There are two proposals for large wharves in Summerland. The first attached to the Oasis Luxury Homes development was scuttled by council.
As one of the councillors said, “You do not lose too many votes when you turn down a private dock.”
Nobody seems to know if the developer promised a boat slip to the new home owners.
The second wharf is to be off Landry Crescent in Trout Creek. The developer of new 45-home strata wants to include a 120-plus-metre dock with a slip for each home. In his presentation to the Advisory Planning Commission, he said the dock is environmentally friendly as it would eliminate the need of the boat owners to drive to the local boat ramp twice each weekend in a giant truck to launch and retrieve their watercraft (as opposed to launch in the spring and retrieve in the fall).
Realtors are getting ahead of themselves by marketing the homes complete with a boat slip. The APC voted against the dock.
Personally, in these days of worsening global warming, I do not think we should be making it any easier for rich people to send more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for fun.
I also look upon the lake much like a public park and don’t like seeing noisy boats and jet skis roaring around. I need more friends with sailboats.
I have conflicted feelings regarding polluting for amusement and sorry if I appear to be preachy.
A couple of the coffee geezers went to a 1,200-vehicle car show in Victoria called “Deuce Days”, featuring mostly 1932 Ford hot rods. One of the events was a three-hour poker run for all of the registrants. Keep in mind, none of these cars are equipped with fuel- efficient, tiny engines. While this was going on, another geezer took a camping vacation that entailed driving his quad through the bush for five days.
I wonder what a future generation might think when it realizes we watched race track cars go in circles for entertainment.
On a day I was sheltering indoors because of the heat, the Okanagan Dream Rally went through town. More than 200 really nice exotic cars took youth-in-need as co-pilots from Kelowna to Penticton and back.
To its credit, the rally has over the years raised $1.6 million and made experiences for the youth.
But, is there a better way?
I wish I could say all of my driving was absolutely necessary, as it is not. I certainly do not expect people to hide in the basement, but at some point, we have to re-think “driving-for-pleasure” and dragging skiers and tubers behind a boat. Is the Sunday drive still a thing for our generation? A recent CBC news segment featured a Canadian who ran into issues flying to Europe just to attend a Rolling Stones concert. Yikes!
Recent letters to the editor claim since Canada is responsible for only a small percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions, we are absolved of any responsibility. Global warming knows no national boundaries.
Individually, our behaviour may not make a difference when compared to large industrial polluters, but we all have a moral reason to help.
I know I can do better. In full disclosure, I own a 1984 Mercedes diesel sedan, which is not a great ride for the environment, but it is a nice (but according to charming wife too noisy) car to drive.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.