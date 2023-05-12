The following Miller Time column appeared in the Friday, May 12, 2023 print edition of The Herald.
Roller skating. Didn’t that go out of style in the1970s? Not so insists Kim Wall, a 34-year-old who operates a locksmith business in Penticton with her husband by day and becomes queen to the roller rink at night.
Her enthusiasm is contagious, Wall is never offended by that question.
The most unexpected comeback in the history of pop culture is roller skating which, in Penticton at least, is the real deal.
“In a way, who doesn’t love a nostalgic moment,” Wall said in an interview. “During the pandemic as a healthy, solo activity it boomed in popularity. When I hear memories from people who grew up at the roller rink, it’s never a negative experience. Just good times. It’s also working its way back into today’s pop culture.”
Wall operates Penticton Roller Skate (Google it) which offers open skating at venues including Oliver, the Penticton Curling Club, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the new outdoor rink outside city hall. She facilitates learn to skate and junior roller derby, hosts private parties and has stocked up on 250 pairs of rental skates along with protective gear, helmets, knee pads and special walkers to help newbies with their balance.
While some initially thought she was overly optimistic, it caught on which was remarkable considering she began during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a member of the Penticton Facebook group and at least once a year it popped up in a forum – I wish we had a roller rink. Those comments always generated hundreds of people engaging on the topic.”
It wasn’t just the boomers who helped make her new venture a hit.
“My favourite thing of this whole adventure is the large number of youth who have come out and stuckwith the program.”
Wall had never been on any kind of skates until 2014 when she tried out for the Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team.
“The South Okanagan Roller Derby taught me how to skate. I had never had on a pair of roller skates before. They taught me my fundamental skating skills and I learned how to roller skate so I could play roller derby.”
While the recreational activity peaked in the 70s, it takes back to the 1930s. Readers of a certain demographic will certainly remember waitresses on roller skates at the drive-in restaurants.
As a kid, I spent most Sunday afternoons during my Grade 7 and 8 years at the rink during the height of roller disco. The song that packed the floor every time – Le Freak by Chic with Rasputin a close second. Late in the afternoon the DJ would call “couples only” where the lights were dimmed and the soft sounds of Too Much Heaven by the Bee Gees played.
The next chapter in roller skating’s history – a huge backlash. Due to its immense popularity, both roller skating and disco music were no longer cool. But, like anything exceptional, it never really went away.
The history, Wall said, is fascinating. It was the black community in the States that kept the sport going.
Sometimes Penticton is the land that time forgot, but roller skating is also enjoying a resurgence in Kelowna and the North Okanagan. (Check out Super Roller Disco in Vernon).
Not counting a few months in the 1980s, I hadn’t been on roller skates. I lost interest.
So why not? I laced them up for a private party at the curling club, again, hosted by Wall.
It was frustrating because I anticipated taking off where I left off. Regrettably, my sense of balance isn’t the same as it was as a young man in his 20s.
There was a quick fix – a walker, which I never anticipated having to use at this stage of my life. It worked, along with the obvious advice – bend your knees. What was great is nobody made fun of me and, as far as I know, I haven’t shown up on YouTube.
So you know: I am willing to give it another try hoping to graduate to where I don’t need the walker.
One, two, ah, freak out!
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca