A poet’s take on the vaccination situation
Dear Editor:
This is about freedom:
Antivaxer, Antivaxer
Oh, don't you see
The virus will catch you
You'll never be free.
You wont be allowed
in your favourite location
Unless you show proof
Of your vaccination.
If we want our freedom today
We must do our best
to keep the virus at bay.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Great hypocrisy from world leaders
Dear Editor:
Sorry Paul Heatlie, I can’t speak for Justin Trudeau, but I can assure you that Joe Biden did not travel in an empty jet to the climate meeting in Glasgow (Herald letters, Oct. 30).
No, no, no, just to show the world how serious the United States is about climate change they only took half a dozen C-17 transport Globemasters, 800 people and 85 vehicles to the meeting.
Come on, man! Lower your expectations. Let’s go Brandon.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Why are masks still needed in public?
Dear Editor:
This past Friday and Saturday night, the South Okanagan Events Centre had the usual fans to watch the Vees hockey game.
All fans were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as well as all staff, volunteers and even the players.
So why is everyone still wearing masks?
Do the vaccines not work?
Wasn't one of the promises of getting 70% of the population fully vaccinated dropping the masks?
Tom McKay
Penticton
Churches carry hope of a united world
Dear Editor:
In my lifetime, I have increasingly lamented the closure of many Christian churches in towns across Canada.
Each of these communities was contributing to our understanding of what it means to be a human being with infinite longings. Granted there were failures, prejudices and disunity, but beyond all this, churches were giving a "mustard seed" soul to the nation on uniting the human family.
They carried the hopes of a united world.
One must know the world before one knows the value of the parish. For all pastors and flocks, the church provides the setting for the unity of diverse cultures and nations, the unity of the generations and welcomes all who wish to join the family of families. Baptism is the sign of willingness to belong.
There is something elevating about parish memories.
While one suffers as much from the Church as for it (Flannery O’Connor), belonging is usually highly cherished and integrates into a new culture. I spent a few thrilling years in Denaby Main, a coal mining village in South Yorkshire, where people sought work from various parts of Britain and Ireland.
The parish, with a Catholic school, was an important feature, integrating new families, especially from Ireland. Personal identity was affirmed, providing a gradual openness to others and this was soon to reach a mutual enrichment. The British government were totally supportive of church life and the BBC on Sunday mornings also enriched and honoured this soul of the nation. They were great times and many found a home away from home in different churches. John Wesley, I discovered later, was greatly welcomed in coal mining villages.
Now there is the slackness of succeeding generations, who inherit the cultivated richness of a life that no longer satisfies them. Today, it is fashionable to highlight the failures of Catholics. We can even argue that the Holy Spirit is renewing the Church; using the relentless media to awaken us. We know we are being exiled; like the Jews being sent to Babylon 586 BC for an urgent period of purification.With truth filled Lamentations they prepared their souls for the rebuilding of the Temple.
But it’s not all bad news for us. The Catholic Church in the world grew by more than 15 million from 2018 -2019, according to a Vatican news agency — published on Oct 21st. The increase applies to all continents except Europe which saw the number of Catholic faithful decrease by 300,000 in that period the survey found.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
COVID -19 policies organized confusion
Dear Editor:
Since the onset of COVID-19 and its
variants, innuendoes, opinions, elements of psychobabble and conspiracy theories seem to be the order of the day. The one main area that seems to be somewhat overlooked, and in some cases, maligned is the scientific arena.
Over the last past few months, we have seen prohibitive mandates come to the fore; later re-defined; adjusted to fit certain situations and, even contradicted such that one size does not fit all.
A case in point is the land border control issue. For the last while, U.S. citizens, with full vaccination documentation, on non-essential trips, seem to have had permission to enter Canada.
Why is that? Is the U.S. vaccination program more efficacious than our Canadian program? The answer is probably not!
How is it that the Canadian border could be crossed by U.S. citizens with basic paperwork?
With the upcoming so-called “opening the border south by land” we Canadians can, once again frequent the U.S. by land. Sounds good, bu there is a caveat!
With proper COVID-19 certification of vaccination, as of Nov. 8, we may be in position to land travel to the U.S. for non-essential trips. However, to get back into Canada after a trip South, we need proof of a PCR Test (Polymerse Chain Reaction test) prior to our return to Canada.
Based on information on line, if you know you are going to travel south, you can be have the test done 72 hours prior to leaving. If you don’t do this, you must show that you have had this test in the U.S. prior to being allowed back home. A single test can be as much as $250.
