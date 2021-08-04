Make Kampe estate a local heritage site
Dear Editor:
Re: the front page article concerning David Kampe’s estate (Herald, July 28).
Here is a suggestion that l don’t think has been brought forward.
I believe Mr. Kampe would be very pleased and proud if his estate was declared a historic site, not to be destroyed, but to be protected and enjoyed by the citizens of Penticton.
The property already is a green space in our city that is trying to be swallowed up by ambitious developers.
Benches could be added for families to bring their children. The gardens could be looked after possibly by volunteers with supervision and working with the Historic Society.
Remember how his main gate was always decorated for every season and holiday? We should continue that in his memory.
On-site 24-hour security would have to be put in place. The Corps of Commissionaires are very reliable for that kind of work. And there are a number of excellent security providers in Penticton as well.
Of course all of this would have to be approved and overseen by his heirs, so that might end the whole dream right there.
Anyway, just food for thought.
Marilyn Lafortune
Penticton
Catering to cyclists, why not pedestrians?
Dear Editor:
As a senior visitor to your city, I’d like to share an observation.
In the July 30 letters to the editor, there were two references to bicycle users. There is some reference to bike paths or lanes in both letters. Each had a different purpose to readers.
Being a visitor to Penticton, I have parked my car and have been a pedestrian, getting to and fro, sometimes with my three-year old granddaughter. The other day when we had occasion to go to a playground, we made our way there on foot.
On Main Street, twice, we were accosted by bicycles. First, two cyclists drove on the sidewalk, in our direction, so we could see them and get out of the way.
Second, shortly after the first incident, two cyclists came from behind us, with no warning, moving quickly along the sidewalk.
It was by happenstance that I looked around and saw them barrelling down on us and was able to quickly side step their advance. Thankfully no injuries, just a sense of unease.
Not being from here, it shocked me to see bicycles on sidewalks where pedestrians should feel some sense of safety (these were not the first time cyclists have used the sidewalk I was walking on in the past week). Seeing in the two letters that bike lanes, bike paths exist (as well as roadways) why are cyclists taking to sidewalks?
Is it a bylaw in your city to allow cyclists to ride on sidewalks? If so, did I miss the signage to let pedestrians know to be aware that bicycles will be using sidewalks?
Lack of traffic manners, sense of entitlement leaves pedestrian traffic in a precarious position.
Roberta Rodgers
Fort Steele, B.C.
Was thought given to perpetual winds?
Dear Editor:
I have followed the big debate on the cost of the new lake-to-lake bike route in your newspaper with interest.
I lived in Penticton for 35 years and rode my bicycle from Nicholson Street at the south end of town to my office in the federal building almost daily and I am wondering if any thought was given to the prevailing winds that blow up and down the valley.
Because of the winds, I had a route I
followed along such roads as Haynes, Tennis and Latimer, all streets that had a row of houses running east to west at the end that helped to block the wind and my route continued along other quiet streets and back lanes.
On days that were not windy or, if I was in a hurry, I would either go along the bypass or straight down Winnipeg and Fairview crossing Industrial on the Fairford bridge. On any of these routes, I seldom saw another cyclist and never felt threatened by traffic.
One cannot help but think a better, and perhaps far less expensive, route could have been followed avoiding the perpetual winds up and down the valley.
Brian Sutch
Vernon
Site C would offer ample opportunities
Dear Editor:
Re: “Don’t blame the Green party,” (Herald letters, July 28).
I am not irrational against Greens, except for the phony ones and there are plenty around. You cannot change what is happening, but you can take advantage of what has occur. Losing land via the Site C dam presents an opportunity for the local Indian band. The huge lake to be created will make an ideal spot for tourism. The lake could be full of trout and people will travel at great lengths to fish.
The cheap power means there can be more lumber mills or even some new mines. Obviously, Patrick Longworth is not interested in seeing the locals develop what is being handed to them.
I must have missed it but I did not see Longworth's comments on Amazon building a huge solar panel farm in Vulcan County, Alta. This means all the wild animals, plus cattle, must find new homes. Yet solar panels are only 38% efficient, but to Greens that is great. Plus most of the panels cannot be recycled.
