but humans adapt
Dear editor:
Last week in budget deliberations, the almost-completed Penticton Lake to Lake Bike Route funding was paused.
Bike routes in cities are recognized as critical infrastructure for safe active transportation. They provide a zero emission way to navigate to services such as medical, law, and business appointments, shopping and recreation. They enhance the livability for residents and the visiting experience for visitors.
Cities around the world are rebuilding transportation systems and communities to reduce car use and expand cycling routes, therefore reducing harmful gas emissions and improving mental and physical health. Often, naysayers who resist change become proponents of that change in relation to bicycle paths.
At the First Things First Okanagan Climate Action all-candidates forum, candidates supported a cleaner, safer future. They supported the bike route when responding to the Penticton and Area Cycling Association's survey ahead of the election last year.
Penticton has adopted a Climate Emergency Declaration and a Community Climate Action Plan and Corporate Emissions and Energy Plan to reduce emissions drastically in the city by 2030, protecting us from the ravages of climate events like heat domes, droughts, and floods, and building a greener, healthier city.
The bike route is in the OCP and the master plan. It is a perfect way to reduce emissions and educate the public on the urgency of taking bold climate actions.
Pressure from loud opponents to change should not dictate the way a city moves into better building practices and plans for a stable future for the good of all.
Change is never easy but humans adapt when they must, especially when the change is a benefit that they can't see until it is implemented.
Let's embrace change and develop a safer, more secure, more accessible, completed active transportation route from lake to lake in Penticton.
Don’t stop the AAA route.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Column brings back some fun memories
Dear editor:
Your Okanagan History article (Herald, March 14) about tug-of-war contests “back in the day” reminded me of a poignant event at my New Brunswick elementary school during a 1955 sports day.
My Grade 4 boys tug-of-war team beat all the other Grade 4 teams. While we enjoyed our victory, we watched the Grade 5 contests.
While the eventual Grade 5 winners were celebrating, a teacher blurted out: “Let’s have a contest between the Grade 4 and Grade 5 champions!” We Grade 4s knew how to do it properly, and we were rested. When there is a miss-match in any competition, it is very difficult for the stronger to put their all into it.
The Grade 5 champions and the teacher who suggested it probably assumed that the Grade 5s just had to pick up the rope, and the contest would be over quickly.
But our underdog Grade 4 team was highly motivated, and we won quickly. Even as we celebrated I, a mere nine-year-old, realized what a social calamity had occurred. In a matter of minutes the Grade 5s had had their victory turned into utter humiliation, and several of them were crying.
The teacher looked like she would be suffering several sleepless nights.
Alan Whitman
Skaha Estates
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.