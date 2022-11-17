The Canadian Armed Forces have 10,000 unfilled positions. Veterans suffering from physical and mental health problems swept under the carpet. Canada not keeping its commitments to NATO for military spending. Aging and crumbling military infrastructure. Lack of respect for veterans and the significance of Remembrance Day.
Canada could make major strides towards taking care of all of these problems and a few more by restoring mandatory military service. Peaceful, democratic countries around the world that Canada loves comparing itself to – Norway, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy – all have some form of conscription.
In some countries, it’s just males. Length and types of service vary. A large percentage are dismissed after basic training for lack of available positions.
This is more than just a “freedom ain’t free” argument. All adult Canadians would feel a deeper connection to each other, to enlisted men and women and to the idea of a “true north, strong and free” if they had each put on a uniform for a minimum three or six months of duty.
Education opportunities could entice more young people to sign up for longer terms. Four years of service while earning a Red Seal trades ticket for free sounds like a great deal, especially if it involves travel. Four years of officer training while earning a free undergraduate university degree is an investment in creating the country’s next generation of business, political and community leaders. What private sector employer in their right mind wouldn’t hire a 22-year-old with that kind of résumé?
For political reasons, mandatory military service may not be that far off. Canada holds the largest freshwater reserves in the world. As climate change clears more ice from the Northwest Passage for longer periods each year, the transportation lanes and the vast offshore energy reserves will be quite tempting to Russia, Canada’s neighbour on the other side of the North Pole.
Sitting back and waiting for the United States to stand up for Canada’s sovereignty without some benefit to them is naïve and dangerous at best.
If we’re all sincerely thankful for the willingness of our fellow Canadians past and present to put on a uniform, then we should also be willing to let our name stand for service.
Neil Godbout is editor in chief of the Prince George Citizen. He’s a former reporter with The Penticton Herald.