Wind power, another favourite of the Greens, is bad for the environment. If they are situated in the oceans they must be constantly sprayed to stop rusting. Hardly a boom for the fish. When the blades, which are mostly made from balsa wood of which China is deforesting Ecuador to get at, cannot be recycled. In the U.S. in one of Dakotas, there is a huge pit where all blades eventually end up.
Greenpeace it seems is always on Queen Street in downtown Auckland preaching how evil Canada is with the environment. Not once in more than 20 years have they ever commented on China, Russia, India and the U.S. — the four biggest polluters. The first three are responsible for roughly 38% of the GHGs. Canada is at 1.2% with the tar sands donating .1 of 1%.
Yet we are the worst. Go figure.
In advance, I would like to thank Mr. Longworth as a dedicated Green he will be leading protests throughout Canada trying to end all drive-thrus one of the biggest polluters throughout Canada.
Then he will be joining Greenpeace, Tides, David Suzuki Foundation and other dedicated Greens’so-called charities in their sail boats as they are heading to China to protest the building of 400 coal-fuelled power plants, which are supposed to be in operation for the next 40 Years.
This means that for the next 40 years via the winds we will get their guck every day.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
American tourists might bring the virus
Dear Editor:
Each day, as I scan the letters column, I continue to be surprised and concerned that more people aren’t speaking up about the foolishness of opening the border to American tourists.
If each of the 50 states has a vaccine record card, that’s 50 different documents border security agents will need to be very familiar with, in order to spot fake cards created by unvaccinated people who want to come visit us.
You think I’m kidding?
Google “Man boards plane disguised as wife” — it happened July 18 in Indonesia; he dressed in his wife’s clothing and used her vaccination record.
Fortunately, he was spotted leaving the lavatory in his own clothing and was arrested when the plane landed.
Vaccination rates in parts of the United States are dangerously low; only four states in the northeast have rates of 70 per cent or higher.
I have no problem believing that some of our southern neighbours, rationalizing that while they have the “right” and the “freedom” to go about unvaccinated, know they still have to “play the game” in order to cross our border, might resort to creating their own documents.
Nationally, we’re only at 55 per cent full vaccination; as of July 5, only 36 per cent of eligible British Columbians.
What if U.S. tourists leave behind more than their money?
Lorraine Lindsay
Saanich
Horgan should close Alberta/B.C. border
Dear Editor:
I can’t believe our B.C. government hasn’t shut the border traffic down from Alberta to B.C.
If our government truly cared about its citizens’health, they’d create an order to stop the Albertans from coming here with their reckless attitudes and infesting all our downtown restaurants, hotels, shops and pubs. They come in droves and then leave us with the aftermath to deal with.
Premier John Horgan has to step up and be a leader to protect us.
I just had to tell my family from up north not to come and visit this weekend because that’s the right thing to do as per our governments “strong suggestion,” whereas it should definitely be a government health order.
Albertans are no longer required to isolate if exposed to positive COVID-19 cases and they’ve also stopped contact tracing.
I’m so angry. I know I’m not alone in wanting to tell every tourist here right now to “Go Home!”
Ken Read
Kelowna
Vaccination proof for all of us, please
Dear Editor:
We have all been through the most life-changing 18 months we could imagine and it is obviously not over — nor may it ever be!
We now need political/medical leadership to provide some form of personal proof of vaccination to assist us to travel safely here and throughout the world. Where is it?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t take the lead as he should (this is a national issue), so the opportunity for leadership in this critical matter lies with Premier John Horgan.
What are these “leaders” afraid of? You may offend a handful of the usual dissenters at the risk of jeopardizing the lives of the vast majority by not acting.
More than 65 per cent of B.C. residents want a vaccination passport of some form. This is a political issue — you are the ultimate politician as our premier and leader, please answer our request for physical vaccination proof so we can get out of this darkness and move on safely with our lives.
Jim Laing
Saanich
Lock up your pot to protect children
Dear Editor:
It was sad to read about the five children who accidently consumed cannabis-laced gummies. We have rules that require firearms to be in locked storage, to avoid them getting into the hands of children.
Why not require locked storage for pot items as well? Leaving cannabis accessible to children is irresponsible, and it’s not like the danger is obvious to the kids.
Does somebody have to die before we take meaningful action?
S.I. Petersen
Nanaimo