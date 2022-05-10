Many people prefer not living in the city
Dear Editor:
All the squeakers and squawkers playing the same harp as dear Elvena Slump need to give their head a shake.
Why should suburban areas such as Olalla pay for the expensive, stupid mistakes made by Penticton voters?
I have said before, if I were to use your heartaches, heaven forbid I would gladly pay user fees as Penticton citizens and the rest of us do when we travel.
Before the tongue wagging consider sewer, traffic lights, congestion and people in a hurry to get to nowhere. Consider the stress of living on the same old merry-go-round.
This is a choice Penticton residents made.
During the many years I have been retired in Olalla, I can not recall too many letters of praise for those people elected.
More James Millers are needed before more bike lanes are mentioned to connect suburban tranquility found in Olalla with the rest of suburbia.
People who live in the outback spend multi-bucks in your once lovely city. My advice is to be happy with your present nightmare or simply move to suburbia, leaving your harp and Elvena’s worn-out trumpet behind in the local landfill.
Would you people like to pay to construct a sewer system, sidewalks and night lighting in Olalla?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
City comparisons with RDOS are unrealistic
Dear Editor:
Regarding Claude Bergman's letter, he made a comment stating, “Penticton pays a large percentage of the RDOS budget" (Herald, May 7).
I took a look at the most recent financials from the RDOS that I could find, 2018, and found this was not true. Best I could read was the RDOS total revenue that year was $35,310,296. This includes $2,908,953. from government transfers, it did not break down transfers from Penticton, B.C. or Canada.
My calculator says the government transfers amount to 0.082% of the RDOS budget.
Perhaps the Penticton contribution to the RDOS assists in the operation of the RDOS Campbell Mountain landfill.
The SOEC was a pet project of a mayor who happened to live in Summerland, and I believe the facility still requires subsidies from the Penticton taxpayer to break even. Terrific facility by the way. As is the pool.
Other than Okanagan Falls, other RDOS jurisdictions do not have expensive sewer systems to maintain. RDOS jurisdictions do not have expensive career fire departments to maintain, do not have expensive policing services to maintain nor a large public works department. All items found in larger cities with costs borne by residents and industries of that city.
As mentioned, taxes may well be lower in outlying areas based on equal assessments, however the services provided are not equal, by any regard.
Because any addition to the tax rolls I believe requires provincial input and the majority of residents do not utilize Penticton's recreation facilities, perhaps the user pay system would be fair to the “outliers” that use the facilities.
Of course, this would also include kids and adults in swim programs, hockey programs, dance programs, lacrosse programs, tennis, pickleball and any other programs Penticton facilitates utilizing their facilities.
How does Penticton deal with users that live outside Penticton, own property and pay Penticton property taxes? The previous mentioned mayor and a current councilor fit in that slot.
Regardless, this has been kicked down the road for years, and without some definitive action, will be for years more.
Chris Blann
Naramata
Food bank experiencing increase in demand
Dear Editor:
Our community is not immune to what is happening in the world around us. We cannot shield ourselves from what is happening everywhere in the world.
First COVID 19, then COVID 19 again. Supply chain disruption and now the war in Ukraine. All of this is creating inflation rates that we have not seen since the 1980s and 1990s. Some would ask, “What does that mean to us?”
Let us tell you that the Salvation Army is seeing a much higher demand at our food bank for monthly hampers and daily grab bags. We are easily experiencing a 30-35% increase in demand. You see the cost of goods are going up which is driving grocery prices higher and higher.
People on fixed incomes have no choice but to pay the higher prices for rents and services leaving less money for food. They are turning to us. We are blessed that we have been able to help everyone so far, but we cannot keep up with this increased demand for long. We need your help.
Food donations such as peanut butter, single-serve foods, cereals, crackers, oatmeal, Ichiban, cookies, toiletries, pasta, Kraft Dinner, Stove Top, tea, Jell-O, any gluten-free items... but we are not picky. Anything will help.
If you were to choose a financial donation, we can work with our local stores to try to stretch your donation. They have been very cooperative and have tried to help even though they are also dealing with supply issues. You can send your donation to: 2469 South Main Street, Penticton, B.C., V2A 5J1.
Drop in or donate over the phone.
We have been blessed to be serving in this community for more than 100 years. Help us to continue helping everyone we can. The person we may be helping could be your neighbour.
Please help us in “Giving Hope Today.”
Major Paul Trickett
Alan Madsen
Penticton
Mainstay Housing is most successful model
Dear Editor:
Re: “Kelowna's homeless agency tries again for charitable status,” pentictonherald.ca)
The question Ron Seymour needs to ask is "Why are the directors of Journey Home trying to reinvent the wheel ?"
Not-for-profit housing authorities with charitable tax status already exist in Canada. The best model for Kelowna would be Mainstay Housing, founded in 1982 as the Supportive Housing Coalition. The closing of provincial psychiatric hospitals created a need to transition people from institutions into the community. SHC was much more than a simple coalition of agencies.
Among its founders were consumers, advocates, housing agency staff and mental health professionals. With goals of changing community attitudes and building a large membership base, SHC became a social movement, an early example of resource mobilization theory.
The evidence and understanding of mental illness and addictions has evolved. We know housing plays a critical role in health and wellbeing. It is the foundation and with housing and proper supports in place, people can achieve lasting tenancy and thrive as part of a community. Housing is a basic human right, enshrined by the U.N.
Mainstay today is well established as a leader in community housing and last year joined forces with Houselink Community Homes. The integration makes the new organization the largest supportive housing and private non-profit housing provider in Canada, with nearly 60 buildings and management of another 300 units through private landlord partnerships that include a mix of market-rent and affordable units, where some tenants receive support services. By doing so they received financial support from the municipal, provincial and federal governments.
In Kelowna today, we have a number of well-intentioned but scattered NGO, faith-based and private charitable groups filling the supportive, social and community housing voids. All with their own infrastructure, boards of directors, goals, ambitions, grant-writing challenges, public/private partnerships, maintenance staff, supportive housing workers, community gardens.
As Seymour points out, Kelowna currently has 660 beds in shelters and supportive housing units, but another 500 supportive housing beds are needed by 2026. This does not include working families who cannot afford to eat and pay rent.
If we were to consolidate under one roof with shared resources and political power in a municipal election year we could achieve the goal of reducing homelessness to “functional zero” in Kelowna.
Richard Rafton
Kelowna
Penticton should follow Big Apple’s example
Dear Editor:
If they can do it in New York City why can’t they do it in Penticton?
The police arrested a suspect accused of stealing a wheelchair from a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in Manhattan last Tuesday morning.
A 45-year old Bronx resident was seen on security camera footage rolling the electric scooter down a sidewalk after stealing it from outside a Doctor’s office. Apparently the office is not wheelchair friendly so the patient had to leave it outside on the street.
The New York City Police Department arrested a suspect in Manhattan on Tuesday morning. Charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property were laid.
A lady friend of mine had her purse ripped out of her possession a few months ago. Then a couple of months later a thief threatened her with bodily harm as he pushed her scooter into an alley and loaded onto a truck: Again in the downtown area.
If New York City can find a perpetrator in a city of millions of people why can’t the RCMP find a perpetrator within a city of 35,000?
There is something wrong here. And it is not good enough.
Penticton Coun. Campbell Watt recently suggested we need more surveillance cameras in Penticton.
If that is the only way we can catch these sharks patrolling our streets then maybe we should do it.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Check which MLAs have family doctors
Dear Editor:
Which MLAs are doctorless?
Could it be that like the housing crisis, MLAs are not taking the family physician crisis seriously because they and their families are not suffering like the rest of us?
It would be very interesting to see if the percentage of MLAs without access to a family doctor matches the provincial average.
I suspect not.
Kevin Cuddihy
Saanich