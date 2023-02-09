We are ignoring climate scientists
Dear Editor:
I’m an advocate for the science of climate change and all the consequences that will happen to humanity because of the gradual but quickening pace of higher temperatures.
I see it as a truism that increasing temperatures triggered by human intervention with Mother Nature is going to affect humanity in disastrous ways — floods, extreme changes in atmospheric rivers, intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms, and declining biodiversity.
But are people listening to the climate scientists? I don’t think so. And the reasons are many.
· Who wants predictions of disastrous future when they have so much still to live for?
· Could the scientists be wrong?
· If grandpa and grandma were the ones who are to blame for increasing temperatures, why should we, the younger generation suffer?
And so, both the ignorant older generation and the defiant younger age group decide — to hell with it — I’m going to live my life as if there’s no tomorrow and enjoy our final days or decades on earth.
What can the believers do? Chiding doesn’t seem to help. Giving them information of what is happening simply goes in one ear and out the other.
Poor David Suzuki. It must be driving him crazy.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Russia is guilty of many war crimes
Dear Editor:
In order to have peace, we must prepare for war. A much-debated maxim.
Detractors think that this just used to ensure military expansion, while realists recognize that not all countries or populations are peaceful and, if unchecked, will use their might to assault others…as in the current case with Russia.
There have been recent comments that we should cease supporting the Ukraine. We must not, under any circumstances, cease our support to Ukraine. Autocratic and aggressive countries like Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran will continue to test the resolve of the Western Nations and we must not falter… no matter the cost.
The Ukrainian people are fighting for their lives and their country and Russia is surely guilty of many war crimes. Russia must be held to account - otherwise we will repeat the mistake of Neville Chamberlain.
Bullies like Mussolini, Hitler, and Putin must never again be allowed to invade sovereign countries or impose their draconian suppression on any population.
There are over thirty western nations supporting the Ukrainian efforts — the only fear I have is that they have not acted soon enough with the battlefield equipment requirements which were requested almost a year ago.
Haste must prevail to ensure our western democratic values are enforced, when requested by democratic nations. The world must unite in order to assist democratic countries that need assistance in repulsing aggression.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Putin getting help from many allies
Dear Editor:
Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine is failing. He didn’t expect Ukraine’s strong defense of hard won freedom from Russian domination.
Recent events marking his failures and the consequences of his actions are: the retreat from the campaign to capture the capital, Kiev; the retreat from captured territories in eastern Ukraine; the desperate use of the Wagner Group’s convicts and mercenaries to aid the Russian Army; the increassing military support of Ukraine by its European neighbors and by NATO; the first steps of Sweden and Finland to join the defensive alliance, NATO.
To summarize, Putin’s “Military Operation” or more accurately, war of conquest, is in retreat and Ukraine is getting help from many allies.
Putin’s terrorist state is failing despite his attacking civilian food, water, shelter, and culture — life itself. ß
By the wanton destruction he is copying Hitler's crimes and Stalin’s Holodomor (artificial famine).
The future will see war crime trials and the rebuilding of Ukraine as a democratic, independent, European country.
Taras Makar
Penticton
