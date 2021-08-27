Whoa, I thought bike lanes were a divisive topic. Talking and writing about bike lanes is nothing compared to the headlines and topics hogging all the attention now.
Never before in my short time on this planet have I seen or felt such an “Us-Versus-Them” diatribe. For me, this month’s piece is by far the toughest to write.
It would be pretty easy to let raw emotions get the best of me and just start ranting and raving.
Stop, breathe, think, breathe, empathize.
Not everyone has the same outlook. We all walk our own path in this world.
What feels right for someone else is not always going to feel right for another. It is not my place to give anyone directions on where to turn or which path to take.
That is the human experience.
Let’s just hope that everyone remembers, we are all human and we can be so great, or we can be a scourge.
Love, compassion and empathy is what will see us through this.
When it comes to which “side” I am on, I am on your side. I support your choice. No matter what it is.
I only ask that you do the same.
When it comes to “The Shot,” my family and I are just not ready yet. We would like more information, more data, more testing, more results. While I wait for such things, it seems we will be afforded plenty of time and space while we wait for such details to develop.
Plenty of time to spend outside. Enjoying our great outdoors.
Personally, I’m going to use this opportunity to learn some new activities.
My son has been asking me to teach him to fish for almost a year. I have never been all that fond of fishing. Not enough action and adrenaline for my brain. Now feels like a good time to put that aside and learn to tie a fly, find a nice body of water and cast away.
My wife is quite the artist, perhaps it is time I sit down with her and just enjoy the process, watch the magic happen.
I will likely learn a thing or two from her and likely even about her. My daughter hasn’t quite figured out her bicycle yet, maybe I can help.
Lucky for my family and I, we have a pretty sweet camping set up. It is likely going to start seeing even more use. Time to look into “winterizing” our set-up.
Best of all, I will have even more time to go ride my bike. Y’all can have the restaurants and movie theaters to yourselves. Enjoy. Tell me about the good food, I’ll grab take out.
Or better yet, stay at home, my wife and I can teach our kids about our love for food and how to make a meal to share with the ones you love.
Current times are unnerving for sure. We are happy to sit on the sidelines for the time being. We will not be the only ones choosing to do so. Let’s all just try and remember to respect one another.
Please.