Ain’t governments grand?
Imagine, paying a toll to come home when the Americans can visit us for free essentially. What’s with that?
Another area of concern is entertainment. This could be sports events, weddings, large meeting gatherings, church attendees, bars and restaurants, etc. Until Oct. 25,fairly stringent, regimented rules were in place. After that date, some of these restrictions will no longer exist or will be downgraded in form.
Except for bars and restaurants, there may or may not still be a 50% attendance allowance. However, if the 50% rule is rescinded we could see hockey games with 20,000 fans in an arena or at a football game with little or no distancing between them albeit wearing masks.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Leave electrical surplus alone
Dear Editor:
A Page 1 headline says the electric utility is holding a $23-million surplus (Herald, Oct 22).
I agree the surplus is large, but I think we need to look at the big picture.
The electric grid that we currently have in Penticton is incapable of supplying electricity to the future needs of Penticton. With the coming onslaught of electrical cars, we need to have residential loads increased to meet the needs that taxpayers will have for extra electricity.
While the City plans on putting in charging stations, that is unlikely to satisfy most consumers as they want to charge their vehicles at home. Currently, I suspect the electrical grid would never allow every homeowner to have a plug-in electric car in his driveway.
While it would be easy to bow to pressure to lower electricity costs, I am against it. The electrical grid is one of the few ways that provide an equal measure of taxation for everyone instead of burdening the homeowner with the majority of infrastructure costs.
As long as the electric surplus is not raided by Council to supply other needs and is used to upgrade the electrical grid to supply the future needs, I believe it should be left alone. This can be revisited again in a few years to see whether council is using those funds wisely.
I would also at this time like to speak about the proposed new development to supply the needs of college students and mitigate the need for more housing in Penticton. This is one of the few places where student housing can be built and I believe it is an ideal location.
Radec has been working on this plan for a number of years. I attended an open house in 2016 that they held under the previous council.
As for the extra traffic on streets surrounding this area, the streets will have to be modified to accommodate traffic use. I expect most students won’t have cars — they will be walking to the campus. Perhaps a roadway could be built from development straight out to the Channel Parkway.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Welcome public health mandate
Dear Editor:
Mandated masks are continuing a “little longer.” I welcome this public health mandate.
I fear that the public still lacks in education. I am an RN and worked 45 years loving it. I have seen a lot of illnesses that can be prevented, but have never seen one that could be stopped and prevented, yet meets such negativity. RNA seems to be scary to so many.
I am awaiting a COVID test today. We are leaving the country, so this is a must.
Unfortunately, something as simple as getting to the airport may jeopardize our vacation. Our taxi driver was not vaccinated, not wearing a mask or gloves. The car had no barrier and the taxi company did not give us a choice.
So now, we are held hostage.
The science is there, Cottonwoods the prime example. They had an outbreak earlier in the summer. With all at-risk patients, management tightened infection controls and the infection rate went down, but so did the controls. Very soon the numbers were up again and so did the controls.
Families were stopped from visiting, patients remained in their rooms, therapy slowed and sometimes stopped all together. You see, the staff have not completed — or in some cases even started — vaccination protocol. Seventeen deaths and more weekly. Hopefully this will finally stop when the staff are all vaccinated.
The problem remains in the private sector, they have not been mandated to get the vaccine. Your server in the restaurant requires you to be fully vaccinated, but it is not a requirement of the staff, nor with taxi drivers, nor with Nurse Next Door staff.
Vaccinated, please start asking if your service being provided is providing safety standards which are required by you, why not them?
Frances Holowach
Penticton
Auxiliary needs women and men
Dear Editor:
I am a Penticton Hospital volunteer and through that I was introduced to the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Of course they are always needing members so I signed up not realizing I would be the “token male.”
I feel compelled to write about it from my own perspective and to inform you that the Hospital Auxiliary is always in need of new members, both female and male.
We are a group of like-minded folks who are dedicated to patient comfort and care by supporting our Hospital Foundation and other community patient-care groups such as Westview, OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre... to name but a few.
Our major recipient is the Hospital Foundation to which we have donated just over $400,000 in the last five years for equipment in many areas.
Also, for the past 16 years the Auxiliary has operated the Meals on Wheels program.
We hold a number of fundraising events throughout the year and presenting cheques to all these organizations makes me feel very proud to be a member. If you would like to become a member and share in these heart warming moments please contact the Auxiliary at 250-488-9353 or info@pentictonhospitalauxiliary.com for more information.
David Mansell
Penticton