Five great things that are pink:
1. “The Pink Panther Strikes Again,” with Peter Sellers;
2. “Get the Party Started,” by Pink;
3. Pink Floyd;
4. Austrian footballer Markus Pink;
5. Pink Shirt Day.
Don’t forget to wear pink on Wednesday for Pink Shirt Day, a national campaign that promotes kindness and draws awareness to the evils of bullying.
I have a nice pink shirt at home. It used to be white.
———
I was finally able to watch “Falling,” the directorial debut of Viggo Mortensen. Piers Bijvoet, a teenager who was born in Penticton has a small — but pivotal — role as Laura Linney’s son. The film is beautifully shot and the ensemble cast is amazing, especially Lance Henriksen in the lead. “Falling” isn’t pleasant to watch. Dementia, after all, isn’t a happy thing. Mortensen, whose parents both suffered dementia, doesn’t sugar coat anything and Henriksen never holds back. I recommend “Falling,” but you have to be in the right frame of mind to watch it.
———
Two self-professed champions of freedom of speech died this past week: “Hustler” publisher Larry Flynt and broadcaster Rush Limbaugh. Never confuse free speech with hate speech. They are two different things.
———
Mexico needs a Border Wall to keep Flyin’ Ted Cruz out. With half of Texas suffering, the Texas senator took his family on a vacation to Cancun. I hope Texans find another Republican to run for the Senate. This guy’s gotta go.
———
I wanted to editorialize on wife killer Keith Wiens being granted 40 hours per month of supervised day parole after completing less-than-half of his mandatory “life” sentence of 13 years (without parole eligibility). Why bother? I can say what everyone’s thinking in two words: IT’S APPALLING. I wish the Parole Board of Canada offered the same care and consideration for the victims of crime.
———
To Vancouver Canucks fans who can’t understand why their team isn’t winning Stanley Cups, don’t worry be happy. In a league with 31 franchises, the odds are your team will win three championships per century. This mathematical statistic doesn’t take dynasties into consideration. Maybe switch your allegeances to the CFL where, with nine teams, your squad should win once per decade. Unless your team is Saskatchewan.
———
With the overwhelming response from Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill’s online essay and letter to the editor, I’m wondering if he would consider a weekly column.
———
City Hall staff in Penticton wants to place a locked gate in the 200 block breezeway of Main Street. To unlock the gate in the morning and lock it at night will cost about $9,000 annually, according to a staff report. Why not give the keys to the team at The Book Store or Smart Shopper? Better still, the bylaw office is located 100 meters from the breezeway. Bylaw officers can begin and end their shift by locking and unlocking the gate.
———
Facebook users, stop shaming me by posting, “I bet this won’t even get one share.” That’s so... 2017.
James Miller is director of content for the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca