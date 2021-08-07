This week, after being asked my opinion, I wanted to talk about allegations of sexual harassment within the Activision company.
The problems started last week when California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company that produces the Call of Duty series.
The suit detailed cases of sexual harassment and assault. Female employees not only faced these issues but also faced retaliation and even were skipped over for promotions and equal pay.
Some of the details of the suit were disgusting to say the least. You can read the suit details online.
Activision Blizzard has around 80% male employees which the suit says contributed to the “frat-style” environment in the company.
After the suit came to light, Activision denied the allegations. This comment was quickly rolled back after the company faced an employee walkout over the suit.
Activision then stated they will investigate and take appropriate action required. The CEO stated the company has hired a law firm called WilmerHale to review the company’s policies and the general workplace to ensure a “safe environment.”
The stories that are coming out every week from other female employees and members of the LGBTQ community are horrifying. If these allegations are correct, gaming developers and publishers need to take a real look at their internal operations and start from scratch.
The fact that there are no unions in the gaming industry in the U.S. to help protect workers is astonishing.
Harassment has no place in any industry or workplace.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13.