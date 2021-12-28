Secular and rational education has proven correlations to improving health, wealth creation, democracy, peace, social harmony, reduced population growth, self-confidence, and the lessening of superstitious beliefs.
Education is a universal solution to almost all the world’s concerns. Education may be the most import way of influencing public opinion about the world’s concerns.
Education is the best way to influence the public opinion of future voters and it is early in our lives when we develop our most enduring opinions. It will take a longer time to influence the opinions of the public if we just depend on the education of students.
I recently became aware from casual discussions with a high school student that social studies has been evolving to include more current and broader world concerns in their curriculum.
Two examples include:
Students must write an essay on globalism and nationalism. In this example, I believe the teacher provided source material expressing varying opinions on these different approaches to governing.
The essay must express the student’s understanding of the different opinions and what they feel is the best approach to address world concerns, and why.
I believe after the essays are completed, the students explain their opinions and the class discusses their differences.
Students must write an essay on the recent return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan.
The essay must express the student’s understanding of the recent history of Afghanistan, the world’s concerns with the Taliban return to power, and suggest what they feel the world should do, if anything, to address these concerns.
After the essays are completed, the class would discuss what they feel the world should do and why.
Even more recently in casual discussion with a Grade 6 pupil, I was told the teacher brought in a government administrator from Immigration to talk to the students.
The presentation included questions and answers and each student was requested to imagine they represent a citizen from a foreign country and express their immigration concerns.
Because this is based on casual discussions, I believe I am aware of the basic of the essays and presentations. The other detail may be my perceptions of best practices. This is very different from what I remember about social studies when I was in high school.
It is much more interesting and addresses our concerns in a highly interconnected world. These can be divisive subjects, but these students will have the opportunity of voting in the future and will need to decide who to vote for and why. I believe these topics will make them more interested in politics and more likely to vote.
I believe the basic concepts are part of the provincial curriculum, but the specific topics are the responsibility of the teacher who should choose topics of current interest.
This approach to social studies is an example of the need for the education process to teach students to think for themselves and not just repeat what they have been taught. I also believe that students are in the process of learning how to live in the current rapidly changing and interconnected world, and most will see these concerns, as I do.
This process gives us all an opportunity to use our contacts in education, both at the individual teacher and curriculum levels, to suggest topics and practices which will eventually influence politicians to have a more global perspective.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – ‘How WE Can Save the World’